By Gary Via

As a spiritual seeker for the last half of my life of now 72 years, upon encountering and studying Bô Yin Râ’s books over the past five years, I'm now at peace with having found both the object of my seeking and, even more importantly, the path toward the ultimate fulfillment of my soul’s longing to truly know myself. In my humble estimation Bô Yin Râ’s writings are the highest source of spiritual truth yet bequeathed to mankind, elucidating and expanding upon the profound life and teachings of Jesus, as well as describing the nature and structure of the spiritual world from which we came and to which we all will return in due course. And, unlike many popular New Age philosophies to which some might wish to compare it, Bô Yin Râ’s teachings make very clear that our thoughts and words and deeds in this physical life are of the utmost importance in determining what we will experience in our future lives beyond the veil.

I can’t claim any epiphanies or enlightened state of being, but I have noticed my life changing in subtle ways, such as a more consistently calm, playful and less judgmental demeanor, since devoting the first few hours of each day to studying Bô Yin Râ’s teachings and then putting them into practice in my daily life as best I can. And as my faith grows and proves itself through experience, I’m seeing more and more how, as Bô Yin Râ says, faith, in unison with love, is the greatest power that we humans have been given in this life.