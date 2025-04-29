Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis Coleman's avatar
Lewis Coleman
10m

The more I read Rick’s history, the more I learn. Every American citizen should read his book “Our Country, Then and Now."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture