See this: BREAKING STUDY: Anomalous Amyloid Microclots Found in 100% of the COVID-19 Vaccinated

Also see this article from Three Sages on May 8: "Does the 'Jab' Cause Amyloidosis"

Richard C. Cook comments: Data are now showing that there was never any such thing as COVID-19. Rather the common flu which recurs every year was labeled “COVID-19” by the medical profession, utilizing testing that produced millions of false positives. Victims of the flue were then hospitalized and murdered by the government’s protocols with cash payoffs to the hospitals for recorded deaths. Of course the real reason for this trickery was to engender hysteria followed by a worldwide program of potentially lethal “vax” injections whose effects will be playing out among the vaccinated population for decades to come. It was all a military program of mass genocide at the behest of the globalist elites who have been planning wholesale population reduction for decades. And they are planning more to come.