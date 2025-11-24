Send your petition to the Shrine

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Our reflection from the Gospel this week is:“Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”When Jesus was crucified with two other men on Good Friday, one asked for forgiveness. Jesus replied “Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.” It is never too late to turn to Christ for pardon and reconciliation. God’s forgiveness frees us to love and to forgive as Jesus did. Do you forgive those who offend you?

We pray together:St. Jude, help me to forgive others as I ask God for forgiveness. May peace and joy be with me throughout my life.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

The Shrine is a ministry of the Claretians who are active in U.S.A./Canada communities and 72 countries worldwide.