Before the US entered WWII, a series of studies by the Council on Foreign Relations, subsequently adopted by the Roosevelt administration, declared it to be the policy of the US government to attain total military dominance of the entire world.
In 1991, the Wolfowitz Doctrine introduced a new refinement—that the US would carry out preemptive war against any nation or combination of nations that conceivably could threaten that dominance.
In 2001, around the time of “9/11,” the US declared a further refinement: that of “Full Spectrum Dominance” to assure that no other nation or combination of nations could threaten US supremacy in any sphere of warfare: land, sea, air, space, or cyberspace.
Until the US officially rescinds these serial declarations, they obviously remain in force and determine every other action. Nothing can be allowed by any branch of government to undermine or negate them. All the resources of the nation are subject to diversion or confiscation to cement their power, including every action of every human individual, not only within the US but in every other nation. Even the thought of any other possibility is seen as an outlawed act.
We have seen time and again that US force and violence rule the entire globe, not just in theory, but in practice, day in and day out, and all through the night.
Do you doubt this? Look around and look again. Look at all the wars since 1941, all the covert actions, all the assassinations, all the propaganda and subterfuge. Now we even have the military-run COVID pandemic and more pandemics promised to be on the way.
Until a president of the US stands up and challenges all the assumptions on which these tragedies depend, what use is his word on any other topic? Isn’t it all just a crock of sh—?
I've seen the US step on Brazil's neck my whole life, due to their "potential threat", even though Brazil has always been, geopolitically a very peaceful nation, especially considering its size. I have lots of family members who served in Brazil's diplomatic corps, all over the world.
As a result of this hostile posture, the US has shoved Brazil into China's arms – which is, actually another US (Globalist) Creation.
Brazil was China, before China was China: i.e., cheap labor for multi-national corporations to make all the shoes and cars, etc for the international market, prior to the 1990s.
Shipping all the jobs to China killed Brazil, too. Did you know that?
The US has since infused its entire technological civilization into China's bloodstream. What the Hell was that all about? It was not in US interests. It was not in humanity's interests!
It was in the Nazi Globalists' interests: to create a global, Authoritarian dictatorship, imposing the "China (AI) Model", worldwide.
All of this criminal garbage needs to be stopped immediately.
F! Makinder's "World Island". We have our own island, here in the Western Hemisphere.
It still seems to come as a surprise that Uncle Sam doesn't receive warm welcomes wherever he lands to "spread democracy". The worse he gets the more leeway "liberals" seem to give the old psychopath.