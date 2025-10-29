Richard C. Cook comments: Today we are continuing our series of articles by and about Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943) with Part 5 of 6 from Words of Life.

To the best of our knowledge, Three Sages is the only website that is regularly publishing this material from the individual that we consider the most important spiritual teacher of our era. We are also grateful to Global Research for reposting these articles. We are doing this work in bringing the writings of Bô Yin Râ to English-speaking audiences through the help and cooperation of Books to Light, the publishing house that holds the copyright to the Standard Translation. Excellent English translations of some of Bô Yin Râ’s writings are also available from Kober Press.

We are also in close touch with individuals and organizations in Germany who are engaged in the study and propagation of the master’s works, including the Bô Yin Râ Foundation. As Bô Yin Râ was a prolific visual artist as well as an author, we are hoping to publish material relating to that aspect of his teachings in the near future.

It is extremely fortunate for the future of humanity that Bô Yin Râ’s complete works—both written and visual—are available for seekers to appreciate. It is now time that English-speakers begin to avail themselves of more of the material than they have been able to do thus far.

Now on to Words of Life. This book is unique even with the context of Bô Yin Râ’s entire 32-volume compendium, entitled Hortus Conclusus (Gated Garden), in that it consists of a direct representation of God speaking to the spiritual seeker. We can only say in addition that each of the 32 books contains a complete account of the teaching in differing formats.

Now for Words of Life Part 5 of 6:

“Words of Life” by Bô Yin Râ — Part 5 of 6

CONTENTS

Appeal

‘I’

Retreat

Love

Deed

Struggle

Peace

Power

Life

Light

Trust

Enlightenment

Vow

LIFE

You are a mystery to yourself, and indeed: rightly so!

You find yourself rooted in existence and carry within yourself the primal ground of your existence; yet, you still seek to find in every- thing which forever remains ‘outside’ and ‘foreign’ to you the reason for your life and external original cause, while your seeking could only then lead you to finding if you were to let yourself sink into yourself and into your own profoundest depths! – – –

There I myself am the foundation of your existence, and only in me can you find the original cause of your existence! –

You are accustomed to speak of your ‘life’ as though it were a self-depleting power from which your existence springs up; but in this way you trust too much the appearances which deceive you because your body’s outer manifestation seems to emerge from the night of non-existence, one day to dissolve again into nothingness and night.

In false entanglement you have called what briefly keeps this manifestation in existence, your life!

Truly, if you foolishly imagine that here you can comprehend your life, you have fallen prey to bitter deception! – –

You will have to dig more deeply within yourself, if you ever want to get to the foundation of your true life within yourself!

Learn to recognize above all that your life is nothing outside yourself, – all you know about yourself merely amounts to knowledge about the effects of those things which experience themselves within you as independent life. ..

But I am what is revealed in this way as your life, and only when you have found me within you, are you knowingly unified with your life!

Before this, you still mistake the effect for the cause, and what you experience as yourself is but the reflection of the life within which your eternal consciousness of yourself is given to you within me. For behold: I have given myself to you so that from my power you may find yourself eternally rooted in me! – – –

Try to bring yourself towards this recognition and to comprehend that I am nearer to you than all other things you sense are distinct from you; – – I, whom you seek in vain in the farthest expanse, and when you do not find me there, only to lapse into the delusion that I cannot be found by you and your kind! –

Many have sought in the remotest distance the things which were too near for them to be able to be grasped with their ever outwardly directed eyes.

But I am eternal being-in-myself, and nothing is outside myself for my comprehension; how should I be somehow different to comprehend for you, you who are enclosed within me, than within yourself?! –

Even what is very outermost to you is for me innermost being and my own, and truly, you would heap error upon error if you were to suppose that, in those distant lands where your eyes try to find me, I am not to be found by those which live from me there! – – –

Just as you can only maintain your earthly body when your lungs find air to breathe within you, and just as your body would have to be released from its form of life as soon as it could inside you no longer use the air which encloses the Earth, even in its remotest parts far from where you breathe, – – so too my being can never unite with you if you try to find me outside yourself! – – – – –

Only as your own life will I be revealed to you! – – –

In vain you would wander through all the worlds seeking me!

Only in yourself am I your world! – – –

What you call ‘consciousness’ is but the self-aware mirror-image of illuminated atoms of the soul, comparable with the image of your body’s interior the doctor receives on a chemical plate when your flesh is illuminated by those rays which are capable of penetrating solid, dark bodies. . .

Just as the plate which makes those rays visible must be prepared according to laws and rules if it is to display an illuminated, true image of your inner organs, so too you must prepare yourself if you want to become the mirror of your innermost being! – –

You will not discover me within you as your innermost being and life, until you have prepared yourself with wakeful will, so that the atoms of your soul luminously mirror to you the image of your life!

Then, in this image you will find yourself united with me; for what is illuminated in this way is truly I myself, just as I experience myself in you. – –

Dark remains for you everything which is not you yourself, despite the fact that I illuminate it! –

Dark remains everything which is not prepared with wakeful will! –

Like those mysterious earthly rays I spoke of earlier, I shall remain imperceptible to the unprepared soul. . .

But once you have prepared yourself within yourself, you will radiate in my own light, and I will reveal myself to you as your own life within yourself! – – –

LIGHT

You can become acquainted with innumerable forms of light on this Earth, and yet every form of light which you may set eyes upon is vastly outshone by that unique light which is sent by that distant blaze of the sun to the earthly orb; through its power of radiation the smallest and the greatest on this planet find their form. –

But even this most powerful light which earthly eyes can grasp is but a dull shimmer if you compared it with that Light which can reach you from spiritual heights as soon as you become able to receive it. . .

When you are told of spiritual ‘light’, it is no empty game with picturesque analogies! –

What comes to you from the spiritual realm is truly ‘light’, and all external light which can be perceived on Earth can only be described as ‘light’ inasmuch as it fills your soul with a similar feeling as that primal power reaching you from lofty spiritual spheres which reveals itself as ‘light’ to you . . .

One of my kind spoke to you of this Light, that shines ‘in darkness’ and which the darkness can never comprehend, as being ‘life’, – and indeed: his words proclaim the truth! – – –

Only those who have found me within themselves as their own life can also give witness to that Light!

In its originally begotten universal power this Light of the Spirit shall eternally brighten your complete innermost self!

You yourself shall continually shine forth in this radiant Light, and your radiance shall know no end! – – –

Just as a skillfully cut diamond cannot reflect its inner fire before it is permeated with an earthly light, so too you cannot shine from your innermost self as long as you still love the darkness and conceal yourself from me, – from me: that eternal Light luminous from itself, the life of all existence, in radiant abundance and without respite! –

Truly you shall illuminate all darkness for yourself when you find yourself radiant within me!

All wonders of yourself will be shown to you, and everything around you shall shine in the reflection of the Light’s radiance which will then fill you! – –

But still you are satisfied with lying in darkness and only yearning for Light, probably suspecting that you could shine forth in its rays, like a crystal which is suddenly struck by the light of the earthly Sun.

Or if on occasion you can escape your own lethargy, you are satisfied when any ray reaches you from a dull light and elicits from your innermost being a pale glow, – a tired glimmer incapable of enlightening yourself and even less able to illuminate the darkness of your surroundings! –

You believe that all your ability to shine has been modestly confirmed, and you find yourself immediately back in darkness as soon as that dull flame has left you . . .

You may manifest the most wondrous facets and with all justification, completely aware of your own value, be pleased with your precious form; but never will you experience yourself in this way from your innermost being, and as a stranger you will have nothing to say to yourself as long as you remain attached to this heavy and stubborn lethargy! – –

The years of your earthly life fly away, and every solstice will reach you in the same place, banished to the same darkness, until one day your earthly eyes become weary for good and close onto your last ray from this Earth’s sun. Continuing in the same darkness you can no longer even perceive the external reflection of the essential Light which had at least still appeared to you by way of consolation in your dense inner darkness . . .

In vain you will then try to awaken in yourself just a similar sensation to what your external human life once was at least able to find in the light of your days on Earth . . .

Everything in you and around you will hide itself, in spite of its being in easy reach, in the deepest darkness; nevertheless your yearning for the sensation of light will be insatiable . . .

For aeons in an agonizing night you will perhaps regret an earthly life that was unused, continually prey to the confused experience of dark regions, until one day in remote worldly periods of time you may receive once more the first shimmer of light

. . .

Thus one in whom was the profusion of my Light once spoke to you words full of meaning:

“Work while it is day, for cometh” – for all who have not worked here “the night, when no man canwork”, because they are for an incalculable time prey to that darkness which they had failed to escape during their earthly lives due to their lethargic self-satisfaction and the delusion that the conscious experience of their own value was riches enough for them not to need me: – the essential Light. – –

Behold, I come to you in these your days on Earth, for I love you, so that today you might tear yourself from this fate, since it is still within your power to do so! – – –

If you have succumbed to the laws which here hold sway, I too am unable to redeem you from their continuing power, for all law is grounded within me, and I would negate myself were I to seek to liberate you before your time! – – –

Even if today, with my words coming to you, you courageously tear away the fetters of darkness, you will be following the law grounded within me to no less an extent!

It is for you alone to decide if you want to follow the law of freedom or the law of captivity! – – – – – ––

You yourself have become master of your own fate from the moment before time onward, when according to your will I let you go on your own chosen journey away from myself, who eternally remains within the moment! – – –

Before this took place, you experienced yourself within me, in perpetual experience of the moment, as it were, comprehending the continuous cross-section of all existence; – following your departure from me, however, you were and are able to experience, if I reveal myself to you in an image, no more than, as it were, the longitudinal section of all that exists, until one day – whether by the law of freedom or of captivity you find your way back to your point of departure which I myself am! – – –

You are hearing the deepest mystery in these words; it will serve you if you can comprehend it! – – –

Open your innermost being so that there may resound in you what my words impart to you!

In your innermost being you will then experience why the wise said to you that you had truly ‘fallen’ deeply when from your supreme height within me you desired to go down and away into this darkness which now surrounds you . . .

Yet you still bear within you here in this darkness the power to raise yourself back to me and to your original heights! –

You still have the same form, and will be able to possess it eternally, in which I found you in me when I was compelled to let you go, when your will no longer sought the heights, but the depths! – – –

Still you can shine forth anew, brightly in me – in the Light of all lights! – – –

Yet you yourself must move your will to turn back so that finally, – since you have already wandered, aeons before your birth in the animal of the Earth through benighted darkness, – you will find yourself in the realm of eternal Light that I myself am, so that you can live once more in me for all eternity!

Behold, I suffer in you, since I am not able to suffer in myself, and all suffering becomes a lie before my Light!

But I am eternal truth, and whatever is not fulfilled within me is deception and illusion!

Therefore, I call upon you I love to abandon the lie which makes itself known to you as suffering! – –

Therefore, I show you the way out of your darkness, so that you may shine forth in joy in me – in eternal Light – before darkness can once again bind you! – – –

You shall turn yourself to joy in me, and everything which for you is suffering will fall from you like scabs from healed scars and never more disfigure you! –

You shall become aware of yourself as joy; for I cannot reveal myself as light in you until, having turned to joy within yourself, you come to meet me! –

Only in this way, O dear one, will you find me in yourself as Light, to shine eternally in the rays of this Light! –

So shall you yourself in joy within me become pure Light! – – – – – – –

This ends Part 5 of 6

Words of Life is Book 27 of the Hortus Conclusus: the Standard-Translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in 32 books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

Published by Books to Light, February 2025. Edited by: Posthumus Projects (the Netherlands) Books to Light (the United States), Detlef Janssen (Germany). All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Books to Light. Posthumus Projects and Books to Light are responsible for this Standard-Translation©.

Hardcover bilingual edition of Words of Life available here.

