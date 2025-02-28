Zelensky not ready for peace – Trump; The US president has accused the Ukrainian leader of “disrespecting” Washington.
At last the US creates distance between our national interest and the warmongers in Europe. AT LAST.
Zelensky not ready for peace – Trump.
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Notice how everyone is still making believe that Zelensky is an independent agent, putting all the blame on him. Even the Kremlin sometimes plays along, perhaps out of politeness to "our estimed partners" in the West. I suppose it is still a bridge too far for the Trumpers to admit outright that the whole Ukraine neoNazi caper has been a US deep state operation from the get go. Traceable back to the Dulles boys keeping the Bandera Nazi collaborators in toilet paper after Russia retook the region and drove them underground.
It was awesome! Z said something very rude to Vance. “suka blyat” 😮 I'll leave you to google translate! 😂😂😂😂😂
A Ukr mp called an emergency session to impeach.
And even slava ukraina Linda Graham came out with full support for Trump.
I hope Nutty was watching...