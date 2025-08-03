St. Paul: The love of money is the root of all evil.

PART 1: The Problem

“End Times” and the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire

Clearly the world we see around us is moving toward a climax—call it End Times, call it Armageddon, or just simply call it World War III. Whatever you call it, the fact that it’s coming closer by the day is increasingly obvious.

Here’s one way to look at it: The Anglo-American-Zionist Empire, which has played the dominant role globally for at least a century or more—some would say centuries longer—is facing an existential challenge from BRICS—the loose but growing alliance of Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, plus several others—whose main calling card is to break loose from US dollar hegemony (with the British Pound and the Euro wrapped in) and shift to trade in their own national currencies.

Since the Empire has always been only about money, such a challenge is potentially fatal. If the behavior of US President Donald Trump is an indication, it may well be that the Empire would rather blow up the world than concede that a new day has dawned that could mean—“gasp”—compromise and coexistence.

The Aristocracy and Its Ruling Principles

Some would argue that the term “Anglo-American-Zionist Empire” is only a shorthand way of referring to a much older and more pervasive ruling elite that sits atop the entire interlocking global economy and has held sway for a couple of thousand years or longer with families dating to the Roman Empire.

Terms such as “Committee of 300,” “Black Nobility,” etc., are currently in use, but the basic concept is that there is an elite monetary aristocracy situated within the higher reaches of the “Collective West” that owns the bulk of the assets, is self-regenerating, and effectively rules the world.

Analysts have pointed out that the operational “brains” of the operation appear at present to be situated within the one-square-mile City of London, allied with the British Royal Family, while the military muscle for enforcement of elite control rests within the United States. Both Britain and US have their elite secret police—MI6 and the CIA. Both centers have been deeply penetrated by Zionist fanatics ruling from or with Israel who collaborate with MI6 and the CIA in the enforcement of imperial interests.

Beyond Britain, the US, and Israel, more ancient and venerable vibes of wealth and influence still emanate from traditional European power centers such as Rome, Paris, Vienna, Frankfurt, Venice, etc., with powerful players globally in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Riyadh, and other nodes.

The aristocrats function through ownership of all-powerful business corporations, which are surrounded in turn by impenetrable jungles of regulatory, legislative, and judicial authority. These corporations are ruled by ironclad top-down rules and traditions encompassing all major industries, especially banking and finance, mining and minerals, manufacturing, transportation, and, increasingly, communications and cybernetics.

A major branch of the corporate world creates and manufactures weapons of war, from small-caliber bullets to H-bombs and nuclear submarines. The educational system is chiefly oriented toward preparing individuals to manage and direct these industries. Cadres of politicians furnish the public face of entrenched power.

Working-level individuals are mainly viewed as laborers and consumers to keep the wheels of production turning, disciplined, of course, by a huge police and military force to assure nothing untoward upsets the applecart. In order to keep these individuals engaged and off-balance, a vast entertainment apparatus is in place, up to and including inculcation and oversight of addictions such as drugs, alcohol, gambling, sex, etc.

None of the above should be seen as a denial that “gangs” within the elite compete with each other for wealth and power.

The Aristocratic Elite Has Genocide as Its Answer

Unfortunately for the aristocratic elite, things have not been going too well as of late.

The world’s populations and their national governments, especially those of the “global majority” like those of BRICS, are no longer being totally cooperative in funneling wealth towards the top, which, after all, is the main objective of all aristocracies, at least those bereft of a spiritual sense. We are speaking, of course, of the aristocracies of the “Collective West” residing in both the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire and their lackeys such as the EU.

So let us turn to the words of a once-famous book, “What would Jesus say?” Jesus, of course, is the most famous man in history so should have a say.

When Jesus came, he drove the money changers from the temple, but he did not try to implement social, political, or economic equality. What he did insist upon was decent treatment of all members of society—actually of every human individual—as expressed in his life, his parables, and his Beatitudes. [i]

Indeed, if today’s aristocrats made a creditable effort toward implementing these ideals, the world would become a much better place overnight. Figures in Jesus’s life such as Joseph of Arimathea demonstrate that secular wealth and power compassionately utilized can be part of the better world we all envision.

But the vast majority of today’s aristocrats appear to have little such interest. Instead, they have embarked on a huge worldwide project of reducing the earth’s population to what they consider a manageable size. The name of the game today is genocide.

Let’s hear it from one of the most important leaders of the modern-day aristocratic party. This would be Aurelio Peccei (1908-1984), founder and president of the Club of Rome. In his book The Human Quality (Pergamon 1977), Peccei wrote:

“For the first time since the first millennium was approached in Christendom, large masses of people are really in suspense about the impending advent of something unknown which could change their effective fate entirely….Man does not know how to be a truly modern man….Man invented the story of the Bad Dragon, but if there was a bad dragon, IT WAS MAN HIMSELF (emphasis in original)….Here we have the human paradox: man trapped by his extraordinary capacity and achievements, as in a quicksand—the more he uses his power the more he needs it.

“We must never tire of repeating how foolish it is to equate the present profound pathological state and maladjustment of the entire human system to any cyclic crisis or passing circumstances. Since man has opened [a] Pandora’s Box of new technologies, he has suffered uncontrolled human proliferation, the mania for growth, energy crises, actual or potential resource scarcities, degradation of environment, nuclear folly and a host of related afflictions.” [ii]

Thus according to Aurelio Peccei, oracle of the “Late Great Planet Earth” movement, confidant of David Rockefeller and countless others of the globalist aristocratic elite, humanity today is a “Bad Dragon.” The human race is a “Bad Dragon” because the “Pandora’s Box of new technologies” has brought into being “uncontrolled human proliferation” and countless attendant ills. These things have subverted what must have been the paradise of the High Middle Ages for which Peccei and much of Europe’s ruling class seem to be deeply nostalgic.

So how to fix this dire problem which is caused in large part by the ability of modern medicine to keep babies and the elderly alive and of modern agriculture to feed people who would otherwise starve?

Here I ask the reader’s forgiveness in trying to make a very long story very short. This is to say that one potentially potent means of killing off useless people is obviously war, but even with the massive and tragic wars of the 20th century, only a few hundred million out of the teeming billions of people living on the planet have been killed. Besides, war is messy, as Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza shows.

A nuclear exchange between Russia and the West, for instance, might kill a large number, but would leave the planet in a mess of fallout and destruction for the survivors, including the elite. The latter, of course, would take refuge deep underground, but at some point they would have to emerge to face reality.

So the method that was decided upon was engineered pandemics, with COVID-19 being the opening salvo. The elite’s obsession with pandemics—see the pronouncements of the World Health Organization—reminds us of the 14th century Black Death that killed up to half of Europe’s population. Whatever the cause, the Black Death was certainly an effective mean of population reduction.

But even a creeping contagion like COVID kills indiscriminately, so when this particular pathogen was engineered, it was really not so bad—not strong enough for massive homicide. Instead, it was the “vaccine” that was made the killer, as data on excess deaths is showing spectacularly. Such death and destruction was engineered to be long-term, to creep in over a generation or two virtually unnoticed, while meanwhile fertility would plummet. All this was planned by the elite. Even today, after horrendous publicity, the COVID jab is still being administered.

And what is coming next? We are already seeing the beginnings—universal digital ID, controlled system surveillance of every aspect of life, central bank digital currency, mandatory AI in control of medical records and diagnosis, required drug prescriptions and inoculations, wearable devices, hospitalization as ordered, protocols as ordered, euthanasia as ordered, etc. The program of the Club of Rome is being implemented quietly and relentlessly.

Can Humanity Otherwise be Saved?

But what if we stepped back a bit and asked whether what Peccei called mankind’s “extraordinary capacity and achievements,” leading to “uncontrolled human proliferation” not only could keep babies and the elderly alive, but could also solve other problems such as energy generation, pollution reduction, raising of educational standards, resource conservation and recycling, nuclear disarmament, etc.?

What if the nations of the earth could achieve peaceful relations, cooperative economic enterprise, democratic politics, and other clear-cut benefits and thereby maintain the earth’s carrying capacity around the present level of over seven billion people, rather than the 500 million or so which the Club of Rome and other nostalgic medievalists seem to favor?

If today we are at the end of an era, as we seem to be, perhaps the outcome does not have to be total planetary destruction or the tragedy of one pandemic following another, but a new golden age of human progress, including, above all, spiritual regeneration. This reflects my own belief and that of many others.

PART 2: The Solution

Basic Concept of Monetary Economics: Purchasing Power

Here it is time to move onto monetary economics, because what Peccei is holding up is a philosophy of scarcity that he believes defines the human condition. This philosophy is reflected most precisely by the de facto scarcity of money under the existing global economic system where money is created by bank lending at usurious rates of interest. The term of art is issuance. Thus we live under a system of currency issuance controlled by private banks under a central banking umbrella. In the US, it’s the Federal Reserve.

Money is scarce because the principle on loans is constantly being repaid to the lending banking institutions along with the associated interest, without money to pay for these monetary liquidations being introduced into the system to compensate except by rolling over the debt through new loans.

It’s the same system medieval Europe based itself on under the bankers of Venice, Florence, Augsburg, Amsterdam, etc, and eventually the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve System. [iii] Under this system, there is never enough money in circulation to provide the liquidity required by a modern economy with a high standard of living that is capable of meeting the human needs of the potential human population.

This is the fatal flaw that creates the illusion of too many human beings competing for scarce resources. What is scarce is neither the resources nor humanity’s ability to convert them into articles meeting human needs. What is scarce is actually purchasing power—i.e., money unencumbered by debt.

Failure of Governments to Meet Their Monetary Responsibilities

It is the responsibility of governments to provide a circulating currency, a medium of exchange sufficient for the needs of a productive society and its population. The US Constitution specifically places this responsibility in the hands of Congress.

But the US government, as have all other bank-controlled nations, has abdicated this responsibility by chartering a private banking system to issue paper (or electronic) currency as loans, using government receipts and deposits as collateral.

This was a system set up by the first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, by means of the First Bank of the United States. When Hamilton wrote the legislation, he had the charter of the Bank of England on his desk. Thomas Jefferson rightly considered the Bank to be unconstitutional. Out of the starting gate, the US turned control of the nation over to the Money Power—the entitled aristocracy residing mainly in Britain and the Netherlands plus an emerging number in Philadelphia, New York, and Boston.

A History Lesson: The “Bank War” and Its Aftermath

This was a time in US history when these elements of monetary economics were understood—not just by Hamilton, who openly aimed at creating a monetary elite, but also by the opposition—Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, and their political supporters. It was during the “Bank War” waged after 1830 by President Andrew Jackson and his associates against the Second Bank of the United States that the principles at stake came to the fore, with the moneyed aristocracy being beaten back for a period of four generations.

President Jackson and his supporters have been vilified by elitist historians who still claim today that he was against all paper money, only wanted gold and silver— “specie”—in circulation, and caused the Panic of 1837 by bringing about a deflation due to monetary scarcity. None of this is true.

What Jackson was actually doing was to define the respective roles of the people’s government and the private banking system so that each would perform its own proper mission in economic affairs. What Jackson accomplished was to free the US and its growing population from the curse of a privately-owned central bank of currency issuance for more than 80 years.

Jacksonian Solutions Allowed a Real Economic Democracy to Thrive

We are talking about a relatively unknown aspect of American history. One of the only American historians who has understood the significance of the Bank War was Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., writing in his Pulitzer Prize-winning Age of Jackson, published in 1945.

Schlesinger writes of Jackson’s prosecution of the Bank War:

“The main purposes were three. One was essentially economic: to prevent periodic depressions; another essentially political: to prevent the rise within the state of independent powers, not responsible to the people and able to defy the government; and the third essentially social: to prevent the rule of a moneyed aristocracy systematically exploiting the ‘humble members of society.’”

In defining the moneyed aristocracy, Schlesinger cites a statement by Jackson’s key adviser Amos Kendall, as reported by the Washington Globe on December 13, 1832:

“’In all civilized as well as barbarous countries, a few rich and intelligent men have built up Nobility Systems (emphasis in original); by which, under some name and by some contrivance, the few are enabled to live upon the labor of the many.’ These ruling classes, he said, have had many names—kings, lords, priests, fundholders, but all ‘are founded on deception, and maintained by power. The people are persuaded to permit their introduction, under the plea of public good and public necessity. As soon as they are firmly established, they turn upon the people, tax and control them by the influence of monopolies, the declamation of priestcraft and government-craft, and in the last resort by military force.” Was America immune from this universal pattern? “The United States,” said Kendall ominously, “have their young Nobility System. Its head is the Bank of the United States; its right arm, a protecting Tariff and Manufacturing Monopolies; its left, growing State debts and State incorporations.’” [iv]

The Bank maintained its power by lending money to members of Congress and to newspaper editors, money created “out of thin air” by using government tax and tariff deposits as a reserve base—essentially the same system in use today. Thus when Jackson set out to eliminate the bank, the politicians and the press screamed bloody murder. But the workers, farmers, artisans, small business owners, and even the plantation owners of the South stood by him. The blatant corruption under the Bank set the pattern for today’s system, where the wealthy elite and the big financial institutions have a death grip on virtually all US politicians and media.

Under Jackson, for the first time in its history, the federal government paid off the national debt and reduced it to zero. Jackson believed that the government should first of all balance its budget—which he did—then refuse to incur debt beyond its ability to pay it off in the short term—a year or two, not at some unknown future time when economic conditions improved. Thus the people would be spared the expense and inconvenience of a government heading toward bankruptcy, as ours is today, with the money lenders in charge of running up deficits in the trillions of dollars.

Then, with a balanced budget, the government should introduce into circulation a currency sufficient for the community of businesses and workers to produce adequate goods and services to meet their everyday needs. At the time, the safest and most convenient form of currency was precious metals—gold and silver—“specie.” So the government set up a network of national mints to produce coinage in small denominations that would then be spent by the producers of metallic bullion into circulation. Some of the bullion would be purchased by the government to spend into circulation to meet its own payroll and other requirements.

Such a system would support the everyday producing economy and free it from the business cycle of a banking system that would print money and lend it when times were good but refuse to lend and withdraw funds from circulation when times were bad. This totally unnecessary and oppressive system of booms and busts is a curse created by banks and their paper money issuance.

But, through reform, the banks would still have a role in the economy as furnishing bank notes, paper checks, and bills of exchange to facilitate trade among commercial entities. And they would have every right to charge the merchant and manufacturing communities a fee or commission for providing such services. But they would not be needed to lend money to ordinary people at usury for everyday needs, though if business corporations lent money to each other, interest could be charged.

What President Jackson and his party then implemented after the charter of the Second Bank of the United States expired was a dual system of monetary management, with the federal government supplying the small-value coinage needed for everyday life and a complex system of state and local banks providing paper money for business needs. Infrastructure investments were supervised by the state governments through bond sales, as with the building of the Erie Canal.

This system allowed the nation to enjoy a steady expansion of economic activity during the 1840s and 1850s as the Industrial Revolution took off. Then, when the Civil War erupted over the issue of slavery, the Lincoln Administration was able to finance the Union war effort by direct spending of paper Greenbacks into circulation, combined with tax increases, and sale of small-denomination bonds directly to the public. While Greenbacks were paper, not specie, they were issued directly by government spending for goods and services rendered, not as bank loans. That is the critical distinction. For centuries, England used a system of talley sticks for the same purposes.

Unfortunately, the currency-issuing banking system was able to claw its way back into the national economy as a vehicle for issuing paper currency via lending through passage of the National Banking Act of 1863, leading directly to today’s Federal Reserve System. This opened the floodgates to World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, and the cycles of boom and bust since then with ordinary people priced out of the economy. Reformers like JFK, who took steps to return to a Greenback-type currency, were eliminated by the minions of the aristocratic elite.

The Federal Reserve System that rules the nation’s economy today is more powerful than the elected government and has created an aristocratic monetary elite that blends seamlessly with the elites of Britain, the Club of Rome, and elsewhere and that has now resorted to global genocide as a means of compensating the engineered scarcity of purchasing power it uses to render ordinary people everywhere miserable, in debt, and poverty-stricken.

How the Monetary System Can Be Reformed Today

The financial system could be reformed today to create sufficient purchasing power to support a sustainable economy that would meet the needs of the world’s current population of more than seven billion people. Monetary reformers have understood how to do this for over a century. It’s only the aristocratic monetary elite—the Money Power—that has stood in the way.

The basic conundrum in economics has been recognized by intelligent people for decades, though not by virtually all academically-accredited economists who work for mainstream institutions, which is that modern science and technology is capable of producing vastly more goods and services than the earnings of people who work to create these things are able to purchase.

There is thus always a “gap” between a nation’s production---“GDP”—and the national income available to purchase it. This collapse in purchasing power results in recession or else causes nations to engage in trade wars—or worse—against each other to fill the gap. Then, with nowhere else to turn, people have to borrow from banks just to survive, as millions are doing today by charging even groceries on credit cards.

Returning to the era of the Bank War, the production-purchase gap was recognized even then, almost two centuries ago. It was characterized as a basic flaw in the system of distribution. In The Age of Jackson, Schlesinger cites an 1843 address by famed author and social activist Orestes A. Brownson who wrote:

“We create a surplus—that is a surplus, not when we consider the wants of the people, but when we consider the state of the markets—and then must slacken our hand till the surplus is worked off. During this time, while we are working off the surplus, while the mills run short time, or stop altogether, the workmen must want employment. The evil is inherent in the system.” [v]

“The fault,” Schlesinger wrote of Brownson’s statement, “lies in distribution.” As cited in my own book Our Country, Then and Now, the problem was recognized by famed Sioux Indian chief Sitting Bull.

I wrote:

“Sioux Indian chief Sitting Bull put his finger on the problem that has been the bane of US society throughout its history. He said, “The white man knows how to make everything, but he does not know how to distribute it.” There is more to this wise observation than you might think.” [vi]

“We Hold These Truths”

There is a multitude of factors that causes “leakage” of money from the production-purchase cycle, including savings, reinvestment, accounting cycles, and repayment of bank loans, both principle and interest. Recently I posted a lengthy article explaining these things in reference to President Donald Trump’s tariff escapades, including contributions from Elon Musk and Alex Krainer. See this: Trump’s Tariff Terrorism Exposes Total Failure of Global Economic Thinking. Also see my 2012 book, We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform. A review of this book by David Kendall states as follows:

"We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform by Richard C. Cook is an essential toolbox for anyone who is concerned about the economic condition of our nation and our world. Having learned so much from reading this book, I am obliged to give it my highest recommendation.



“Written by a 20-year veteran in project management for the US Treasury Department, We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform provides readers with a detailed history of monetary policy in the United States and a front-row seat at the bubble-to-rubble disaster that has characterized American economics for more than a quarter century. Many thanks to Richard C. Cook for delivering all this technical analysis in very plain layman's terms that anyone can understand, instead of resorting a lot of professional jargon. Bravo!



‘I was particularly impressed with Chapter 15, ‘Concepts Progressives Must Know.’ This is an invaluable quick reference for understanding the functions and dysfunctions of the American monetary system from its inception until now. Cook provides a wealth of information here with a concise and logical flow, which very effectively summarizes the in-depth analysis covered in previous chapters.



“Based on a career in public finance, including work in the Carter White House, Cook concludes that credit should be treated as a public utility, not a private playground for the financial elite. Instead of private banks driving whole societies irretrievably into debt by lending money into circulation that must be repaid with interest, he maintains that governments should spend interest-free money directly into circulation based on annual production values. One step further, Cook recommends a national dividend, including a Basic Income Guarantee for every US citizen regardless of employment status, to eradicate poverty, debt-slavery and the pestilence of unemployment.



“These are practical applications of monetary policy that proved to be essential during pivotal periods in US history, not theoretical ideas plucked out of thin air. Moreover, these policies do not inherently yield unlimited power and control to a tiny minority of extremely wealthy financiers. Hence, this group typically responds by manipulating legislation to eventually regain control of the monetary system, thereby enslaving the rest of society to an endless cycle of debt.



“What can we, the people, do to prevent this cycle of insanity and corruption from constantly repeating itself? We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform by Richard C. Cook is a critical resource for people everywhere who are fed up with economic crisis and who are interested in a viable route toward financial stability and economic democracy worldwide.”

A Solution to the Problem has Three Facets:

The three facets are:

1) Create a monetary system where the federal government assures sufficient purchasing power for the everyday economy to function properly. This is the purpose of Dennis Kucinich’s NEED Act introduced in Congress in 2011. The NEED Act would create a monetary authority within the US Treasury Department to introduced a circulating currency through infrastructure development and other means. The Federal Reserve would be abolished, though it could be replaced by a much more modest banking infrastructure run by the private sector and dealing exclusively in commercial paper, not currency issuance.

2) Implement a citizen’s dividend, a type of universal income, also as specified in the NEED Act, that would fill the endemic gap between production and purchasing power, thus liberating the producing economy from the constant shortage of liquidity. The amount of this dividend would be determined annually and regulated in conjunction with tax policy. Examples of such a payment are the Alaska Permanent Fund, today’s earned income tax provisions, and the highly successful COVID relief payments.

3) Prosecute all those among the monetary aristocratic elite and their minions responsible for acts of genocide against humanity over the past several decades. No need to enumerate here—we know who they are.

Conclusion

The problem of the moneyed aristocracy vs. the people is ancient and will never be eliminated. Humans, by nature, are not equal in every respect. But the US Declaration of Independence and Constitution postulate a society where every individual can enjoy the opportunity to achieve fulfillment according to their intention and ability and will also enjoy equal and fair treatment under the law. As such, it is the closest system yet devised to where the Beatitudes of Jesus can play an active and preferred function in society and so improve human relations.

Unfortunately, society has been subverted and nearly destroyed by the predatory actions of the aristocratic elite and the Money Power they control. For more on how this came about historically, my book Our Country, Then and Now, attempts to furnish an explanation and chronicle. Now, at what seems to be the end of a great historical cycle with a new one on its way, such considerations need to be taken seriously.

[i] Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.

Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.

Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness,

for they shall be satisfied.

Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.

Blessed are those who suffer persecution for righteousness' sake,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

[ii] Cited in Dr. John Coleman, Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300, Bridger House Publishers, 1992, pp. 14-15.

[iii] Of course many other countries now have central banks that work the same way.

[iv] Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr., The Age of Jackson, Konecky and Konecky, 1945 & 1971, p.97.

[v] Ibid, p. 122.

[vi] Richard C. Cook, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press 2023, p. 124.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. He has recently been named a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is a member of the League of St. Jude.

Books Available from the Three Sages:

Richard C. Cook, Our Country, Then and Now. ORDER HERE

Fadi Lama, Why the West Can’t Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World. ORDER HERE

Dr. Lewis Coleman: 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The discovery of Hans Selye's stress mechanism. ORDER HERE