Richard C. Cook Comments:

We are back after a long journey by my wife and myself to out-of-the way places. These included the northern English counties of Northumberland and Cumbria and the city of York, along with Edinburgh, the Scottish Highlands, and the Isle of Skye. It was refreshing, after our trips to the European continent, to visit places where the English language predominated. Our trip included three small-group tours, so that, unlike our trip to Ireland, I didn’t have to engage in driving on the left side of the road!

Scotland was particularly interesting, as the Scottish parliament now has parties in the majority that favor secession from Great Britain. We saw the Scottish St. Andrew’s Cross everywhere, while the British flag was a rarity.

Compared to the present-day U.S., we felt we were in civilized places. I hope at some point to be able to write up my notes into a bona fide trip journal.

When we returned to our “Cozy Cottage” in the Maryland Blue Ridge, we found a jungle, so have been spending time cutting the grass and weeds, trimming the bushes, and tending the garden. We are eating fresh salad every night and have put in tomatoes, along with summer and winter squash, and are getting ready to plant cucumbers and bush beans. The flowers on our elderberry bushes promise a good harvest again this year and plenty of medicinal elderberry tea over the winter.

But it is hot—in the 90s this week.

Settling in, I have made some decisions about the future of the Three Sages Substack. While awaiting further articles from my partners Dr. Lewis Coleman and Fadi Lama, my own intention is to continue publishing and promoting the writings of the great German Luminary Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943).

There will be little commentary on “current events,” including the general collapse of world civilization manifesting as what is evidently tending toward World War III.

The most important aspect to address right now is how can individuals stay in touch with their spiritual center and their own inner pathway to experiencing eternal life in the context of daily existence? This is where Bô Yin Râ enters in as guide and teacher.

I would encourage all of you, especially new readers, to peruse the Three Sages archive for past publication of material by and about Bô Yin Râ and to let us know of observations you may have. Coming up is the serialized publication of Bô Yin Râ’s “The Book on Man.”

Regarding daily life, let’s stay closely in touch with our innate love of our earthly planetary home and of all the creatures, human and otherwise, who call it home. The path is love, love, and more love, as shown by the master of love, Jesus Christ, also a Luminary in the lineage Bô Yin Râ represents. And we have every right to embrace a quiet life as much as possible and avoid obvious trouble. Of course some things must simply be endured.

Meanwhile, let’s each carry through with the blessings of our own missions of work and transformation, especially through our relationships with friends, family, colleagues, and fellow pilgrims.

And if we can, plant and tend a home garden. Communal and family farms can also bring much that is good. I embraced the back-to-the-land movement long ago and have found much solace by doing so.

I would also advise young people who are shut out of the employment or housing markets to relocate to a place where you can build your own life from the ground up. This applies especially to young couples. We bought our “Cozy Cottage” for cash (aided by a “no-interest” credit card loan)—it was a 200 year-old wreck out in the boonies, but made of stone with old chestnut “bones.” Over the years we have transformed it into a happy home.

For additional works by and about Bô Yin Râ available on the Three Sages archive, click and browse HERE. For the Books to Light website with ordering information for Bô Yin Râ’s books, click HERE. For the Books to Light YouTube channel, click HERE. For the Kober Press PDF of Bô Yin Râ’s principal text, “The Book on the Living God, click HERE.

Blessings and happiness to all!