Why can’t we all just shut up and believe the government’s cover story of what happened on 9/11—terrorists with box cutters?

Someone who has never backed off from challenging the blatant lies is my friend Kevin Barrett, one of the early 9/11 truth-tellers who lost his teaching job at the University of Wisconsin for doing so over two decades ago. Fortunately for us, Kevin’s courage and genius have made him one of the foremost public advocates for truth on dozens of major issues, including calling out Israel and its American enablers for the genocide in Gaza.

Now it appears that the Republicans in Wisconsin who persecuted Kevin back then have produced a political figure of a different stripe: Senator Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. If not yet a 9/11 Truther, Sen. Johnson is increasingly a 9/11 Doubter.

Here is Kevin’s latest:

US Senator Ron Johnson Notices 9/11 Controlled Demolitions, Pushes Investigation while scientist David Chandler refutes specious "debunkings" of North Tower antenna drop

Meanwhile, a report has surfaced that a CIA whistleblower may have tried to alert the world to government plans to fly airliners into the World Trade Center to engender a world at war more than six months before 9/11.

It happened in connection with the X-Files TV series which ran from September 10, 1993, to May 19, 2002, with two additional seasons having fewer episodes in 2016 and 2018. But die-hard fans know that X-Files also produced a spin-off with some of the same characters called Lone Gunmen. Named after the term used by the government to describe Lee Harvey Oswald and other supposed assassins, the Lone Gunmen were a group of free-lance news reporters on the trail of government wrongdoing.

Lone Gunmen released its premier episode on March 3, 2001, but, despite excellent ratings, it was pulled forever within a couple of months and was never seen or heard from again. Lone Gunmen simply disappeared.

But get this. The very first episode airing on March 3, 2001, was of action taken by the Lone Gunmen to thwart a plot of rogue elements within the US government to fly an airliner into one of the Twin Towers on behalf of the arms industry and their bottom line.

The episode has one of the Lone Gunmen actually on the plane which the rogue actors were now flying at one of the Twin Towers via remote control, until his pals back at their apartment were able to hack into the system and override the command, thereby thwarting disaster. On screen, the airliner, with the captain regaining control and the Lone Gunmen guy explaining things to him in the cockpit, swoops up at the last possible moment, so that the crew, passengers, and possibly the world, are saved.

This was more than six months before 9/11 actually took place, and, as we know, flying the jets that hit WTC-1 and 2 via remote control remains today one of the leading theories of how “they” did it.

You might think, mightn’t you, that said Lone Gunmen episode had been “disappeared” forever. Well, direct from the Internet Archives, here it is:

The Lone Gunmen Series Premiere (W.O.C.) by Chris Carter

Three Sages was able to trace and locate this video after watching a recent interview conducted by Tucker Carlson with Alex Jones. Because, you see, Alex Jones himself had predicted on-air prior to 9/11 exactly the same scenario: that the US government would fly a place into the Twin Towers via remote control.

In the interview with Jones, Carlson speculated that the reason Jones has been undergoing such intense government “lawfare,” with the obvious purpose of destroying him totally, was due to Jones’s 9/11 prediction. When Carlson asked him how he was able to make that prediction, Jones did not recall the specifics, though he said he had been constantly trying to piece together various puzzles of what the government was really up to in a large array of contexts. He also mentioned the 1993 World Trade Center basement bombing. But he also recalled the Lone Gunmen episode.

Jones then told what was the most interesting part of the story which was that some time later, a person who had worked on the aborted Lone Gunmen series called him and asked where he, Jones, had gotten his own story. The person then said that when Lone Gunmen was in process of being planned, someone who said he was from the CIA brought a written account of the plane being flown into the Twin Towers by remote control and suggested it become a Lone Gunmen episode. In fact it became the story line of the first one.

So the question we have to ask is whether the CIA person was in fact a whistleblower who wanted to alert the world. Of course we also have to ask how many other people knew about the plan and why no one from X-Files or Lone Gunmen stepped up after 9/11 to disclose how they had been alerted.

So here’s the two-hour interview between Carlson and Jones. Watch it along with the Lone Gunmen episode above and see what you think.

Alex Jones: Trump, Israel, Secret WW3 Plans, Dire Wolf Resurrection, Infowars Reporter Assassination