Richard C. Cook comments: Today we are continuing our series of articles by and about Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943). Yesterday we posted an introduction to another of Bô Yin Râ’s critically important books: Coming Next on Three Sages: "Words of Life" by Bô Yin Râ.

To the best of our knowledge, Three Sages is the only website that is regularly publishing this material from the person that we consider the most important spiritual teacher of our era. We are also grateful to Global Research for reposting these articles. We are doing this work in bringing the writings of Bô Yin Râ to English-speaking audiences through the help and cooperation of Books to Light, the publishing house that holds the copyright to the Standard Translation. Excellent English translations of some of Bô Yin Râ’s writings are also available from Kober Press.

We are also in close touch with individuals and organizations in Germany who are engaged in the study and propagation of the master’s works, including the Bô Yin Râ Foundation. As Bô Yin Râ was a prolific visual artist as well as an author, we are hoping to publish material relating to that aspect of his teachings in the near future.

It is extremely fortunate for the future of humanity that Bô Yin Râ’s complete works—both written and visual—are available for seekers to appreciate. It is now time that English-speakers begin to avail themselves of more of the material than they have been able to do thus far.

Now on to Words of Life. This book is unique even with the context of Bô Yin Râ’s entire 32-volume compendium, entitled Hortus Conclusus (Gated Garden), in that it consists of a direct representation of God speaking to the seeker. We can only say in addition that each of the 32 books contains a complete account of the teaching in differing formats.

Now for Words of Life":

“Words of Life” by Bô Yin Râ — Part 1 of 6

CONTENTS

Appeal

‘I’

Retreat

Love

Deed

Struggle

Peace

Power

Life

Light

Trust

Enlightenment

Vow

APPEAL

You set off to search for me and plaintively you ask where you can find me! –

Yet I ask you why to this very day you have still not found me? –

Behold, I have given you my eyes and my ears, and my words are on your lips!

Why are you silent in my presence, when I bade you speak; yet you speak where silence alone might bring you revelation? – – You speak empty words in the presence of deaf ears; you are intoxicated by the deceptive perception of your senses, so that my language seems foreign to you, and my words dark.

Yet one day you will have to give an answer to me in my own language, in the form I gave to you to speak when I released you from me…

Still you try to hide from me with your elaborate words. Yet know, that I am as near to you as light is to the flame, and you can never hide yourself from me, even though your eyes do not see me as long as you allow yourself to be blinded by your own folly! – –

What else do I want from you other than you find me; truly: I am easily found! – – –

I know you are seeking me even if you walk on false paths and pretend to seek other things...

The fool seeks me, as does the wise man; the searching of the fool is only foolish because they make the path to me harder for themselves, whilst the wise men make efforts only to ease their path. – –

They cast all burdens aside, apparel and walking staff so that they can reach me as naked as on the day their mother’s womb delivered them…

But you dress yourself up in clothes of brocade; you put on pearl necklaces, golden jewelry and bind around your feet heavy golden sandals. –

Then you think long and hard: you search out the longest way, for only the longest way seems to you to be the right one to find me.

Burdened by everything that can weigh down upon you, you wander along endless roads; there you remain lying exhausted, until your proud courage turns to despair. – – –

Behold, you will never find me this way!

You seek what is far away, whilst I am nearer to you than your own body which you tried to bring to me laden with jewelry. But truly, I cannot esteem your jewelry, and your dazzling clothes only hide me from you! – –

Put aside all borrowed words, so that my language may be on your lips!

Stay wherever you may be this day and free yourself of all burdens!

Naked and stripped of all jewels, enter into your innermost being and learn to be silent until my language returns to you bringing tidings of me! – – –

I loved you in myself, since you have been with me from all eternity; I love you even though you have abandoned me!

Not am I the one who hides himself from you; it is you that tempt to hide yourself from me!

You look around in the void, imagining you can somehow find me there; you only need to return to yourself to be with me! – – –

You still do not know that you are hiding from me when you try to conceal yourself from yourself in heavy ornate apparel when approaching me!

You still do not know that I myself have given myself to you; you will find everything you still seek outside, within yourself!

Behold, the treasures of the whole world are like dust compared to the gem you keep hidden within yourself! – – – – – – – – – – –

*

‘I’

I shine brightly in all the atoms of your body! –

. . . This body of solid and semi-solid material is to me like an alabaster lamp in which I, the light, shine through everything. – –

It does not hold me!

Nothing can hold me!

Everything outside me is an image to me; I am light to all creation that I fill with light! – – – – – – –

I am fluid power and yet transcend all fluid powers! – –

I resound in all the lutes, harps and flutes of endless space! –

I am the master of all unending symphonies from which the spheres of eternity echo!

They who would know me and would live in eternity from the power of the light in me must become one of my instruments. . .

In eternal spheres they must resound in the light-filled tones of one of my symphonies. – –

I bind the sounds and I release them according to my own eternally inherent law.

As master of my symphonies I have good minstrels under me.

They all follow my signs; none of them will ever entice false sounds from my instruments . . .

I myself only give the signs.

But my minstrels cause the instruments to sound, and I am again the tone which flows forth from them. – – – – –

Some of the instruments are conscious of this; others know not that only through the guidance of my law they do sound, and that I am the tone which resounds in them. –

. . . Truly, I am not this body you see when you observe yourself from without! – – –

Yet in it I have given a stronghold to my power here, so that I can bring everything on this Earth to sound forth, and give birth to myself in everything as sound . . .

Innumerable are the symphonies that stay hidden within me wanting to become manifest. – –

I want to form myself into light-filled tone in everything which wants to sound forth through me!

My players will also not forget you, if you want to become one of my instruments. –

You too shall sound forth, eternally blazing in one of my endless symphonies!

I am the one who can redeem you, for only when I myself resound in you will you eternally be beatified! – – –

Behold, all you long for only wants to be united with me in light-filled sound!

Although you feel the longing of your heart, you do not yet know what to make of it. –

Restrained, as in an untouched string, your own sound is hidden within you; but only when you want to become one with me will you be able to make yourself resound. –

A new tone will then resound in the universe; you will hear yourself in omnipotence – at one with me – in your own

*

This ends Part 1 of 6.

Words of Life is Book 27 of the Hortus Conclusus: the Standard-Translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

Published by Books to Light, February 2025. Edited by: Posthumus Projects (the Netherlands) Books to Light (the United States), Detlef Janssen (Germany). All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Books to Light. Posthumus Projects and Books to Light are responsible for this Standard-Translation©.

Hardcover bilingual edition available here.