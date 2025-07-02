Letter received today from Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, Canadian economist and author, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Ottawa, and president and director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), which runs the website globalresearch.ca:

Dear Richard,

Greetings!

Your articles are much appreciated by our readers. Your analyses are pointed and carefully researched.

We value your writings. Here is the archive of your articles on GR dating back to 2007:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/author/richard-c-cook

In recognition of your outstanding contributions, we would like to invite you to become a

This invitation is in recognition of your achievements as an author and analyst, it does not entail any responsibilities.

Below is the list of GR Associates:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/contact-2

With kind regards,

Michel