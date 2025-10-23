Richard C. Cook comments: Today we are continuing our series of articles by and about Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943) with Part 3 of 6 from Words of Life.

To the best of our knowledge, Three Sages is the only website that is regularly publishing this material from the individual that we consider the most important spiritual teacher of our era. We are also grateful to Global Research for reposting these articles. We are doing this work in bringing the writings of Bô Yin Râ to English-speaking audiences through the help and cooperation of Books to Light, the publishing house that holds the copyright to the Standard Translation. Excellent English translations of some of Bô Yin Râ’s writings are also available from Kober Press.

We are also in close touch with individuals and organizations in Germany who are engaged in the study and propagation of the master’s works, including the Bô Yin Râ Foundation. As Bô Yin Râ was a prolific visual artist as well as an author, we are hoping to publish material relating to that aspect of his teachings in the near future.

It is extremely fortunate for the future of humanity that Bô Yin Râ’s complete works—both written and visual—are available for seekers to appreciate. It is now time that English-speakers begin to avail themselves of more of the material than they have been able to do thus far.

Now on to Words of Life. This book is unique even with the context of Bô Yin Râ’s entire 32-volume compendium, entitled Hortus Conclusus (Gated Garden), in that it consists of a direct representation of God speaking to the spiritual seeker. We can only say in addition that each of the 32 books contains a complete account of the teaching in differing formats.

Now for Words of Life Part 3 of 6:

“Words of Life” by Bô Yin Râ — Part 3 of 6

CONTENTS

Appeal

‘I’

Retreat

Love

Deed

Struggle

Peace

Power

Life

Light

Trust

Enlightenment

Vow

DEED

Yearning, you are awake through the night and call upon me to hear you . . .

Truly, I know you are calling and want to hurry to your aid; but still you scorn my hand and await other help!

You do indeed seek me; but you do not know me and expect to find instead of me another who corresponds to what the creative despotic force of your imagination has made of me . . .

Alas, if only I could transform myself into the shape of your dreams, so that you would recognize the one approaching you! – –

But I am eternally immutable, my own law and result of my law, so that I forever remain who I am, and no surging wish for change can ever touch me. – – –

As you are the creator, you yourself will have to change the image you have created of me! –

Otherwise you will never recognize me, and I would have to remain a stranger to you, – – I who am nearest of all things to you, since you hide me within yourself. – – – – –

You hide me from yourself to create a false god for yourself in which you imagine you can find me!

Folly keeps you captive, for all wisdom resides within you! – – –

It may well be the folly of others which keeps you captive but only you yourself can loosen your shackles again!

Until you want to know me as I am in myself since all eternity, you will seek me in all the world’s spheres and still not find me! – –

All your yearning will be useless to you, for even if I yield to your yearning, I will remain as strange to you as someone you pass by without noticing . . .

You must first completely alter the image you have yourself created, if it is truly to show my features! – –

You must indeed teach your eyes to see differently, if you are to recognize me as I am from eternity to eternity! – –

Behold, I myself am the power of my own law and cannot escape myself even if my love for you could persuade me to free myself from my own being and become your redemption! – – –

Yet, since I love you, my will does not want you to persist in your search upon false paths, therefore you hear today my voice as the voice of one still unknown to you . . .

I shall surely become your savior and redeemer, but you yourself must want these for yourself according to my word. – –

You yourself must forget all images to approach active reality; you must recognize as fantasy everything your imagination has valued. – –

You must finally learn to tell yourself that those who taught you did not know me, and that they told you many confused things about me, and saw me as one of their own, only mightier and greater in holiness but also in guilt, – for if I were as they would have me be, this spawn of confused delusion would have to be engaged in an eternal struggle against itself . . . . . . .

But I am eternally one, rooted in myself, and nothing within me can struggle against myself!

Behold, I am supreme deed! – – –

I myself am my own effect and goal!

I myself am my own origin and result! – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Your seeking yearning cannot reach me, else you would have found me a long time ago! –

Only through deed will you be able to find me in you, and no torment of yearning in anxious nights will make me as essentially recognizable to you as any wakeful deed through which your seeking truly moves towards me! – – –

Do not imagine that it is your deed in itself which will make me recognizable to you!

You must indeed consider the effect your deed has, whether it can truly and doubtlessly lead your seeking which is longing for me, towards this result. – –

If you are then certain that your will walks upon the right paths, delay no longer and do not miss the good hour which finds you ready for action and endowed with renewed courage!

In wakeful deed you will then encounter me in yourself and be at one with me in yourself! –

In wakeful deed I want to experience myself in you, whom I love! –

In wakeful deed you will become a sign and witness to me! –

Thus I shall bring you to perfection in yourself: – you who can only perfect yourself in me! –

Begotten of me, deed will be born from you so that it may, by further propagation, work according to the command of my eternal will! –

You shall be born to me in holy birth through your wakeful, self-willed and free deed, truly performed in a way worthy of those who are free! – –

STRUGGLE

Behold, I, the one united within himself, become nevertheless the cause of eternal struggle!

Everything which would reach me can only come to me through struggle. – –

Only as the prize of struggle will you win me!

I myself am never affected by this struggle for in me there is no place for discord!

They who must still struggle have not yet reached me . . .

But how are you to find me in you, if you cannot defeat everything in you that hides me from you?! –

Without struggle you will never be able to remove any of the obstacles that lie in your path!

You must become the victor in this struggle, lest I remain eternally beyond your reach! – –

It will be a struggle which will indeed require all your resilience!

It will be a struggle which will demand all your perseverance!

It will be a struggle which must not see you weary before the victory is yours . . .

You cannot win the victory unless you are willing to offer up all your strength to force every obstacle in your path into your service! –

Truly, you should not want to kill in this struggle, for what you seek to kill carries a power within it which will help you to win the final victory if you bend it to your will. – –

Many have set out to fight this battle, but after only a short while their courage abandoned them and they made a truce with all that withstood them . . .

Overcome they returned and called out to all who would struggle: “It is impossible to be victorious in this struggle!”

But in any age some were able to win the victory and returned decorated with the evergreen laurel of the victor. –

You too I want to see victorious!

Behold, I counsel you: never forget as long as you struggle, that everything opposing you waits only for your will to be victorious to fail you!

Never has a warrior been defeated whom this will had not previously failed . . .

You may often have to yield, and yet victory will surely not be lost as long as your will to win, which is belief in your victory, is not irrevocably lost! – – –

Any struggle which breeds the will to kill summons forth new struggles, even if you are temporarily the victor. – –

Therefore you must not seek to kill in this battle!

Your truest servants will be those you have overcome through struggle with sublime courage!

They recognize in you their master and will be obedient to you through all peril.

With their help the struggle will become like a game for you; nothing more can deny you victory! – – –

But do not forget that all these enemies you should make into your servants, and the struggle, the victory and the battlefield are only to be found within yourself!

Even if you believe you are to fight an external battle, the real decisive struggle will only be fought within yourself. – – – – –

You are still prey to deception and have a thousand concerns as to how you might encounter the outside world!

You still regard much too highly the things which weigh upon you here and perhaps seem to vanquish you!

You still lose belief in yourself if external events overcome you!

Oh, if only you would finally come to see and recognize that every external victory and every defeat in the external world only harbors foolish deception!

Only what you force into your service within you will be truly conquered!

Only if you finally win the inner victory will you be a victor to me!

Only this victory within yourself will make me into the prize of your struggle! – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –– – – – – – – – – – – –

Truly I give myself to no one who has not won me as the prize of struggle!

Cheap, worthless and vain baubles indeed are all those things which show themselves to be attainable without struggle!

All true value can only be won in struggle! –

Only as a fighter can you gain the victory! But as a victor you must come to meet me if I am to heed you; I can only be eternally bound to the victor who does not shun the struggle! – –

So be brave and do not flee the struggle which promises you in victory such an exalted prize! – – – – – – –

This ends Part 3 of 6

Words of Life is Book 27 of the Hortus Conclusus: the Standard-Translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in 32 books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

Published by Books to Light, February 2025. Edited by: Posthumus Projects (the Netherlands) Books to Light (the United States), Detlef Janssen (Germany). All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Books to Light. Posthumus Projects and Books to Light are responsible for this Standard-Translation©.

