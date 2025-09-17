Three Sages

Richard C. Cook
10h

From all I have seen over the years, I have to agree with Cayce 100 percent. What we in the West have done to foul our nest for ourselves, our children, and our neighbor reduces me to tears. Thank you for the priceless quote.

Hat Bailey
11h

So true. I have been to Moscow, Russia, I've met and known Russian people, they are strong people who have been through it all. Why do the lying globalist hate Russia so much? The American sleeping prophet Edgar Cayce said this about them.

"On Russia's religious development will come the greater hope of the world. Then that one, or group, that is the closer in its relationships, may fare the better in the gradual changes and final settlement of conditions as to the rule of the world.

What then of nations? In Russia there comes the hope of the world, not as that sometimes termed of the Communistic, of the Bolshevistic; no. But freedom, freedom! that each man will live for his fellow man! The principle has been born. It will take years for it to be crystallized, but out of Russia comes again the hope of the world."

