Richard C. Cook comments: The founding of the “America Party” is a strange and puzzling action by Elon Musk, said to be “the world’s richest man.” Musk himself, born in South Africa, is a naturalized American citizen, so ineligible ever to become president himself. He made much of his fortune by becoming a contractor to a federal government that he now evidently wants to take over.

Musk professes to be appalled at the growing federal budget deficit manifested by Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” after he himself, as head of “DOGE,” went to all the trouble of exposing trillions of dollars in “fraud, waste, and abuse” on programs that should immediately be jettisoned, along with the millions of people dependent on federal spending for their livelihood. Tens of thousands have already been dumped.

So what is Musk’s strategy? Well, knowing how difficult it is for a third party to actually gain power under our present constitutional system, Musk will use “AI” to capture just a handful of House and Senate seats—enough to become the tie-breaker on all important legislative decisions. Thus “Boss Musk” will be able to bring the wheels of government operations to a grinding halt whenever he feels like it; whenever he feels, that is, that something proposed will break the bank of which he has made himself the zealous guardian.

So maybe it’s the “America Party” that is the biggest piece of “fraud, waste, and abuse” ever concocted. In terms of genealogy, Musk’s approach resembles Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” or the Republican “Tea Party” of the early 2000s, all former “deficit hawks” who consistently failed to propose real alternatives to a system obviously flawed.

None of these worthies seem to understand that the financial system based on government debt was put in place by Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton way back in the 1790s and hasn’t changed substantially since then. Take away the deficit and the US economy will collapse overnight. Unless, of course, we can implement real monetary reform along the lines of the Kucinich NEED Act of 2011 that we have been promoting on Three Sages since our inception. But that is another story.

In the meantime, the founding of the America Party should make for some good entertainment, plus Jeff Childers of C&C News says that even if Musk’s gambit has an impact, it it is much more likely to pick up votes from disaffected Democrats than from Trump’s MAGA base.

So just please pass the popcorn.

Musk’s “America Party” Is Here — What Happens Next?

BY G.CALDER ON JULY 6, 2025 • ( 7 COMMENTS )

Trump’s right hand has become his biggest rival. Elon Musk has launched a rebellion with the intent of reshaping American politics. From funding MAGA to publicly torching its signature policy, Musk has turned on the establishment with the creation of a new political party.

From Insider to Opponent: How We Got Here

A year ago, Musk was Trump’s biggest individual donor, funnelling nearly $300 million into MAGA-aligned super PACs and serving as a top advisor through his appointment to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He was originally seen by many as the key architect of Trump’s business-first policy platform.

But last month, their relationship rapidly deteriorated when Musk called Trump’s flagship spending measure – the Big Beautiful Bill – a “disgusting abomination”. He continued his damning criticism, warning that it would cripple the economy and betray every fiscal principle that conservatives claim to uphold.

The Fallout

Trump’s most high-profile adviser had just declared war on the political machine he helped build.

May 22 : Musk appears on FOX Business praising fiscal restraint and warning against excessive spending — a veiled critique of Trump’s pending bill.

June 3 : Musk posts a viral tweet/X thread attacking the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it “fiscally insane” and warning it will sabotage tech innovation.

June 5 : Trump responds publicly, threatening to strip Tesla and SpaceX of federal contracts and referring to Musk as an “ungrateful showman.”

June 11 : Musk walks back the tone but not the substance: “I respect the office — but not this bill.”

June 30 : As the bill nears a Senate vote, Musk signals support for a new political vehicle, calling for “a centrist revival.”

July 1 : The bill passes by one vote. Musk posts: “We tried. Now it’s time to move.”

July 4 : Musk launches an X poll asking followers if the U.S. needs a new party — 65% say yes.

July 5–6: The America Party is formally introduced with a logo, mission statement, and initial donor pledge. Musk declares, “The GOP is compromised. The Democrats are lost. It’s time for a new center.”

What Is The America Party?

Forget fringe movements — this is Silicon Valley muscle meeting political momentum. The America Party isn’t about winning every seat. It’s about grabbing just enough to break the gridlock.

Key Platform Points:

Balanced budgets, slashing government bloat

Tech-driven reforms and AI-powered accountability

Smart borders, skilled immigration, and legal reform

Free speech absolutism

Anti-censorship, anti-capture, anti-elite

Musk says he’ll bankroll campaigns personally and ruthlessly — focusing on flipping 2–3 Senate seats and up to 10 House races by 2026.

Why This Is Bigger Than Politics

Musk’s move is structural as well as ideological. He’s not trying to replace the system — he’s trying to reengineer its levers:

Narrative : With full control of X and millions of followers, Musk bypasses traditional gatekeepers. He doesn’t need airtime — he owns the platform.

Infrastructure : The America Party is being built like a startup — lean, targeted, and scalable. It won’t chase every seat, just the ones that matter.

Funding : No Super PACs, no donors’ dinners. Musk will fund candidates directly. It’s instant credibility with zero fundraising drag.

Disruption Strategy: This is disruption-as-politics. Much like he did in auto, aerospace, and telecoms, Musk is using asymmetry to overwhelm outdated competition.

In short: this is venture-backed politics. Could it be the model for campaigns of the future?

What Happens Next?

Short-Term:

Expect Musk-backed candidate announcements within 60 days

GOP operatives already scrambling to defend vulnerable districts

Mid-Term:

Could fracture conservative voting blocs, forcing a Republican reckoning

Democrats may try to co-opt centrists to avoid being boxed out

Long-Term:

If the America Party proves viable, it could set the blueprint for post-party politics — elite-funded, data-driven, and media-proof

Final Thought

This isn’t just a feud. It’s an ideological divorce.

Elon Musk is betting that America is tired of the same two flavours. His new party may not win the White House — but it could control what happens in Congress, on Wall Street, and in Silicon Valley.

