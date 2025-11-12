Stories of Anthony of Egypt…told how, as a young man, he had “left the world” of his village to live in solitude for decades, first in a cemetery, then in a desert shelter, until his visions and reputation for holiness had spawned legends, and countless Christians sought him out as their mentor. Some hunters, too, told how, having met one of those solitary seekers in the desert and asked what he was doing there, he replied, “I’m a hunter too—I’m hunting for my God.” Others told of the “old man” Lot, who, when questioned, stood up and raised his fingers “like ten torches of fire” and said, “If you are willing, you can become a living flame.”

Elaine Pagels, Revelations: Visions, Prophecy, and Politics in the Book of Revelation (Viking, 2012), p. 146-147.

Richard C. Cook comments: In the book “South Mountain Magic” by Madeleine Dahlgren, published in 1882, the author reported stories of local residents who’d seen specters of Indians wandering the hills with fire sprouting from their fingertips. This was a few miles from where my wife and I now reside in the Maryland Blue Ridge.