Three Sages

Jim Hogue
1h

Thanks for this. Briefly, be ware of limited hangouts that produce evidence. I am not suggesting that the limited hangouts are incorrect or that they should be ignored. I am suggesting that they give many people the comfort of thinking something that is not the whole truth. Kevin is well aware of this. Richard Gage must deal with it. Some of these truths are backstory to establish credible conclusions. One example of this is the true story of the attackers training in Florida. Yes, they did. But, in my opinion, that story was laid out for us to establish their malevolent presence in the country, and their intentions. Flight crews and pilots have debunked the hijacking stories as fiction since the airline protocols would make such hijackings impossible (especially four of them!). Another example is ignoring the significance of the "dancing Israelis" who were caught and released (by Chertoff). Anyway, good on ya, mate. I will forward this to Kevin and Richard. I've been fighting beside them for a long time.

Richard C. Cook
2h

A close friend of mine who was in an adjacent building gave me a detailed description of watching one of the airliners fly into the tower with passengers looking out the windows. Don't drink that particular kool-ade.

