RC: What you will find here, if you read on, is a major treatise on medical history reprinted from the Journal of Anesthesia and Surgery that first appeared in 2016, almost a decade ago. It appears on ommegaonline.org: Four Forgotten Giants of Anesthesia History.

The author, Dr. Lewis Coleman, is one of the leading pioneers in contemporary medical research, though he is almost unknown to the general reader. Dr. Coleman is also one of my close personal friends and one of the Three Sages referred to in the title of this substack.

The following articles by Dr. Coleman, among others, have appeared previously on Three Sages:

Urgent Letter to President Donald J. Trump on the Future of Medicine

A Call for Medical Reform and Revolution

COVID Mass Genocide Can Only be Understood by Reference to Stress Theory

Dr. Coleman has been working for decades on advancing the theories of Dr. Hans Selye, “a Hungarian-Canadian endocrinologist who conducted important scientific work on the hypothetical non-specific response of an organism to stressors.”

In laymen’s terms, Dr. Selye brought to the attention of the medical world what we all know intuitively and in practical terms which is knowledge of the fact that stress of a variety of different kinds can kill you—emotional, mental, chemical, drug and alcohol-induced, etc. Therefore the way to proceed in medical diagnosis and treatment, as well as social and political action, should be to help people avoid stress and, once it has entered their lives, to treat both its causes and its harmful effects on the human body.

Unfortunately, orthodox medical “science” has been so taken over by Big Money, Big Medicine, and Big Pharma that the prevailing medical theory and practice focuses almost exclusively on bombarding people with massive amounts of dangerous medications, “vaccines,” and extreme technological “shocks” such that physican-caused illness and death have reached epidemic proportions.

Holistic practitioners know this very well, which has resulted in a world of “alternative” treatment modalities that the orthodoxies cited above have expended billions in trying their best to marginalize or even stamp out.

In fact, with the latest worldwide travesty, the COVID “pandemic,” we might go so far as to say that orthodoxy has tipped the scales in rendering its services to those among the Deep State who seek to wipe out much of the earth’s human population altogether.

Part of the campaign of orthodoxy to eliminate sane and rational competition has been the effort to slander and suppress knowledge of the essential nature of carbon dioxide—CO2—in sustaining all life and earth. The war against CO2 has taken many forms, including the “carbon capture” hysteria so beloved of parties like the World Economic Forum, much of academia, and billionaire investors looking to make a killing off of peoples’ fear and ignorance.

The anti-CO2 crusade has especially harmed the development of anestheiology, which is Dr. Lewis Coleman’s specialty and which he addresses in the attached study. In posting this material, we would implore the reader to take the time and make the effort to follow what Dr. Coleman is saying, to cross-reference his other articles on Three Sages, then to proceed to his magnum opus, 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The discovery of Hans Selye's stress mechanism

