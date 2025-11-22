Three Sages

tony
12h

Study Finds Nattokinase Dissolves 84% of Amyloid Microclots Within 2 Hours In Vitro

A natural enzyme potently degrades the same amyloid microclots recently found in 100% of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals tested.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/study-finds-nattokinase-dissolves

Good news!

izzy
13h

The danger of micro-clots was hypothesized early in the vax madness, and now the prognosis is coming true. I smelled a rat at the beginning and never took the shots, but trying to explain the situation and the reasons to others proved to be an exercise in frustration, often with the all-purpose dismissal of ‘conspiracy theory”. Many friends and acquaintances are currently developing various kinds of strange medical problems, quite likely as a result of these god-awful injections. Not much point in talking about it now, as the damage has already been done, and they unwittingly did it to themselves. Watching this apparently intentional nightmare unfold is beyond sad.

