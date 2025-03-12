RCC: Mark Gaffney is an impeccably honest analyst who writes for the Unz Review and is author of Dimona: The Third Temple: The Story Behind the Vanunu Revelation and other books. These include Black 9/11 and Gnostic Secrets of the Naasenes. Mark is currently researching the third prophecy of Fatima.

In this vitally important article Mark concludes with this advice to President Donald Trump:

“The president must pressure Israel to extend the cease fire, withdraw from Gaza, and immediately begin face-to-face negotiations with the Palestinians (meaning: Hamas), without preconditions. He should announce that, henceforth, US military aid to Israel will be conditional on their FULL compliance, with no side deals and without private reservations. All of this will come as a bitter pill to Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist cabinet, but it’s a pill they must be made to swallow for their own good. If Trump fails in this, if he is unable to reign in the Israelis, the renewal of violence will likely escalate to a regional war with the potential to burn down his presidency.”

https://www.unz.com/article/will-nuclear-deterrence-fail-in-the-middle-east/