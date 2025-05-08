Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Coleman's avatar
Lewis Coleman
27m

I would add that the symptoms of the “Long COVID Syndrome” are all readily explained by abnormal amyloid protein monomer generation in blood instead of extravascular tissues, where it normally occurs. The amyloid protein clogs capillaries and disrupts the perfusion and oxygenation of organs and tissues. This disrupts oxygen transport and tissues. Brain cell hypoxia manifests as “mental fog.” Muscle cell oxygen starvation explains the severe fatigue and muscle weakness. Abnormal tissue hypoxia explains the stubborn infections. Those interested should read my paper called “Microbial Mayhem, Oxygen Insanity, CO2 Ignorance, and Stress Theory” https://mkscienceset.com/articles_file/126-_article1741331090.pdf

You can learn more about the relationships of blood proteins, amyloid protein, and collagen here: https://stressorg-magazines.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/combat-stress/2024/Combat-Stress-Winter-2024-25.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture