By Lewis S. Coleman, MD

Dr. Lewis S. Coleman is Chair of the Science and Education Board of the American Institute of Stress. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist who completed his BS degree in biology at the Ohio State University, obtained his MD degree from New York Medical College, and completed his surgical internship and anesthesiology residency at UCLA, followed by 40 years in private practice. Dr. Coleman’s basic sciences instruction at NYMC miraculously coincided with the two-year sojourn of Dr. Johannes Rhodin, who was retained by the school to reform its curriculum. Dr. Rhodin was a famous researcher and expert on the stress theory of Dr. Hans Selye. His lectures devastated the dogma of classical physiology and convinced Coleman that stress theory represented the future of medicine. Many years later, these lectures enabled Coleman to identify Selye’s long-sought Mammalian Stress Mechanism which promises to revolutionize medicine and provide a new era of health, longevity, and freedom from the eternal scourge of disease and premature death. Coleman sets forth his ideas in his new book, 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The Discovery of Hans Selye’s Stress Mechanism.

Dr. Coleman is a principal with the Three Sages Substack. This article was edited for publication by Richard C. Cook, another Three Sages principal and co-founder and lead investigator for the American Geopolitical Institute. Cook is author of Our Country, Then and Now.

An earlier version of this article appeared in the Winter 2025 issue of “Combat Stress” magazine.

Editor’s Introduction

We have entered a Dark Age of health and medicine. At the epicenter of this rapidly descending whirlpool have been the medical and pharmaceutical elites of the U.S. and U.K., with many others being sucked in from around the world.

The driving forces of this disaster have been greed and money.

Real professionals within the medical profession do their best to treat and heal patients despite all obstacles. Unfortunately, many care mainly about getting rich at the expense of suffering humanity or else just “go along to get along.” This applies especially to the denizens of institutionalized Big Medicine and Big Pharma. Lurking behind them and directing their every move are Big Money and Big Finance, especially the investors and owners on Wall Street and the City of London and the insurance companies, equity firms, investment portfolios, and hedge funds they control. Even if fraud is discovered, the perps pay their fines and move on to the next big scam.

The disaster has become “global.”

Yet somewhere in our consciousness, we have an image of what it means to be really healthy. We know that health has many dimensions on the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual planes. When our lives are in harmony within ourselves and amid our many human relationships, we glow with peace and joy. When something disrupts this blessed state, we seek solutions and healing.

Humanity has made much progress in the quest for wholeness and well-being. Medical science has also contributed much over the last couple of centuries in the detection and treatment of illness, particularly through improved sanitation, through environmental regulation, through keeping newborns and their mothers alive through the difficulties of childbirth, and through new techniques of surgery and treatment with medications. Traditional knowledge of herbal medicine and the use of effective approaches to psychological well-being have been utilized. The introduction of ideas and techniques from Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine, such as acupuncture, has played a part.

Still, something is drastically wrong today. The image of a human being as a naturally balanced and healthy human being with its own built-in mechanisms of restoring the whole person to health has been replaced by a new image of a creature under siege by every imaginable type of disease. It’s well-known that much commercialized medical practice focuses on the suppression of symptoms rather than a cure. We know that drug side-effects and adverse reactions have reached catastrophic levels. Yet we are expected to believe that we can get by only if we are drenched with a panoply of expensive drugs with weird names promoted through a daily barrage of TV ads and drug company propaganda.

At the top of this fatal pyramid are the purveyors of a huge quantity and variety of “vaccinations,” now suspected of leading to autism, ADHD, and other childhood ailments. The explosion of so-called vaccines is justified by our conditioned fear of the unknown based on diseases supposedly caused by microorganisms like viruses and bacteria.

We submit to these things because we are taught to be afraid, very afraid. Through the still ongoing COVID “pandemic,” we were frightened into wearing masks, staying home from work, forgoing social contact publicly and even in our homes, and looking on everyone around us as possible conveyers of our own imminent demise.

Countless numbers of victims entered hospitals for treatment through government-approved protocols, never to emerge alive. The source of this hysteria was a virus which in point of fact had never even been isolated and precisely identified but which, we have learned, was engineered to the point of lethality by mad scientists working under lucrative government contracts.

And we are told by public health officials and their billionaire sponsors that there are more “pandemics” inevitably to come!

It’s no exaggeration to say that public health authorities have abandoned their role as the healers and benefactors of mankind and are now purveyors of genocide. This can be confirmed through the fact that the U.S. mortality rate is up 19 percent since 2015. See here.

With the re-election of Donald J. Trump as president, we are supposedly entering on a new day. Or are we? There are promising early signs of change, but for the change to be real, the government needs to turn to those among us who can restore to us a true and valid image of health, provide a sound basis in medical discourse and theory of promoting the attainment of that image by individuals, and develop therapies to help people regain their natural state of health if it has been disrupted by whatever cause. In other words, we need a new paradigm of diagnosis and health to replace the longstanding caricatures that have been sold to us—at predatory prices— by the malefactors.

This is where the stress theory of Dr. Hans Selye and other health pioneers enters in. Stated briefly, stress theory tells us that all of the insults to health by such factors as environmental toxins, emotional upsets, microbial infection, and physical injury cause the same cascade of disease processes within the human organism. Depending on which bodily organ or system is most vulnerable, the insult may manifest differently, as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, stroke, myocardial infarction, etc.

Similarly, there is an emerging nexus of possible therapies that will allow the body to repair and heal any such condition if given a chance. The first such therapy, which humanity has known about for ages, is rest, which is why the practice of meditation, for instance, can be so beneficial. But there are many more. One of these, for instance, is therapy with carbon dioxide at a time when the hysterical fearmongers have conditioned us to regard this essential bodily component, approved for medical use by FDA, with loathing.

I believe I can safely say that Dr. Lewis Coleman stands at the forefront of medical professionals investigating all this. Standing on the shoulders of giants like Dr. Johannes Rhodin and Dr. Hans Selye, Dr. Coleman has focused on developing the all-encompassing theory of the Mammalian Stress Mechanism (MSM) as a description of how the human organism functions to maintain health and balance and how disturbances may be treated. In the following essay, Dr. Coleman explains the functioning of the MSM, how disease may develop to disrupt it, and approaches to therapy that grow out of his own rich lifetime of experience as a practicing anesthesiologist.

I have had the privilege of knowing Dr. Coleman for quite a few years, of bringing some of his work to publication, and even of editing some of his recent writings for a popular audience. I can attest to his brilliance, his sincerity, and his burning wish to help individuals and the world to reach their full potential.

While the language of Dr. Coleman’s explanations may get technical, he has endeavored in this essay in particular to make them accessible to the interested reader. I encourage you to work through his arguments to find the golden nuggets that lie within and to begin to discuss them with your own physician and with others in your circle of friends, family members, colleagues and acquaintances. Then, if you are so inclined, get hold of his book, soon to be a classic.

Also, we can use Dr. Coleman’s explanations as a touchstone in gauging whether the changes we hope are coming from the Trump administration are likely to be fruitful, or whether they are the same tired old commercialized nonsense that has seemingly taken over modern medicine at every level—nonsense that has produced the epidemic of iatrogenic illness and medical lunacy that is even reducing the human lifespan and causing untold death, expense, destruction, and misery.

Now for the good stuff….

A Call for Medical Reform and Revolution

By Lewis S. Coleman, MD

Abstract

Unexpected recent events may facilitate acceptance of medical stress theory, which was previously impossible due to political, professional and commercial opposition. Stress theory promises medical reform and revolution by providing an unprecedented explanation of disease that enables physicians to direct their treatments at its cause instead of depending on fickle symptoms to judge their success. It promises a new era of reliable, safe, and effective treatments that restore organ function, halt disease damage, salvage health, enable affordable health care, and introduce a new era of health, longevity, and productivity.

Introduction

Medicine is a social science, and politics is nothing else but medicine on a large scale. Medicine, as a social science, as the science of human beings, has the obligation to point out problems and to attempt their theoretical solution: the politician, the practical anthropologist, must find the means for their actual solution. The physicians are the natural attorneys of the poor, and social problems fall to a large extent within their jurisdiction.

---Rudolf Virchow

To paraphrase Stanley Kubrick: “Something wonderful is about to happen.”

Medicine is now poised at the threshold of the most important advance in its history: a theory that explains the nature of disease and enables physicians to direct their treatments at its cause.1,2 This promises to revolutionize medical treatments and abolish the eternal curse of disease and premature death that has forever dogged human existence.

However, to cite Yogi Berra: “It ain’t over ‘till it’s over.”

The new theory is that of the Mammalian Stress Mechanism (MSM), which this essay explains. The theory must now be defined, then independently tested and verified before it can shed its blessings. The theory is at odds with entrenched orthodox medical beliefs and assumptions, and it will inevitably face hysterical opposition from powerful medical corporations and professions which profit at the price of public ignorance, not to mention the stubborn resistance of individual physicians who fearfully cling to familiar orthodoxy. After all, nobody loves change, especially when it seems to threaten their livelihood. Nevertheless, the new theory is here, and it won’t go away. It will inexorably gain fresh adherents until it achieves a critical mass of acceptance, whereupon the world of medicine will suddenly look different.

Thus begins the inevitable struggle for reform and revolution.

My question is: must these blessings await the arrival of our great-great-grandchildren? Why not us? Why not NOW?

Few pause to consider that medicine has remained an art based on experiment instead of a genuine science founded on theory. For lack of an effective theory that explains disease, doctors have traditionally embraced consensus as a substitute for science, and quack alike in the manner of ducks, if only to defend themselves from lawyers who stalk medicine like hyenas searching for vulnerable victims. Any physician who dares to violate prevailing consensus invites their corrupt mercies, and they make a bad situation worse. Thus, it is hardly surprising that medical advance is excruciatingly slow and modern medical professions differ little from medieval medical guilds which persecuted those who disagreed with prevailing consensus.

My favorite example is Michael Servetus (1509-1553), a Spanish polymath who defied Galen’s dogma and published treatises describing cardiopulmonary circulation, which paved the path for William Harvey to successfully describe systemic blood circulation. Servetus was attacked at sword point by vengeful doctors, whereupon he injured one of them in self-defense and was subsequently burned at the stake atop a pile of his books in Geneva. Harvey suffered similar hostility that harmed his career after he published his presentation of systemic circulation and ruefully wrote to a friend: “Much better is it oftentimes to grow wise at home and in private, than by publishing what you have amassed with infinite labor, to stir up tempests that may rob you of peace and quiet for the rest of your days.”

Another example is Paracelsus, who is remembered as the “father of pharmacology.” He was a professor of medicine in Geneva who introduced mercury as a revolutionary treatment for syphilis, which at that time caused devastating disfigurement and death. He was driven from Geneva by a lawsuit he couldn’t win and subsequently was denied the right to practice medicine in hospitals throughout Europe.

Closer to home, one need not look far to discover numerous honest and ethical physicians who were stripped of their licenses because they refused to cooperate with the Big Pharma COVID conspiracy of mass murder by injection.3

Given these realities, it is small wonder that medical advance has always been slow.

All this may soon undergo sweeping change, as medical orthodoxy and corporate corruption confront the most revolutionary theoretical advance in medical history. I refer to the discovery of the Mammalian Stress Mechanism (MSM), which explains the nature of embryology, physiology, disease, environmental stressors, and their relationships, and thus enables the unified theory of medicine postulated by Professor Hans Selye.1,2 Its importance cannot be overestimated.

The Mammalian Stress Mechanism

The Mammalian Stress Mechanism (MSM) consists of 1) a capillary gate sub-component and 2) a tissue repair sub-component, both of which share the enzymatic interaction of blood enzyme factors VII, VIII, IX and X, so that the activity of each sub-component exaggerates that of the other.

Tissue disruption of any kind activates blood enzyme factor VII, which enables tissue maintenance and tissue repair.

Nervous system activity; i.e., activities of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves, including strong emotion induced by emotional adversity, activates blood enzyme factor VIII, which enables coagulation and capillary hemostasis that governs blood flow and blood pressure and that regulates organ function.

Enzyme factors IX and X do not fluctuate, so that the independently fluctuating levels of factors VII and VIII determine the activity of the stress mechanism.

The chaotic fluctuations of factors VII and VIII induce “positive feedback” that focuses the powerful effects of the stress mechanism to stem blood loss, repair tissues, and regulate organs by generating the products of the stress mechanism, which are thrombin, soluble fibrin, insoluble fibrin, and collagen.

Normally the MSM functions efficiently, unobtrusively, and continuously to repair tissues and regulate organs, but like any mechanism, it has its limits. When it becomes hyperactivated by unrelenting combinations of environmental stressors, including sepsis, trauma, toxic substances, excessive heat and cold, and emotional adversity, it begins to consume and waste its substrates and produce excessive and defective versions of its products that disrupt organ function and tissue repair. This manifests as “disease” that threatens tissue damage and may lead to death. Fluctuating levels of nervous system stimulation and tissue disruption explains how the stress mechanism produces a bewildering blizzard of constantly changing disease manifestations that obscures the relatively simple operation of the stress mechanism. Treatments that restore normal stress mechanism activity, organ function, and tissue repair can thus cure disease, restore health, and halt harmful disease damage.

The Capillary Gate Component

Autonomous (subconscious, automatic) nervous system activity governs the capillary gate mechanism, which is a submicroscopic, molecular level process that determines flow resistance in tiny capillaries, where the surface area is far greater than the sum of all larger vessels combined, and where pressure, flow, and turbulence are minimal.4-9 The capillary gate mechanism regulates fluctuating microvascular flow resistance that determines blood pressure, pulse rate, cardiac output, cardiac efficiency, tissue perfusion, organ safety, and organ function.

Excessive sympathetic nervous system activity caused by stress releases von Willebrand factor from capillaries into flowing blood, which activates factor VIII activity that generates a fibrillar protein called “insoluble fibrin” in capillaries to increase microvascular flow resistance. This can “close” the capillary gate, elevating blood pressure and heart rate, and decreasing cardiac output, cardiac efficiency, tissue perfusion, organ function, and organ safety. This explanation is at odds with orthodox medical theory, which presumes that blood pressure is the “driving force” of blood flow.

Parasympathetic nervous system activity can release nitric oxide from capillaries into flowing blood, which disintegrates insoluble fibrin in capillaries to decrease microvascular flow resistance and “open” the capillary gate. This lowers blood pressure and heart rate and increases cardiac output, cardiac efficiency, tissue perfusion, tissue oxygenation, organ function, and organ safety. This explanation is also at odds with orthodox theory that presumes that low blood pressure is a harbinger of death.

Carbon dioxide is the primary regulator of the capillary gate. Active organs and muscles generate carbon dioxide that directly releases nitric oxide from capillaries to open the capillary gate. In addition, carbon dioxide directly releases oxygen from arterial blood into surrounding tissues to satisfy the oxygen demands of cellular metabolism.

As an anesthesiologist, I can point out that synergistic combinations of anesthesia, analgesia, anticoagulants, and hypercarbia, when used medically, can open the capillary gate to protect organs and promote their function. Unfortunately, the therapeutic properties of hypercarbia and narcotic analgesia have been extinguished from medical knowledge by the “Leake/Waters” hoax for more than 60 years to promote profits at the price of public health.10,11 I can also say that general anesthesia is falsely assumed to possess analgesic properties, and anticoagulants are misrepresented by orthodox theory.

Synergistic combinations of these therapeutic modalities can revolutionize the treatment of countless conditions including heart attacks, strokes, asthma, atelectasis (collapse of alveoli in the lung), pneumonia, cancer, critical and chronic illnesses, smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide poisoning, major burns, alcohol inebriation, drug overdose, major trauma, surgery, COVID pneumonia, mRNA “jabs,” Long COVID, breathing problems by newborn babies, and stubborn “antibiotic resistant” infections caused by “facultative anaerobes” including MRSA (methicillin resistant staph aureus), necrotizing fasciitis, osteomyelitis, gas gangrene, and so forth. These benefits await the effective re-education of medical personnel. The potential savings in lives and health care costs are impossible to overestimate.

The Tissue Repair Component

The vascular endothelium is the focus of the stress mechanism function. It is a delicate layer of highly specialized cells, one cell thick, that lines the inner surface of all blood vessels and is the sole cellular constituent of capillaries. It isolates blood enzymes from tissue factor (TF) in extravascular tissues that activates factor VII. Tissue damage (e.g., from trauma and surgery) disrupts the vascular endothelium and directly exposes tissue factor to factor VII, activating factor VII and triggering the complex enzymatic interaction of factors VII, VIII, IX and X. This generates a “viscoelastic clot” that rapidly restores the isolation between blood enzymes and tissue factor in the damaged tissues exposed beneath the clot’s protective surface. The selectively permeable clot then regulates the penetration of blood enzymes into damaged tissues to energize and regulate cellular tissue repair activities.

Systemic insult to the vascular endothelium by toxic substances, sepsis, and harmful radiation causes systemic inflammation that increases its permeability and causes excessive leakage of tissue factor into blood circulation. This activates factor VII, which “triggers” the interaction of factors VII, VIII, IX, and X. This is the underlying cause of life-threatening “critical illnesses” including ARDS (adult respiratory distress syndrome), MOFS (multi-organ failure syndrome), cardiac bypass pump syndrome, eclampsia, the surgical stress syndrome, and severe burn syndrome.

At present there is no specific antidote for factor VII hyperactivity. However, the therapeutic potential for such a treatment has been obvious since 2001, when Welty-Wolf et. al. successfully prevented baboon sepsis using “site-inactivated tissue factor.”12

All of these mechanisms involving the Capillary Gate Component and the Tissue Repair Component are as yet poorly understood by medical researchers. Taking action to understand them and use this understanding for promotion of health is urgently necessary. Such reaction requires a political atmosphere conducive to scientific promotion of the body’s own self-healing powers, rather than the “pill-popping”/”vax” culture of today.

The Consequences of COVID

The COVID contagion and its fake mRNA “immunizations” illustrate how stress mechanism hyperactivity causes all known forms of disease. The immune mechanism cannot react to either DNA or RNA to produce an effective vaccine. If it could, it would probably cause a lethal “auto-immune” reaction. Instead, all successful vaccines have hitherto been produced by purified proteins derived from the proteins in the cell walls of bacteria or the protein “capsids” that surround viral RNA.

Doing this entails “trial and error” purification of viral and bacterial proteins followed by careful animal testing that is followed by human testing to assure vaccine safety. This process takes many years. The drug companies ignored these safety standards and employed modern enzyme technology that rapidly replicated small samples of weaponized coronavirus mRNA to produce large quantities of the deliberately harmful and deadly fake COVID “vaccines.”

The resulting “vaccines” thus consisted of weaponized mRNA that was identical to the live weaponized coronavirus produced by military “germ warfare” research. Normally the coronavirus causes the “common cold” after its viral particulates are inhaled into the lungs, but this viral activity is confined to the lungs and airway passages, though it does cause systemic effects such as fever and fatigue by causing lung tissue inflammation that leaks small amounts of tissue factor into systemic circulation. The weaponized coronavirus caused a viral pneumonia that was far more severe than a common cold, but it was seldom lethal to healthy people. Most of its deaths were due to medical mismanagement, namely mechanical hyperventilation that is inherently harmful.

The fake “immunizations” were far deadlier, because they introduced the weaponized coronavirus directly into systemic circulation, where it directly hijacked the cells of the vascular endothelium and caused them to replicate the viral mRNA particulates, which were then propagated throughout the body by systemic blood flow. This damaged the vascular endothelium and released fluctuating quantities of both von Willebrand Factor and tissue factor into circulation and attacked organs and tissues throughout the body. This process not only mimicked every disease known to conventional medicine, but also caused unprecedented forms of disease, such as the mysterious “white clots” in small peripheral arteries that disrupted cardiac function and caused numerous sudden deaths of healthy young people as well as the “Long COVID” syndrome that has crippled numerous additional victims.3,13-15

The “Golden Fleece” of Stress Mechanism Treatments

Most forms of life-threatening disease involve excessive entry of both tissue factor and von Willebrand Factor into systemic circulation, where their synergistic effects induce dangerous stress mechanism hyperactivity. As previously noted, medically-supervised combinations of anesthesia, analgesia, hypercarbia, and anticoagulants can control the harmful effects of von Willebrand Factor that cause harmful hyperactivity of the capillary gate component. Also, as previously noted, there is at present no safe and effective means to control the activation of factor VII by tissue factor. The development of such a treatment, when properly combined with anesthesia, analgesia, hypercarbia, and anticoagulants, would theoretically enable physicians to cure everything from cancer to the common cold, and revolutionize medicine. Obviously, a major research effort is required.

The Opportunity at Hand

Suddenly a set of unexpected circumstances has presented the possibility of revolutionary medical reform that was previously prevented by the corrupt profits and political power of professional, pharmaceutical, and medical corporations. These include the following:

1. The discovery herein described of the Mammalian Stress Mechanism that enables the “unified theory of medicine” postulated by Dr. Hans Selye.

2. The re-election of President Donald Trump, who is determined to halt medical mischief and reduce the incidence of chronic illnesses.

3. President Trump’s appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Director of Health and Human Services, assuming the organized opposition to Mr. Kennedy’s appointment can be overcome.

4. The artificially weaponized coronavirus that normally causes the “common cold” is what caused the COVID contagion that has revealed the shocking corruption of powerful medical corporations to the American public and created a groundswell of outrage, lawsuits, demands for condemnation of the worthless and lethal COVID injections, and punishment of the conspiratorial corporations and their criminal leadership.

5. The disastrous corruption of the Biden administration that has promoted policies of division and disorder, foreign wars that violate the interests of the American public, unconstitutional suppression of free speech, promotion of the COVID conspiracy, and flooding the country with illegal immigration and mass media misinformation, disinformation, propaganda, and disruptive edicts. This reflects the fact that the American government has been hijacked by a small group of criminal oligarchs, drunk with power and privilege, with no appreciation for the fragility of civilization.

We dare to hope that the page has been turned and that a new day is dawning, at least within the U.S. Under these circumstances, it appears possible for revolutionary reforms of medical research and policy to be achieved during the next four years. However, the opportunity may not last and should not be taken for granted.

Indeed, the need for reform is urgent. No technologically advanced nation can survive the persistent assault of scientific misinformation and disinformation, let alone defend itself with sick soldiers and civilians and those deliberately murdered and crippled by disease. For many years, corrupt medical corporations have been left free to persistently promote misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda via mass media to manipulate, mislead, cripple, and murder unsuspecting soldiers and civilians for the sake of profits.

The most flagrant example of these crimes is the entirely artificial COVID contagion and its deadly and worthless fake “immunizations.”3 Those in power went so far as to impose these lethal injections on military personnel. Political power has made statistics unreliable, but the lingering consequences of COVID injections may produce the most devastating mass murder in recorded history. This is treason by any standard, because it undermines the survival of the nation, and should be treated accordingly.

What Needs to be Done

1. First and foremost, an independent government research and development team must be recruited to develop a safe, practical, and effective antidote to tissue factor in blood circulation. This team must be isolated and protected from all interference from Big Pharma, as Big Pharma will have every reason to disrupt the endeavor.

2. Private pharmaceutical firms may be left free to develop competing products, but they must do so on their own dime without any government support or financing. If they succeed, they will either destroy themselves or reform themselves in the process.

3. Medical corporations have persistently prioritized profits over public health, so measures must be taken to protect the public from their predations.

a. All drug advertising must be banned from all forms of mass media. b. All forms of “kickbacks” and subsidies to physicians by drug companies must be made illegal. c. All government subsidies to drug companies must be permanently banned. d. Corporate directors and board members must be made personally liable for their criminal acts, such as promoting the deadly COVID injections. e. The “revolving door” between the FDA and Big Pharma must be slammed shut. Drug company executives have no legitimate role in government regulation. f. The FDA must be either abolished or radically reformed to abolish untoward influence from private sources. g. The Environmental Protection Association must be restored to its original purpose of assessing and limiting environmental pollution and toxins. Its independent scientists and laboratories must be restored and isolated from untoward influence by the industries they regulate.

4. There should be a government project to digitize all STEM research publications published since 1850 and make them searchable and freely available to all citizens via the Internet. This would be a blessing to progress that is difficult to overestimate. After all, it was the ready availability of medical research information via PubMed and the Internet that enabled the discovery of the Mammalian Stress Mechanism.

5. A national campaign of re-education will be needed to introduce stress theory and its advanced treatments to doctors and nurses.

6. Medical reimbursements must be modified to promote stress theory treatments and discourage worthless orthodox treatments. For example, there should be generous reimbursements for chelation therapy, hypercarbia, and narcotic analgesia, along with condemnation of toxic NSAID drugs.

7. The harmful habit of mechanical hyperventilation depletes bodily reserves of carbon dioxide and pervades medical practice even though it confers no benefits whatsoever. The NIH must publish standards and guidelines for CO2 management in surgery, which professional medicine has failed to do.16,17 The standards should specify that exhaled CO2 be always maintained between 50-100 torr to optimize cardiorespiratory function, and that hyperventilation to reduce exhaled CO2 below 40 torr should be condemned as malpractice.

8. Similar guidelines for narcotic dosage should specify that effective narcotic dosage maintains respiratory rate between 8-12 breaths per minute in adults who are breathing spontaneously.

9. Carbogen 5% should be made standard equipment on ambulances, fire trucks, police cars, hospitals, clinics, golf courses, and anywhere someone might experience a life-threatening emergency requiring cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Policemen, firemen, and other first responders must be trained in its use.

10. The Red Cross and the American Heart Association must be banned from offering BLS, ACLS, PALS, ATLS, and similar “emergency resuscitation” classes because they have turned these courses into dangerously counterproductive, unscientific rackets.18,19

11. Hospitals and clinics must be legally banned from imposing these worthless and onerous BLS, ACLS, PALS, and ATLS courses upon their employees.

12. The government can encourage private organizations such as churches and the YMCA to provide training in the administration of Carbogen, which is inherently safe as well as effective, as part of their voluntary public service water safety and first aid training programs for civilians.

13. Chelation therapy should be legitimized for treatment of cancer and chronic illnesses as well as heart disease, and chelation therapy for all these purposes should be covered by all forms of medical insurance.

14. Streptokinase should be restored to availability in North America. It is a genuine miracle drug that was outrageously banished on account of its effectiveness in treating infarction.20-23

15. Droperidol should be restored to availability in North America, because it uniquely provides sedation without exaggerating narcotic respiratory depression.24

16. Propofol should be banned from use because of its dangerous toxicity.25-27

17. Fast-tracking (same day surgery) and the “open airway” anesthetic technique have caused numerous avoidable deaths and should be condemned as dangerous malpractice.28-30 Any anesthetic technique that invites loss of consciousness requires a “secure airway” (elective endotracheal intubation) and management by an anesthesia specialist for the sake of safety.

18. Medical education and textbooks must be reformed to teach stress theory and its treatments and ramifications.

19. State medical board policies and licensing should be made uniform on a national basis so that licensed medical personnel can move freely to locations where they are needed, and state medical boards cannot arbitrarily harm the livelihood of competent and ethical physicians.

20. The corrupt medical corporations that influenced Congress to pass laws providing them with immunity from prosecution because of their COVID conspiracy and otherwise influenced the government to suppress free speech and promote disinformation and misinformation must be stripped of profits derived from their criminal activity.

21. The dissemination of misinformation and disinformation via mass media to undermine public health for the sake of profit should be regarded as treason that threatens the ability of the state to defend itself from external adversaries and treated accordingly. For example, the persistent characterization of carbon dioxide as “toxic waste, like urine” that must be “rid from the body” and as a “greenhouse gas” should be regarded as a crime against the state because it threatens the health of soldiers and civilians.11

22. Free speech and truthful information is the life blood of a free society. A constitutional amendment is needed to prohibit corporations, foundations, trusts, and other “private” entities from interfering with free speech or deliberately promoting misinformation and disinformation via mass media.

23. The immune mechanism cannot react to DNA or RNA to produce useful protection against disease. mRNA “vaccines” must be permanently banned and condemned as worthless and dangerous. The available evidence indicates that they were always intended to serve as weapons of mass murder, and there is no evidence that they confer benefits of any sort.

24. Laws are needed to compel medical journals to make their published research reports available to the public via free Internet downloads if the research was funded by public money.

Conclusion

Ironically, war is the mainspring of medical advance, if only because disease is deadlier than bullets and bombs. It is no accident that modern anesthesia, sulfa drugs, penicillin, polio vaccine, stress theory, the DNA discovery, the random nature of mutations, apoptosis, and much more were all achieved in the context of military discipline and inspiration created by the disastrous worldwide warfare of the 20th century. Perhaps the deadly COVID conspiracy is exactly what was needed to shock the American public into realizing that their government has deteriorated into a tyrannical oligarchy and their health care system is so ridden with corruption that both would cooperate in a treasonous plan of mass murder that threatens the very survival of the nation. Hopefully these disastrous developments will pave the path for radical medical reform and restoration of free speech and individual rights that will restore the vitality of civilization and optimize progress.

Addendum on the Dangerous Effects of the COVID “Jabs”

At the risk of appearing repetitive, the following provides a more detailed explanation of the dangerous effects of the COVID “Jabs” than appears in the preceding essay.

The effects of the COVID “jabs” cannot be explained by conventional medical theory, but instead must take into account that all forms of disease are caused by hyperactivity of a single mechanism; namely, the Mammalian Stress Mechanism. This is a powerful refutation of orthodox theory and a confirmation of stress theory.

Thus when the fake mRNA “vaccines” are injected directly into systemic circulation by the “jabs,” the weaponized mRNA functions as a live virus that specifically attacks the cells of the vascular endothelium that line the inner surface of all arteries and veins and are the sole cellular component of capillaries.

This hijacks the endothelial cells to replicate itself, causing viral RNA to spread throughout the circulatory system, disrupting the vascular endothelium as it spreads. The damaged vascular endothelium then leaks and releases both tissue factor and von Willebrand Factor into systemic circulation, causing abnormal, drastic, and chaotic activation of the enzymatic interaction of factors VII, VIII, IX, and X that mimics every disease known to medicine, plus some that have never been seen before, such as abnormal collagen formation in small peripheral arteries and disseminated intravascular coagulation that occurs in small peripheral arteries and causes sudden death in healthy young victims.

Another result is the “long COVID syndrome” that disrupts oxygen transport throughout the body. The resulting tissue hypoxia invites abnormal bacterial infestations that are very difficult to treat with antibiotics alone, because the mechanism of oxygen transport normally maintains the partial pressure of oxygen in tissues higher than the partial pressure of oxygen in the ambient atmosphere, and this kills most bacteria that invade the body.

This also explains the fatigue and muscle weakness suffered by the victims of “Long COVID" that occurs when the cells of the vascular endothelium are attacked and hijacked by the virus to manufacture more virus particles, which then spread via the circulatory system throughout the body. By attacking the vascular endothelium, the COVID virus releases both tissue factor and von Willebrand factor into blood circulation, which induces chaotic stress mechanism hyperactivity that disrupts blood flow and oxygen delivery to cells throughout the body and mimics nearly every form of disease known to medicine.

