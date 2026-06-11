Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Carpenter's avatar
Fred Carpenter
3d

Thank you. You are so right. Love & loving your neighbor and Jesus is the WAY forward.

Reply
Share
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
3d

Richard, at the rate I'm going your book will provide me many months of enjoyment. I'm still in the early innings, but got a few laughs out of it at my favorite Asian place last week. When the town's namesake climbed onto his roof after a rattlesnake bite, so as not to be devoured by beasts. Alas, it seems he forgot about the buzzards! The fault is all mine that it's taking so long

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture