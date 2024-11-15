November 14, 2024

My friend Gary Via wrote me this morning: “I've been somewhat wary of Tucker Carlson in the past for various reasons, but I'm coming lately to have more and more respect for him. In this recent interview he articulated a spiritual viewpoint which I found both astonishing and heartening. I think you would enjoy hearing the whole thing, but below I’ve provided an edited transcript of what I found to be the highlight of the conversation, which indicates to me that a spiritual rebirth for our country may indeed be underway.”

Tucker Carlson: How Joe Rogan Changed Media Forever, How Propaganda Fools People, & Advice to Trump

Audience Member:

I’ve recently heard about your spiritual experience being attacked and

earlier today RFK junior alluded to the fact that he believed this larger

issue that we're dealing with is a spiritual battle between good and

evil and I was just wondering if you could speak to us a little bit about your perspective in being grounded and speaking truth to power andwhat it’s going to take for all of us to continue to unite to come together to put down our differences and to help those that still might be sleeping to wake up. What do you think we need to do?

Tucker Carlson:

Well thank you for your question. I mean I could go on for hours so I won't I'll just pick one part of it and say um two things one I think our obligation is to tell thetruth at all times telling the truth is not an excuse to hurt other people.

It's not you know, oh you're fat. You know, that's not the kind of truth I'm talking about um at all, but I think we should be kind to each other. I think there are all kinds of things we shouldn't say. I don't think we should be banned from saying that. I believe in free speech absolutely, but I think we should restrain ourselves and not be cruel to other people, you know. I violate this all the time by the way/ I already have just in the last hour, but in general I think we should um be kind to each other.

But I think we should never lie. I really think we should wake up every morning with a kind of New Year's resolution, I'm not going to lie today. And if I can't tell the truth, I'm not going to speak. Don't let a lie pass your lips. And if if we do that, we are transformed inside. That's when we become bulletproof, when we decide to tell the truth, period.

And the second thing that I think we should be aware of and awake to is as we watch American politics revealed is not really political at all, it's not really about politics. This is the battle. this is the eternal battle between good and evil. And I'm not of course suggesting the Republican party is good, it certainly isn't, or the Democratic part is all evil, I'm not saying that, it's not that simple, but clearly underlying all these issues is the battle that every culture has described, every religion has described from the beginning of recorded history which is a spiritual battle in the unseen world which is as real as the chair I'm sitting in.

That's what I've learned. That's a fact. By the way I did not grow up believing that, I grew up in a totally secular world. But I have learned that through personal experience

that it's absolutely real 100% real, and um, and that politics are a manifestation of that battle. But, and I think it's very shocking to people, certainly shocking to me, it's like we can't believe how much evil there is.

I can't even believe these people pushing wars for the sake of killing. It's cause they enjoy killing people, like that's a fact. I know them, I know Liz Cheney personally really well. That's what that's about. It's shocking to me but we should not get lost in that and feel morose about it, of course. Evil's real. Why do we think it wasn’t?

You know, come on, what we should remember is that good is also real and it's among us, it's present and I see it so clear. My wife and I had this conversation two nights ago at dinner. It's like you think of all the relationships that you've lost. We--every person in this room—has lost relationships in the past 5 years.

This country's been divided on purpose, and that has affected all of us at the level of even our families. But as my wife pointed out, and you can't say this enough, in place of those lost relationships arise new relationships that are rooted in truth that are so much deeper. They're not shallow at all. They're not acquaintances, they're like

almost like relations. Like I have conversations with people people now I've only known for 4 years that are deeper than conversations I have with people I grew up with or people I'm related to. It's insane. We are being compensated for our loss in the form of true unity with people. It is absolutely crazy and that is a manifestation of the spiritual war that I'm describing, like that's the other side of it.

The number of people, and I won't even get into it at great length, but in one sense the number of people I know who like me grew up on the coast in an affluent secular

world where, you know, God was at best like an idea, many of them on the left

including Bobby Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard and a lot of others who are all of a sudden like coming to realize, holy smokes, like they weren't kidding about this. Like there actually is a God, you know, and who are coming to a spiritual awareness, people who never thought they would come to that awareness at all never even thought about it who all of a sudden are, are joyful about it. It's crazy.

There's something totally real happening and and I should let end by saying, I'm the last person, like I'm not here to represent Christianity. If I'm here to represent Christianity, Christianity will be discredited because I have not lived a life worthy of that faith at all. Pretty mediocre person, obviously, I worked in cable news, please,

so it's not about me. It's just something that I have noticed and it's absolutely

thrilling. There's a deeper unity you saw in the election results. Again in the end

Trump got the votes of faithful Muslims and faithful Jews, and it's not even

about Trump. It's about this moment is a moment of division, but also it's a moment of unity.

And we should be really grateful for that. I am really grateful for that. Thank you.

Here’s some more:

Tucker Carlson calls for an IMMEDIATE repeal of the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act

This would strip Big Pharma of its liability shield, making them accountable for injuries caused by their products.

In fact, Carlson called the vaccine enterprise, particularly the COVID vaccine, a “scam.” Here’s why:

1. “You convince politicians to force the population to buy your product.”

2. “Anyone who complains gets fired.”

3. “You can’t be sued.”

“How is it that there’s this one category that’s exempt from the risk [lawsuits] that all the rest of us who are involved in any kind of business face every single day?” Carlson asked.

“I have liability insurance on my house in case the UPS guy slips delivering a package from Amazon. But somehow, Albert Bourla [CEO of Pfizer] and all the other creepy, creepy billionaires who run these disgusting pharma companies are in no danger of being sued because their corrupt pals in Congress in 1986 gave them blanket immunity? Let’s tear that down immediately,” Carlson urged.

To the argument that vaccines “can’t compete” without blanket immunity, Carlson countered, “Well, why don’t you just make a safer vaccine then? How’s that sound? Why don’t you face the same risk [lawsuits] that every other person who conducts any other kind of commerce or lives in this country faces every single day?”

He demanded, “Let’s see the numbers right now,” highlighting that the government has access to vaccine data that it’s hiding from the public.

“If somehow you’re being prevented from knowing, then you can be absolutely certain that crimes are being committed,” Carlson concluded, “because why else would they be hiding it from you?”