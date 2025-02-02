I believe the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire has lost the quarter-century-long World War III that began with 9/11, i.e., the Neocons’ “New Pearl Harbor.” The U.S is now beginning its own solitary “long retreat” to "Fortress America."

Future wars are likely to be peripheral skirmishes. The U.S. can’t even get along with Canada and Mexico, is under seige by criminal gangs, and China is buying up Latin America. Even the Monroe Doctrine is barely breathing any more.

In Europe, Ukraine has lost the war which the Neocons started, NATO is “the night of the living dead,” and Russia will integrate economically with Germany. The people of Europe are too smart and too scared to go down with the ship. Britain is in the midst of full-scale collapse. 500-years of British occult empire is done—stick a fork in it.

The Black Nobility that heads the globalist financial elite—The “City,” the WEF, Bilderberg, the WHO, the “Woke,” etc.—is also seeing its world collapse. The parasite has been killing the host, and the host is in full rebellion. No more genocidal “jabs” for us, thank you.

In the U.S., Trump's main economic goal is to keep the stock market soaring so his donors can continue to ride the IT wave, which is the only U.S. asset class remaining other than farmland saturated with chemicals. The poor and middle class will continue to drown in the waves.

BRICS will win any trade wars the U.S. starts. The great U.S. trade market is built on debt and is going under. Gurgle, gurgle, BlackRock.

Israel and the Israel lobby will continue to be the albatross around Trump’s neck, so the Palestinian two-state solution has to re-emerge. Trump knows, or should know, that with a big Middle East war all bets are off. He may do it anyway. No one can say one more really big smack in the face is not coming.

My advice to individuals in the Western world: look to your own survival, along with those of family and friends. Believe me, in today’s world survival is enough. And pray.

Richard C. Cook is co-founder and lead investigator for the American Geopolitical Institute. Mr. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack at https://montanarcc.substack.com/publish/posts and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/.

