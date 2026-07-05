Three Sages

Three Sages

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Bingo
6d

In this broken world in which we find ourselves, how do we turn to efficacious prayer when we seem to be surrounded by evil?

Here is a solid musing addressing the importance of imprecatory prayer that God provides for our use in the Psalter. Perhaps the word "tolerance" has erased our ability to discern?

"In discussing 1 John 5:16 Augustine holds that one need not pray for those who commit sins that lead to death. He also reflects on the Judas’s sin and Peter’s denial of Christ. Moreover, he thinks one should not pray for sinners who sin against the Holy Spirit."

https://wdtprs.com/2023/05/ask-father-why-isnt-every-praying-the-imprecatory-psalms-wherein-fr-z-rants/

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3 replies by Richard C. Cook and others
Bingo's avatar
Bingo
6dEdited

This is perhaps one of the most important messages The Word brings us. If only our world could grasp the beauty of humility and the prosperity found in simplicity.

Thank you, Richard, for your inspiring work that brings a fresh and healthy perspective to the drudgery of every day news.

So many pundits seem to chew the same bone day after day with facts, figures, hypotheses, musings, spending precious time on meaningless history. Shouldn't we interpret how history unfolds before us as according to God's plan in order to discern anything meaningful?

It is not unreasonable to prepare now for when He comes like a thief in the night, to learn to number our days, to use our precious time as a dividend for good, to pray without ceasing, and perhaps, instead of collectively chewing that lifeless bone, lifting our thoughts in prayer to Him Who has the power to change things.

Isn't that what He asks of us, as little children?

We must pray, too, for the "wise."

Wishing you a blessed week ahead.

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1 reply by Richard C. Cook
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