There was a time when France was the strongest and most civilized nation in Europe. The peak of French ascendancy took place during the late 17th and early 18th centuries under Louis XIV (1638-1715), the “Sun King.” French power was based on a population steeped in religious piety, stable currency, government policies that favored economic development, a fair and judicious system of taxation, and a highly-organized standing army. French prestige was such that the French language became the lingua franca of worldwide diplomacy and French art, science, and scholarship the standard of the educated classes everywhere in the world.

France had two enemies in Europe. One was the Habsburgs, who controlled the Holy Roman Empire along with Spain during the time of Charles V (1500-1588). This gave way to the German Empire, formed in 1870 after France’s defeat in the Franco-Prussian War.

The other enemy was England, which united with Holland through the “Glorious Revolution” of 1688 that placed William of Orange and his wife Mary on the English throne and brought the system of fractional reserve banking at usurious rates of interest across the Channel from its bastion in Amsterdam.

This led to the creation of the privately-owned Bank of England in 1694, giving the bankers authority to create unlimited amounts of paper money “out of thin air,” with government borrowing as collateral. By running up government debt, the bankers, which controlled Parliament, could spend the next two centuries destroying the power of France in Europe, America, and India on the way to creating the modern British Empire. At the head of the British bankers were the Rothschilds.

Along the way, the French economy had to be destroyed. One of my correspondents from Europe, César D., explains how this was done. It has to do with John Law (1671-1729), a Scottish-French banker who set up the first French national bank on the Bank of England model.

César writes:

John Law was in charge of the French economy. He invented paper-money and imported the newly created stock market system from Amsterdam. The economy of France collapsed due to the bad usage of these new financial technologies, to the point of having troubles with the food supply, combined with hyper-inflation.

The French population could not resist the conditions of widespread reduction of purchasing power, not even being able to buy food during cold winters... until they revolted. Even basic supplies were dismantled by stock speculation.

In other words, the French Revolution can be seen as the bad usage of new financial technologies (paper-money, and "Wall Street") until the French economic system collapsed.

Eventually, we can understand our global economic system by watching its birth in France, Amsterdam (Holland) and Augsburg (Germany). [This was the home of the German Fugger banking family that persuaded the Pope to rescind the Catholic Church’s prohibition of usury.]

Also see this: https://mises.org/mises-daily/inflation-and-french-revolution-story-monetary-catastrophe

It is really a pity that Hollywood is not able to make a good portrait of these historical events from which we can learn a lot about how our financial system works...But, apparently, they earn more money focusing on wars, blood, and super-heroes, things that do not teach us anything at all.

César’s point is that the French Revolution was caused by the paper-money system foisted on France by bankers imitating the Amsterdam-British system. At attempt was made by Napoleon Bonaparte to fight back, but he was destroyed by successive British-led coalitions financed by credit from the Rothschild banking dynasty. In other words, while the bankers were puffing up Britain into a superpower, they were dragging France into the abyss.

After the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, France went into a long decline that has continued until today, when France is a merely a lapdog of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. Its president, Emmanuel Macron, a Rothschild bankers’ protégé, is the perfect poster boy of what France has become. Of course, the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire, run out of London, New York, and Tel Aviv, and based on the increasingly worthless U.S. dollar, couldn’t last a day without the fractional reserve banking system thriving on usury that corrupts and eventually destroys all it touches.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/.

