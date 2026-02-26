By Richard C. Cook

UBI—Universal Basic Income—has gotten a bad name for a couple of reasons. One is that it has been advocated by the World Economic Forum—the Davos billionaires’ conclave—as a means of keeping economies afloat as jobs are destroyed by AI. Another is that UBI supposedly makes lazy, worthless people even more lazy and worthless.

On the other hand, it has been noted for centuries that concurrent with the development of Capitalism—whereby the owners of the means of production have every “right” (i.e., enshrined in fiduciary law) to maximize profits, while those who do the work, when work is available, may yet be left to starve as circumstances dictate—may not be the best way to “run a railroad.”

This is despite the fact that, as Scrooge once famously pointed out on Christmas Eve, starvation has the benefit of “reducing the surplus population.”

Never mind that “ownership” has never been an absolute “right,” even for those who create and build a business from scratch, because even these stalwarts create and build on a foundation made from the entire cultural heritage of which they are a part—from physical infrastructure, to the educational and monetary systems, even to a spoken and written language.

Returning to UBI, advocates have ranged from Revolutionary War pamphleteer Thomas Paine to monetarist Milton Friedman to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and many others, including a large worldwide movement that has given impetus to UBI experiments globally with mostly positive results.

But God forbid that a nation or group of nations should actually do it in earnest. An alternative to UBI as a means of dealing with “poor people” has been the solution which seems to be advocated by such modern Scrooges as Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci, the late David Rockefeller, Jeffrey Epstein and his bosses the Rothschilds, et.al., of killing them off with “plandemics,” such as with Covid and the mRNA “jab.”

Also, wars and genocides, as in Ukraine and Gaza, directed by people like Netanyahu, may also help do the trick.

The problem with these solutions, economically speaking, is, as Henry Ford knew, that killing off too many people also reduces the number of consumers available to purchase the goods and services the billionaires require to maintain their hallowed “standard of living.” For those lucky humans who remain alive, the practice is to enable them to buy all this stuff on credit via mortgages and bank loans, but here too difficulties arise when the load of unpayable debt, always with compound interest of course, collapses the economy. Then you have to make up the deficit by conquering other nations and stealing their resources. Trouble is, the price for doing so may be rather steep and not always 100 percent popular or successful.

Sounds hopeless, doesn’t it? Particularly when individuals such as Jesus Christ and similar folk point to all this Capitalist cruelty as perhaps not entirely on the up-and-up.

Oh well, as a stopgap we’ve got the welfare state, food stamps, the “earned income tax credit,” Trump’s $1,000 children’s stock market accounts, etc.

Of course don’t even mention “socialism,” or the world’s biggest welfare programs, which are paid government employment and building weapons of war.

Except that during the early to mid-20th century a man from Britain named Major C.H. Douglas figured all this out.

Major Douglas was an engineer and a Scotsman who helped run factories. He noticed that not a single factory ever paid out enough in wages, salaries, and dividends to cover the costs, including profits, of the articles the factory produced and which registered in consumer prices. Invariably, there was a “gap.”

This “gap” between costs and prices had been noticed long before, including in the US during the early days of the 19thcentury Industrial Revolution. Economists even then began to notice that the workforce wasn’t paid enough to buy what the factories made.

So Major Douglas began to point this out in his book Economic Democracy, published in 1920. He asked, What happens to the money paid in prices by consumers to the companies making the products?

Well, some of it simply lagged behind the production cycle, depending on how long after the product was made that someone bought it. But that was an accounting issue, with the company having to pay the difference either through its savings or by borrowing until the product was eventually purchased.

But the company’s savings account itself siphoned off cash, with the money being withheld from being paid out in wages, salaries, or dividends hoarded as a hedge against unforeseen expenses, or, more importantly, being reinvested for new or improved products; i.e., retained earnings.

Thus, while a company might be able to cope with short-term cost-price discrepancies, in the long-run, and when applied to an entire national economy, the effects could be catastrophic. Of course, the greatest beneficiary of this situation was the banks, because the money they created out of thin air through their fractional reserve lending privileges would keep the economy alive—for a while—but also make the bankers themselves filthy rich. Obviously, the bankers love this system and want to keep it going, a fact reflected in the press, since it’s always been the banks who own the newspapers.

Obviously, a company’s retained earnings is not the only type of hoarding going on. While middle and working class people cannot earn enough money to meet expenses, so must borrow, the rich are notorious hoarders. They find a multitude of ways to salt away cash, the most prominent being through the building of big houses—known in economics as “unproductive assets”—as well as yachts, second homes, expensive clothes, jewelry, etc. In fact, the whole purpose of “Keynesian economics,” is to entice the rich to lend their excess to the government instead of hoarding it.

So what is the alternative to an economy—both producers and the government—from running to the banks for loans, if there is an alternative?

There’s also always the question asked by low and highbrow geniuses alike: “Where’s the money going to come from” if UBI is your answer?

Well, let’s talk about that. The alternative has always been known and is actually simple. The government obviously can and should levy taxes of some kind, including customs duties; i.e., “tariffs”, but it can also “print” money and introduce it into circulation in order to fill the cost-price “gap.”

Government-distributed money is a practice as old as the hills. It was practiced by the Greek city-states and the Roman Republic. It was the backbone of municipal prosperity by the guild-controlled towns of Germany during the High Middle Ages. In medieval England, it was the royal tally-stick system. In colonial America, the Massachusetts Bay Colony, without having a single bank, coined money and printed bills of credit. During the War of 1812, the Madison administration printed and spent US currency, as did the Lincoln administration during the Civil War, and as President John F. Kennedy planned to do with silver certificates until he was assassinated.

In most of these cases, the governments involved spent their money into circulation on construction projects, costs of local government, education, and relief of the poor. The currency was not only paper but also coinage—in 19th century America, gold and silver were called “specie.” Such spending was never inflationary, as it was always spent only according to the needs of the community. What is inflationary is unlimited amounts of bank-generated loans which engender increases in prices by debtors seeking to pay off these loans.

UBI would entail direct government payments to individual citizens. According to C.H. Douglas, this could be done in order to fill the cost-price gap with a “dividend” for a productive economy shared by all citizens. He also proposed price subsidies to producers as a way of funding their retained earnings for future growth and development.

A limited example of a modern UBI is the Alaska Permanent Fund, whereby residents receive an annual payment as their share of revenues accruing from resource extraction. As with the Alaska Permanent Fund, a nationwide UBI could also capitalize a rebirth of local economies.

Unfortunately, government-distributed money has never amounted to more than a small fraction of the amount of public spending paid for by taxes or government bonds—i.e., borrowing from the rich, from citizen conglomerates such as mutual funds or tax-deferred annuities, or foreign countries. Within the US, the system dates from the First and Second Banks of the United States and later the Federal Reserve, still owned by domestic and foreign billionaires, leading to today’s $38 trillion unpayable debt.

In order to implement such a UBI system as I describe here, the government would therefore have to confront the globalist banking lobby, which in fact is an organized criminal cartel designed to extract the world’s wealth for its own benefit. Without such a confrontation, all attempts at economic “reform” are mere “band-aids.”

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the “greatest tragedy of the Space Age” in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.

Richard also worked for several years as a seasonal host for the Maryland Park Service. He and his wife Karen reside in Washington County, Maryland, near South Mountain and the Appalachian Trail, where they attend St. James Catholic Church and tend their organic vegetable and pollinator gardens. See Richard’s acclaimed new book, Our Country, Then and Now (Clarity Press, 2023). Richard has Native American and European ancestry. Today he is Editor of the Three Sages Substack.