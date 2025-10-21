Richard C. Cook comments: Today we are continuing our series of articles by and about Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943) with Part 2 of 6 from Words of Life.

To the best of our knowledge, Three Sages is the only website that is regularly publishing this material from the individual that we consider the most important spiritual teacher of our era. We are also grateful to Global Research for reposting these articles. We are doing this work in bringing the writings of Bô Yin Râ to English-speaking audiences through the help and cooperation of Books to Light, the publishing house that holds the copyright to the Standard Translation. Excellent English translations of some of Bô Yin Râ’s writings are also available from Kober Press.

We are also in close touch with individuals and organizations in Germany who are engaged in the study and propagation of the master’s works, including the Bô Yin Râ Foundation. As Bô Yin Râ was a prolific visual artist as well as an author, we are hoping to publish material relating to that aspect of his teachings in the near future.

It is extremely fortunate for the future of humanity that Bô Yin Râ’s complete works—both written and visual—are available for seekers to appreciate. It is now time that English-speakers begin to avail themselves of more of the material than they have been able to do thus far.

Now on to Words of Life. This book is unique even with the context of Bô Yin Râ’s entire 32-volume compendium, entitled Hortus Conclusus (Gated Garden), in that it consists of a direct representation of God speaking to the seeker. We can only say in addition that each of the 32 books contains a complete account of the teaching in differing formats.

Now for Words of Life Part 2 of 6:

“Words of Life” by Bô Yin Râ — Part 2 of 6

CONTENTS

Appeal

‘I’

Retreat

Love

Deed

Struggle

Peace

Power

Life

Light

Trust

Enlightenment

Vow

RETREAT

You must learn to hear yourself, if you one day want to be heard yourself!

Still you listen to many sorts of voices and you identify yourself sometimes with this voice, at other times with a different one . . .

Know that you are something other than all voices of the visible world and other than all voices of the invisible realm around you!

Still you call essentially your own what has been taken on and will one day have to be abandoned; in this way it hides you from yourself. – –

Still you listen to the loud cries around you so that you can no longer understand your own word! –

Still you seek me too among these loud shouts ringing in your ears from all sides, and you struggle frantically to hear my voice in this din.

Yet you can only hear me within yourself, and only after you have learned to hear yourself! – – –

Not beside you but inside yourself am I hidden within you! – – –

Therefore seek me not as something else outside you if you truly want to find me!

This would be folly indeed and make you vulnerable to specters you create for yourself as soon as you bow down to a might which cannot be found only within yourself!

Behold, I am in all parts of the cosmos; if you, like me, were in all parts of the cosmos, you would also find me there . . .

As it is you are alone at your place in the cosmos! – –

No other can be by themselves at the place where you alone are by yourself in the immeasurable universe! – – –

Yet only there where you are by yourself can you hear yourself, and only when you hear yourself can I reveal myself to you. – – – – – – –

It will be hard for you to comprehend me, as long as you still have not comprehended yourself! –

It will seem to you that to you I could not be distinguished from yourself, if you would hear me within yourself . . .

You are too used to only hearing something beside you to be able to feel yet what it means: to distinguish something within your own ‘I’. – –

Truly you have moved far away from yourself!!

You still say: ‘I’, but what you call ‘I’ has nothing to do with yourself.

Sometimes it is your body and its instincts, – at other times invisible earthly things within you that you describe by using this word, while you yourself fail to – ‘express’ yourself . . .

But you must learn to assert yourself in outer life, if outer life is not to enslave you!

You yourself bind all outward things around you with the strong ropes of your will lest they assault you like a mob of brigands falling upon an unsuspecting traveler, binding them and robbing them of their possessions!

I have given myself to you as my most precious possession, for truly: I possess myself! – – but you still do not know that you have greater things within you than the greatest things you can imagine, for still you have not come to yourself. – – –

Everything you imagine as being above you, you carry within yourself! – –

Alas, if only you would try to teach your upwardly gazing eyes to look into yourself!! –

If you would only learn to find yourself in the innermost part of your inner self so that you can encounter me within yourself! – – – – –

LOVE

Truly, I love myself, and you should be like me and love yourself above all things!

Not your body, nor anything else that may mean ‘I’ for you, shall you know how to love ‘above all things’, even if you will bind yourself continually in love to your body and your invisible powers!

‘Above all things’ you should love only yourself in the innermost part of your inner self, – that self which shelters me in it! – – –

To love ‘above all things’ should mean for you: loving yourself more than everything outside yourself; and if you love yourself in this way, you will find in yourself your highest love in me! – – – – –

You have been badly taught if you believe you should love all things! –

Your highest love, which you can only find in me once you have learnt to love yourself, is free of every object of love; some who only knew half what can be known, have concluded from this that it must encompass all things. – –

But my love only obeys my own inherent law and is contained within myself. – – –

Everything it seeks to encompass it must draw into myself. – –

But there is nothing within me that does not will myself! – – –

So guide your love wisely, if you love external things!

Not loving should certainly not mean: hating!

You will have to exclude many things from your love, things which you should indeed not ‘hate’! – –

Free from love and hate will you have to encounter the majority of things which are not part of yourself . . .

You should love the things which bring you to yourself, and thereby to me!

All other things are forever beyond your love! – – –

But how could you know how to love what you should love, if you do not love yourself, – yourself, in whom your highest love can alone reveal itself to you?! –

Before you have fathomed yourself and love yourself ‘above all things’ all your love for external things will be but appearance and delusion. – –

You will deceive your self if, before you have done this, you think you ‘love’, and what you claim to love will be deceived by you . . .

You will only be a true person of love when you can love yourself! – – –

All great people of love were always in love with themselves, they enveloped themselves in the passionate blaze of love! – –

But know this, where you should not love at all you must yield even less to hatred, if you want to reach me in your highest love!

Let the fact that you feel capable of hatred be proof of your power to love, – yet not everything you feel capable of helps you reach yourself! – –

Loving is the great affirmation of what you love, – not loving its negation, – – but hatred is the admission of powerlessness, in being able to clear what is negated from your path!

But you should regard all that is negated as though it had no existence for you!

You should not want to look upon it any longer; no longer should you give it powers which it gains time after time through your attention. – – – – –

But if you let the hatred within you become effective, you will continue to feed what is hated with your powers, and you will have to take care that it will not become a monster which consumes you . . .

Those true people of love who have found me in their highest love truly did not weakly affirm all theyencountered; they knew how to deny strongly where necessary. Yet not one among them ever surrendered himself to hatred! –

Thus you should seek to become the master of hatred; if you do not succeed in this today, you will overcome hatred tomorrow if only you remain wakeful and intent on raising yourself above hatred. – – –

The sooner you recognize that all your hatred only nourishes the object of your hatred, the sooner you will wrest yourself from hatred!

So many sources of evil on this Earth would long ago have dried up if hatred did not always make them overflow again! –

If you really want something corruptible to be consumed within itself, you need only to completely withdraw your love from it! – –

As long as you remain active in your supposed ‘negation’, you have not really negated! –

What appears to you to be worth negating must vanish completely from your attention; in no wise must you continue to honor it with your attention. – –

In this way you will effectively weaken the object of your negation, and your love, freed from all its fetters, will be able to affirm what it loves! – – –

In your highest love you will then also find in me the highest affirmation which loves in itself eternally only itself! – – – – – – –

This ends Part 2 of 6

Words of Life is Book 27 of the Hortus Conclusus: the Standard-Translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in 32 books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

Published by Books to Light, February 2025. Edited by: Posthumus Projects (the Netherlands) Books to Light (the United States), Detlef Janssen (Germany). All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Books to Light. Posthumus Projects and Books to Light are responsible for this Standard-Translation©.

Hardcover bilingual edition available here.

