RCC: I was introduced to Carstie Clausen a couple of years ago and since then have marveled at the wisdom and engagement of this gentleman from the Minnesota Northwoods. This is a man who has seen and done it all, and I am proud to be his friend.

Carstie speaks of himself:

Separated from my first professional occupation as advertising copy producer for Barickman and Selders in Minneapolis, then took on the position of editor of the South St. Paul Sun...thence editor of the San Francisco Free Press...next, associate editor, reporter, feature writer, photograper for Grand Rapids (Mn.) Herald-Review. Next, from 1973-79 as E&P of Common Sense: A Northwoods Journal monthly newspaper. Along with career as antique dealer in road-shows over 25 states from '84-96,producing the Northern Collector antiques magazine from '84-87. Retired to homestead in Mn. Northwoods since '96. At 80 am in process of developing the Echo Ridge Spiritual Sanctuary on my rural acreage.

He writes of the new Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins and reflects on his own long history of farming in America:

Is it even conceivable that not only is the new secretary a female but actually may be a good person who intends the best for American farmers?

Unfortunately, there has long been a DOA initiative to reduce the numbers of folks living on small farms and replacing them with Agribizzies who buy those monster machines, thus becoming primarily heavy equipment operators on farms too huge to receive decent attention and care. Second side of that coin involved another monster corporate set of entities...the massive chemical corporations...resulting in making those Agrabizzies into chemical warfare applicators.

Two prior Secretaries of Ag, Ezra Taft Benson, a politicized Mormon critter from Utah, a scene with very little true farmland...along with Earl Butz who infamously shouted out "get big or get out"...comprised of much of the financier directed initiative to get folks off the land and into the industrial and commercial world of major urban agglomerations.

As a farm-boy in my childhood and a resident of a tiny farm village with the highest proportion of farmers' cooperative business entities in the entire state of Minnesota...I have been an 80 Y.0. witness to the destruction and desecration of the long lost generations of real farmers into those heavy machine operators and chemical warfare applicators.

Much of America's most fat, flat, fertile farmlands have been "magically" transformed into biotic deserts, what with glyphosate, atrazine, and other poisoning chemicals which have been slopped onto beautiful topsoil by the millions of gallons per year. Where are the birds, the crickets, and the butterflies...canaries in the coal mines perhaps?

A close friend of mine, whose career was invested at the University of North Dakota as their supervisor of grounds on their Grand Forks campus, post-retirement has become not only a first class organic gardener, but also a developer of numerous new sub-species of potatoes along with bean varietals and various additional plant-type developments. He informed me that some of the richest farmland on the planet, the Red River Valley of the North, will require no less than five years of intense soil remediation in order to restore life-giving and affirming wealth to that once simply productive farmland.

To create a genuine renaissance of rural America, a totally and radically vision will be essential. As there is only a relatively small cadre of sincere sons and daughters of genuine farmers, along with back to the landers, their roles would need to be supported and amplified in order to create a system which harkens back to pre-medieval times...and the most successful human settlement systems known to humankind...the cooperatively owned village commons. The commons were destroyed by the elites in Britain several centuries ago. The equivalent "Mir" in Russia was bulldozed by the Bolsheviks in Russia and replaced by industrialized communities...belonging to the central state apparatus.

I write this as a spokesman for a rebirth of rural America...the essence of a genuine cultural foundation for a free country. Thomas Jefferson had some perspectives on the "Yeoman Farmer"...the most independent, yet cooperative critter on planet earth. Such was the vision of our greatest statesman president.

Thank you Carstie! Keep writing!