THE LETTER:

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

March 15, 2025

Dear President Trump:

The mass murder and crippling effects of the COVID contagion and its fake immunizations was the most deceitful and devastating form of treason in recorded history, for no nation can defend itself with sick, crippled, and dead soldiers and civilians. Stress theory offers the most effective defense against similar attacks in the future. Your astute appointments of RFK, Jr. and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, plus my discovery of the testable mammalian stress mechanism (MSM), has produced a historic opportunity for medical reform and revolution that was previously unthinkable.1-3 The MSM must now be independently tested to confirm its long-anticipated ability to cure everything from cancer to COVID and the common cold.4-8 I am writing in hopes that I might join your advisors to inspire animal and human clinical research to test and confirm the stress mechanism; reinstate stress theory to its rightful place as the prevailing paradigm of medical research; restore rigor, vigor, and integrity to medical research; reform and revolutionize medical practice; elevate medicine from an art based on experiment to a science founded on theory; initiate guided pharmaceutical research to develop effective medications; make effectual health care affordable for all Americans; and abolish the eternal scourge of disease and premature death that has forever plagued human existence.

I can only suggest the urgency of these considerations.

Many thanks for your consideration,

Lewis S. Coleman, MD

Science Adviser to the American Institute of Stress

ADDENDUM

My book 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism2 explains how the stress mechanism repairs tissues, regulates organs, and causes disease when it becomes hyperactivated by unrelenting combinations of environmental stresses. A movie that explains the discovery is in the final stage of production.3

Powerful new scientific theories typically arrive long before adequate information becomes available to confirm them. The discovery of DNA in 1953 inspired an intense international effort to find the hypothetical stress mechanism that became the “prevailing paradigm” of medical and biological research.9 The search lasted 30 years and consumed the careers of hundreds of trained researchers, the lives of thousands of tortured test animals, and millions (today billions) of dollars, but ended in frustration and failure that besmirched the reputation of science and relegated Selye’s ideas to the realm of the Unicorn. Since then, theoretical advance has stagnated in the straightjacket of the “central dogma of molecular biology,” and American researchers have ceased to win Nobel Prizes.10 Another 30 years of relevant information from unrelated research was needed to describe the elusive stress mechanism but it has now happened. Thus discovered, it fulfills all the expectations of the old stress researchers and enables Selye’s “unified theory of medicine.”3

TREATMENTS

Stress theory postulates that an extracellular “stress mechanism” converts the '“genetic blueprint” into embryological development and then remains active for the duration of life to repair tissues, govern blood flow, and regulate organs. Its hyperactivity, induced by combinations of environmental stresses, would theoretically explain all forms of disease and disease relationships. This concept has always promised simple, safe, efficient treatments directed at the cause of disease. The recently discovered stress mechanism indicates that substantial improvements in disease and surgical outcome can be achieved using presently available machines, medications, and monitors with synergistic combinations of the following therapeutic modalities:

1. Analgesia controls the “nociception pathway” which reduces toxic anesthesia requirements by therapeutically using narcotics and analgesic blocks to inhibit harmful nociception that exaggerates sympathetic nervous hyperactivity.

2. Anesthesia controls the “cognitive pathway” which harmfully exaggerates sympathetic nervous activity that elevates microvascular flow resistance and decreases tissue perfusion and oxygen delivery.

3. Pharmaceutical development of a safe antidote to tissue factor in blood circulation would theoretically control the “tissue disruption pathway,” while the synergistic combination of this medication with anesthesia and analgesia would theoretically enable the control and cure of all forms of disease. 6,11

4. Antibiotics directly inhibit bacterial infections, but their effectiveness is limited by inadequate potency and penetration; however, they can be supplemented with carbon dioxide and chelation therapy to abolish “antibiotic resistance.”8

5. Carbon dioxide is the most potent and powerful therapeutic modality yet discovered, and in the forgotten past it served as an ideal emergency treatment for heart attacks, strokes, drug overdose, asthma, atelectasis, pneumonia, drowning, carbon monoxide poisoning, and newborn babies with breathing problems, but it is presently abandoned and forgotten on account of a conspiratorial hoax that vilifies CO2 as “toxic waste, like urine” that must be “rid from the body” using mechanical hyperventilation. This has murdered and maimed countless patients and reversed medical progress for more than 60 years.12-15 CO2, used therapeutically, stimulates both primary and secondary respiratory drive; directly releases nitric oxide from capillaries to reduce microvascular flow resistance; releases oxygen from hemoglobin into tissues and organs; accelerates narcotic metabolism and clearance; counteracts narcotic and sedative respiratory depression; and promotes angiogenesis that enhances exercise capacity.16

6. Elective endotracheal intubation secures an effective airway; enables measurements and management of inhaled and exhaled gas concentrations; prevents aspiration, laryngospasm, and airway obstruction; allows respiratory support when necessary; and contains contagions to protect medical personnel.

7. Hyperbaric chamber treatment can be combined with Carbogen and antibiotics to abolish “antibiotic resistance” and efficiently eliminate stubborn bacterial infestations including pneumonia, sepsis, osteomyelitis, gas gangrene, necrotizing fasciitis, gonorrhea, syphilis, Lyme disease, and MRSA.8

8. Chelation therapy consisting of intravenous treatment with EDTA, MgSO4, and trisodium citrate, all of which have been used safely in humans, can optimize tissue perfusion, oxygen delivery, and antibiotic penetration in poorly perfused tissues. Theoretically, it can be combined with anesthesia, analgesia, hypercarbia, and antibiotics to control and cure all forms of critical illnesses including eclampsia, ARDS, MOFS, SIRS, and SSS (the Surgical Stress Syndrome) as well as paralyze all viruses and cure all viral infestations including measles, mumps, smallpox, chicken pox, cow pox, viral meningitis, viral encephalitis, viral enteritis, polio, SARS, MERS, COVID, Long COVID, influenza, and the common cold. Chelation can also be used to treat heart attacks and ischemic strokes.

9. Streptomycin was a “miracle drug” for treatment of heart attack, pulmonary embolus, and ischemic strokes until pharmaceutical companies banished its availability from North America, apparently because it causes harmless “hypotension” that frightens ignorant and timorous doctors by lowering microvascular flow resistance and improving tissue perfusion throughout the body, which explains its therapeutic benefits.

I have confirmed the effectiveness of these treatments in the context of my anesthesia experience, but before these promising treatments can be accepted and utilized, the stress mechanism must be independently tested and confirmed, and these treatment combinations must be refined by clinical trials. That can only be accomplished with government support, because corrupt corporations currently control all aspects of medical practice and seek to promote their profits at the price of public health.

THE UNIFIED THEORY OF BIOLOGY

The extended implications of stress theory exceed the bounds of medicine. It confers a “unified theory of biology” that explains the origin of life, embryology, evolution, extinction, ethology, psychology, anatomy, taxonomy, the “Cambrian revolution,” and the evolution of dinosaurs. It paves the path to discovery of the undiscovered intracellular mechanism that enables nuclear DNA to control PAR receptors on the eukaryotic cell surface to enable embryological development, cell hormone release, and tissue repair. The discovery of this mechanism, plus advancing artificial intelligence that deciphers the genetic code, promises to enable humans to alter evolution at will, with implications that presently reside in the realm of science fiction.

CONCLUSION

Stress theory was never disproved, and it has always remained the most promising candidate for a “unified theory of medicine” that enables physicians to direct their treatments at the actual cause of disease rather than rely on fickle and fluctuating symptoms to judge their effectiveness, and thereby achieve safe, comfortable, and reliable cures for all forms of disease. It promises to re-revolutionize surgery by abolishing the “surgical stress syndrome,” which would enable invasive surgical procedures that are presently unimaginable. It promises to reform and revolutionize medicine, make effective health care affordable and universally available, and introduce a new era of human existence that is free from disease and premature death.

Must these blessings await the arrival of our great grandchildren? Why not us?? Why not now???

