The village Litmanova in Slovakia is 11 kilometers away from the town of Stara Lubovna. Only a few hundred people live in this village and are almost entirely Greek (Byzantine) Catholic. They are in full communion with the Pope in Rome and the Catholic Church. The Greek Catholics who live there are of Carpatho-Rusyn nationality and speak a language called Rusyn. They also speak and understand Slovak. From August 5, 1990, to August 6, 1995, on the mountain Zvir, which is less than 4 kilometers away from the village, Our Lady appeared to two young girls – Ivetka Korcakova and Katka Ceselkova. Ivetka (born in 1978.) was a visionary to whom Our Lady used to give her messages. From April 1991, Katka (born in 1977.), played the role as a witness during the apparitions. From this date, she could see Our Lady, but she was not able to hear her. The apparitions took place in a hay-barn, in a small room (2.8 x 4 m). The girls received visits and messages from the Blessed Mother on the first Sunday of every month, which fell after the first Friday. Before the apparition, both girls would pray first, then the Holy Virgin would appear out of what seemed like fog and she would usually sit on a narrow wooden bench that was along the wall. During the apparition, the girls would fall into the ecstasy. They paid no attention to the surroundings and with a gentle smile, they would gaze at the apparition. During these apparitions, the Virgin Mary would encourage the youth to attend Church services. She asked them to offer sacrifices along with prayers in reparation for their sins, the sins of Slovakia and the sins of the world. Thousand of pilgrims accompanied the apparition on the mountain. About 100 meters from the hay-barn the Holy Virgin blessed a well and she recommended people to drink from this spring. According to the testimonies of many witnesses, the many of miracle recoveries apparently occurred.