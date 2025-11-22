"Good News, Bad News: KK, MTG"

Whatever the ridicule being aimed at the 28-point “plan” it’s the first document we have seen that finally agrees to a fixed boundary between NATO and Russia. The mere fact that it is now on the table brings to an end the 34-year war against Russia that commenced with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. This is a result of the epochal heroism of Putin and his colleagues. There is no going back from this whether the Trump administration now crawls its way to an actual agreement or waits until Odessa falls and a sovereign Ukraine goes the way of, say, Poland back when it was partitioned. When Russia invaded in February 2022, it was clear that a “rump” Ukraine was the only possible outcome.

Regarding MTG, I can’t wait for the next big podcast, joining Candace, Fuentes, Tucker, and other dissident voices on the Christian non-Zionist right. This is the real future of America IMHO.