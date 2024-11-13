“Yet to achieve the happiness you desire, you must fight with unshakeable energy and sustain your faith in the inevitable victorious power of all that is good, despite all evil and despite all negativity you may meet. However grim the storm clouds which gather menacingly above your head, you must never lose courage!

“And once you have in fact created your own happiness, you have forever liberated mankind from one of the innumerable swamps of grief, created through the thoughtlessness and ignorance of millennia and only capable of being dried up by the ‘suns' of individuals who found their happiness within.

“The more plentiful these truly happy individuals become on earth, the more will the power of chaos, which still causes so much misery, disappear from its surface. Attempting to eliminate the world’s afflictions any other way would merely be the wasted toil of Sisyphus…”

--Bô Yin Râ