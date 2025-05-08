RCC: Amyloidosis is a condition that few laypeople have heard of but which is a terror when it strikes. Used to be that on the old House series amyloidosis was often mentioned during the weekly search by Dr. Gregory House and his team for a diagnosis, and when it struck the outcome was usually fatal.

Amid the chaos of speculation among practitioners and victims alike for the cause of the sometimes-deadly side-effects of “Long COVID” or the “jab” itself, the appearance of the amyloid protein in blood vessels has begun to be mentioned. In fact, the presence of amyloid is now being associated with the unusual and mysterious “white clots” that have been noticed in autopsies.

To date, no one has been able to identify, at least publicly, how either the amyloid or the clots are forming. Certainly no government health agency is conducting studies, nor have any of them even admitted to what appears to be happening.

Before proceeding, here is the Google AI treatment of amyloidosis, which gives an idead of the seriousness of what we are talking about:

Amyloidosis is a group of conditions where abnormal proteins called amyloids build up and deposit in organs, potentially causing organ damage and dysfunction. It can affect various organs, including the heart, kidneys, and nerves, leading to a range of symptoms. While not curable, treatments can help manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease.

Causes and Types:

Amyloidosis occurs when proteins misfold and clump together, forming amyloid deposits.

There are three main types: Primary (AL), Secondary (AA), and Familial.

Primary amyloidosis (AL) is often associated with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells.

Secondary amyloidosis (AA) is linked to chronic inflammatory conditions or infections, like rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory bowel disease.

Familial amyloidosis is inherited and can affect the heart and nerves, for example, ATTR amyloidosis.

Symptoms:

Symptoms vary depending on the affected organs, but common signs include fatigue, weight loss, and weakness.

Other symptoms can include numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, skin changes (easy bruising), enlarged tongue, and gastrointestinal issues.

If the heart is affected, symptoms may include shortness of breath, swelling in the legs, and irregular heartbeats.

If the kidneys are affected, there may be foamy urine and swelling in the legs and feet.

Nerve damage can lead to numbness, tingling, and pain, as well as digestive and bowel problems.

Treatment:

Treatment focuses on managing symptoms and slowing the progression of the disease.

In some cases, treatment of the underlying condition, like multiple myeloma, can help reduce amyloid protein production.

Medications can be used to lower amyloid protein levels in the blood and tissues.

Organ transplantation may be necessary in severe cases of kidney or heart failure.

This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional. Generative AI is experimental.

To date, no one has been able to identify, at least publicly, how either the amyloid or the clots are forming in connection with COVID or the “jab.” Certainly no government health agency is conducting studies, nor have any of them even admitted to what appears to be happening.

Over the last few days, two articles have appeared that are addressing the problem.

The first appeared this morning on the ForbiddenNews Substack entitled: “Scientist Confirms White Clots Caused by Shots Are Infectious Amyloid: WE'RE NOW GOING TO BE DEALING WITH THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE MASS EXPOSURE TO WEAPONIZED AMYLOIDS, EITHER THROUGH THE 'VIRAL AGENT' OR THROUGH THE 'VACCINE' & THE EXPRESSION OF THE SPIKE PROTEIN"

The article explains that: “Dr Kevin McCairn joins Maria Zeee with a high-level science presentation, with lots of electron microscope images of the mysterious white rubbery clots that morticians began discovering in the bodies of people all over the world after the COVID-19 injection mandates.”

Click here for the link.

The second article appeared a few days ago here on Three Sages, was written by Dr. Lewis Coleman, and was entitled Why Does the COVID "Jab" Maim and Kill People?

Dr. Coleman writes: “Accumulating evidence indicates that insoluble fibrin molecules in blood that polymerize into strands that bind blood cells into viscoelastic clots is intimately related to amyloid monomers that polymerize into strands of collagen. Medical stress theory explains how the weaponized COVID virus attacks the cells of the vascular endothelium that line the inner surface of all blood vessels when it is artificially introduced into systemic circulation. This exaggerates the permeability of the vascular endothelium and allows the escape of abnormal amounts of von Willebrand Factor VWF) and tissue factor (TF) to enter systemic blood circulation, which hyper-activates blood enzymes to produce abnormal amyloid protein that clogs capillaries and causes the ‘Long COVID syndrome.’ The amyloid protein also polymerizes into collagen in small peripheral arteries to form tough collagen ‘white clots’ that disrupt oxygen transport and delivery, causing sudden, painless death.”

If these investigators are right in their explanations of the correlation between amyloid and the terrible side-effects of the “jab,” government agencies have a whole lot of work to do in explaining what is really going on, why this is happening, and what they are going to do about it.

Are you listening RFK, Jr.?!!

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/.

“Every human enterprise must serve life, must seek to enrich existence on earth, lest man become enslaved where he seeks to establish his dominion!” Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), translation by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Also download the Kober Press edition of The Book on the Living God here.