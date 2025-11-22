New from Global Research: "BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated"
See this: BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated
Also see this article from Three Sages on May 8: "Does the 'Jab' Cause Amyloidosis"
Richard C. Cook comments: Data are now showing that there was never any such thing as COVID-19. Rather the common flu which recurs every year was labeled “COVID-19” by the medical profession, utilizing testing that produced millions of false positives. Victims of the flue were then hospitalized and murdered by the government’s protocols with cash payoffs to the hospitals for recorded deaths. Of course the real reason for this trickery was to engender hysteria followed by a worldwide program of potentially lethal “vax” injections whose effects will be playing out among the vaccinated population for decades to come. It was all a military program of mass genocide at the behest of the globalist elites who have been planning wholesale population reduction for decades. And they are planning more to come.
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
Study Finds Nattokinase Dissolves 84% of Amyloid Microclots Within 2 Hours In Vitro
A natural enzyme potently degrades the same amyloid microclots recently found in 100% of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals tested.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/study-finds-nattokinase-dissolves
Good news!
The danger of micro-clots was hypothesized early in the vax madness, and now the prognosis is coming true. I smelled a rat at the beginning and never took the shots, but trying to explain the situation and the reasons to others proved to be an exercise in frustration, often with the all-purpose dismissal of ‘conspiracy theory”. Many friends and acquaintances are currently developing various kinds of strange medical problems, quite likely as a result of these god-awful injections. Not much point in talking about it now, as the damage has already been done, and they unwittingly did it to themselves. Watching this apparently intentional nightmare unfold is beyond sad.