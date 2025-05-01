RCC: It’s becoming increasingly clear, anecdotally and statistically, that the COVID “jab” is maiming and killing people—possibly millions; possibly intentionally.

If the people who run the federal government had a conscience—of course I mean President Donald Trump and his Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—they would recognize the COVID “jab” as a national emergency. How could they even speak of MAHA—”Make America Healthy Again”—without devoting every effort to finding out why and how the “jab” is maiming and killing people and what can be done to develop and distribute an antidote.

In the absence of a concerted national effort, along with total silence and neglect from Big Pharma, Big Medicine, and Big Academia, those medical personnel who give a damn are nevertheless trying to come up with answers.

One source is terrifying. Google this: “CATASTROPHIC BOMBSHELL: First Ever Definitive Proof That Pfizer's COVID ‘Vaccine’ Integrates Into The Human Genome - YES you HAVE been Genetically Modified!!” After this headline comes an advertisement for a product guaranteed to make your last days on earth easier than they would otherwise be without their proprietary treatments.

Then there are the “spike protein” proponents, although I have yet to read a truly satisfying account of what “spike protein” is or how it functions in the body. Yet there are numerous supplements now being promoted, including “Augmented NAC,” intended to get rid of it. Maybe it can, I don’t know.

Yet another hypothesis is that the deleterious effects of the “jab” are due to contamination with adulterants, with the assumption being perhaps that without these adulterants the “jab” would work just fine.

So again, a major government task force should be working—right now—to clarify all this. The fact that there is not proves the government’s collusion in the travesty and likely their fear of what would be found out.

But we are still owed answers. Accordingly, we have asked Three Sages member Dr. Lewis Coleman to explain what the “jab” does to the human organism in light of his specialized research into the Mammalian Stress Mechanism. You will recall that we just finished publishing Dr. Coleman’s seminal study entitled URGENT: "Four Forgotten Giants of Anesthesia History".

Following is Dr. Coleman’s challenging response:

I don’t understand why everyone is fussing about the “contaminants” in the COVID jabs. Common sense should warn people that these jabs are dangerous. Consider the following:

1. All successful viral vaccines are prepared from purified protein from the “capsid” that surrounds and encloses viral RNA. The first step is finding a way to produce the virus in large enough quantities to get enough viral capsid protein to purify into its various proteins for testing, not to mention mass production for producing vaccines. For example, Jonas Salk was able to produce a polio vaccine only after years of research to find a way to grow polio virus in duck eggs. So, how the Hell did the geniuses of Big Pharmaceutical manage to wave a magic wand and produce enough COVID vaccine to murder everyone in the world within a year????

2. The simplest answer to question #1 is that they used advanced enzyme techniques to rapidly replicate weaponized coronavirus RNA in jars of nucleotide chemicals at negligible cost and used this weaponized viral RNA as the active ingredient in the COVID jabs. That explains why the jabs frequently caused COVID symptoms; it also explains why the COVID symptoms were remarkably similar to the symptoms exhibited by victims of the notorious 1918 influenza epidemic that killed more people than the bullets and bombs of WWI. Lastly, this explains how they were able to prepare their poison so quickly, and why they didn’t bother to remove impurities and contaminants. Why bother to remove impurities when the intention was to murder people with this poison??

3. Both RNA and DNA are composed of nucleotide molecules, of which there are only four. Nucleotides are chemically distinct from proteins, and the only difference between viral RNA and that of a sea slug is the sequence of the nucleotide pairs. It is preposterous to assume that the immune mechanism could distinguish the difference between the nucleotide sequences of the weaponized coronavirus RNA and Human RNA so as to mount a specific antibody or immune cell immune response to the stuff. Furthermore, if the immune mechanism could react to RNA or DNA, it would probably produce the “autoimmune” reaction from Hell------but there is no evidence that the immune mechanism attacks “self.” There is no evidence that the immune mechanism can recognize and react to viral RNA to produce a useful immune reaction to anything.

4. Fakir Fauci repeatedly claimed that the COVID contagion could “mutate” into other, distinctly different, forms of deadly virus. This claim is even more preposterous than the notion that the immune mechanism can produce an immune reaction to nucleotides. Max Delbruck and Salvadore Luria were the faculty advisors of James Watson, who co-discovered the DNA structure. Before the DNA discovery, Delbruck and Luria were the most famous biologists in the world and had received the Nobel Prize by proving that mutations occur at random and are not affected by environmental stresses. The symptoms of SARS, MERS, COVID, OMICRON, AND EVEN THE INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC WERE NEARLY IDENTICAL---THEY DIFFERED FROM ONE ANOTHER ONLY IN THE DEGREE OF THEIR VIRULENCE!!! This is at odds with the notion that they are “mutations” of one another.

5. Accumulating evidence indicates that insoluble fibrin molecules in blood that polymerize into strands that bind blood cells into viscoelastic clots is intimately related to amyloid monomers that polymerize into strands of collagen. Medical stress theory explains how the weaponized COVID virus attacks the cells of the vascular endothelium that line the inner surface of all blood vessels when it is artificially introduced into systemic circulation. This exaggerates the permeability of the vascular endothelium and allows the escape of abnormal amounts of von Willebrand Factor VWF) and tissue factor (TF) to enter systemic blood circulation, which hyper-activates blood enzymes to produce abnormal amyloid protein that clogs capillaries and causes the “Long COVID syndrome." The amyloid protein also polymerizes into collagen in small peripheral arteries to form tough collagen “white clots” that disrupt oxygen transport and delivery, causing sudden, painless death:

https://stressorg-magazines.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/combat-stress/2024/Combat-Stress-Winter-2024-25.pdf

Those seeking greater understanding of medical stress theory may explore my website www.stressmechanism.com

Big Pharma has got away with this sort of malignant misinformation by bombarding the public and perverting medical journals ever since stress research was abandoned around 1980. The ignorant and confused public cannot be expected to understand these arcane details of molecular biology and detect the lies of Big Pharma. The criminal corporations involved with the COVID conspiracy are guilty of TREASON, for which our constitution specifies DEATH, because treason threatens the very survival of civilization. No state can defend itself with sick, crippled, and dead soldiers and civilians.