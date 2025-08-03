Three Sages

Discussion about this post

izzy
8h

As noted, the Western elites’ genocide program is well underway. Monetary reform, not so much.

Perhaps it will be outside influences such as BRICS that lead the way out of our current mess. If karma is ever a factor, those aristocratic monetary elites may somehow get their well deserved reward. Edgar Cayce - uncannily correct about so many things - once declared in trance that Russia would become the hope of the world. How gloriously ironic.

Yet Another Tommy
9hEdited

This is great, a really good roadmap.

But I don't take the perps word for why they're waging the Omniwar.

"Thus according to Aurelio Peccei, oracle of the 'Late Great Planet Earth' movement, confidant of David Rockefeller and countless others of the globalist aristocratic elite, humanity today is a 'Bad Dragon.'"

They know people are not a 'Bad Dragon' but they know people can and will get rid of them, the rulers, as soon as possible. So its existential for them and hence for them the urgency. But we shouldn't be confused about the reasons. They are the ones creating the emergencies.

Its even more urgent from their point of view if AI doesn't work to keep people subjugated.

AI Agents have, so far, mostly been a dud

Last year, big tech couldn’t stop talking about how AI “agents” would be the next big thing in 2025. It hasn’t quite turned out that way.

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/ai-agents-have-so-far-mostly-been

