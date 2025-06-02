Richard C. Cook comments: Russia has presented its ceasefire terms to Ukraine and the US at the conference in Istanbul. The list of terms is short and crystal clear.

A glance at the map shows clearly that Ukraine is a dagger aimed directly at Russia’s heart. The war started when the West, led by the US and UK, moved to install a NATO-run military machine with the potential to launch nuclear weapons from 20 minutes away from Moscow.

Only a committee of lunatics would believe they could coerce Russia into accepting this. But such is the West’s leadership.

Now Trump must decide.

If he has a brain he would opt for a tripartite alliance with Russia and Chine to bring peace to the world. Each party could then cut military expenditures by at least half. Trump should then join Russia and China in nationalizing their banking systems, which Russia and China have mostly done, and creating debt-free indigenous currencies, which they have also begun to do.

Bye-bye Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. We won’t miss you. Otherwise, kiss your loved ones good-bye.

