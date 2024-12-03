Three Sages
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
A Crock of Sh--
Before the US entered WWII, a series of studies by the Council on Foreign Relations, subsequently adopted by the Roosevelt administration, declared it…
14 hrs ago
•
Richard C. Cook
34
Share this post
Three Sages
A Crock of Sh--
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
November 2024
Thanksgiving Reflections
Returning home from church today (I am NOT a “Christian Zionist”), it seems increasingly obvious that human beings in thrall to the conditioning of 21st…
Nov 24
•
Richard C. Cook
22
Share this post
Three Sages
Thanksgiving Reflections
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Tucker Carlson: How Joe Rogan Changed Media Forever, How Propaganda Fools People, & Advice to Trump
Submitted by Gary Via
Nov 15
•
Richard C. Cook
13
Share this post
Three Sages
Tucker Carlson: How Joe Rogan Changed Media Forever, How Propaganda Fools People, & Advice to Trump
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
☕️ NEMESIS ☙ Friday, November 15, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠
A special Robert Kennedy, Jr. edition, pushing past the hot takes and quieting the media racket to explore the profound significance of this…
Published on ☕️ Coffee & Covid 2024 🦠
•
Nov 15
Sri Lanka's Change Election
By Indi.ca
Nov 15
•
Richard C. Cook
9
Share this post
Three Sages
Sri Lanka's Change Election
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
MAKE AMERICA FREE AGAIN
By Joel Salatin
Nov 15
•
Richard C. Cook
11
Share this post
Three Sages
MAKE AMERICA FREE AGAIN
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
"Yet to achieve the happiness you desire"...Bô Yin Râ
“Yet to achieve the happiness you desire, you must fight with unshakeable energy and sustain your faith in the inevitable victorious power of all that…
Nov 13
•
Richard C. Cook
12
Share this post
Three Sages
"Yet to achieve the happiness you desire"...Bô Yin Râ
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Who is Jesus Christ?
By Richard C.
Nov 12
20
Share this post
Three Sages
Who is Jesus Christ?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
Comment on Jeff Childers' Celebration of Trump Victory
By Richard C.
Nov 12
•
Richard C. Cook
17
Share this post
Three Sages
Comment on Jeff Childers' Celebration of Trump Victory
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Dutch government admits Covid was a military operation
A top Dutch government official has admitted that the Covid was a “military operation” and revealed that her nation was taking orders from the North…
Published on Patientmakt’s Substack
•
Nov 11
The Rothschilds
Enemies of the People by Paul Cudenec – Unbekoming Book Summary – 50 Questions & Answers
Published on Lies are Unbekoming
•
Nov 11
From the Kennedy Beacon: RFK, Jr., and the Hope of Monetary Reform
By Richard C.
Nov 7
•
Richard C. Cook
18
Share this post
Three Sages
From the Kennedy Beacon: RFK, Jr., and the Hope of Monetary Reform
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
© 2024 Richard C
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts