Why Does No One in the US See what Alexander Dugin Sees?
Geopolitics of the Third World War
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Geopolitics of the Third World War
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I read through it fairly quickly. I believe I interpreted it all correctly:
While I agree with much of it, I also see history differently...which I believe helps to explain his observations around Russia and China moving back towards sovereignty (purposely architected, I propose), and why Trump seemingly "waffled" between his stances on unipolarity and multipolarity. I believe there is a hidden script, underneath the geopolitical drama we're now being sold. (More false history for "history books" -- we're now learning we grew up with regarding WWI and WWII, so how is WWIII any different?).
At this time, I largely think all of this is just the next (and final planned) iteration of global Hegelian dialectic theater. This is a very long plan (we have to think in generations, not single lifetimes), intended to bring about these great wars. All puppeteered by the global ruling cabal, who has largely installed/captured/influenced ALL of the key players (China perhaps being an anomaly) and are now unleashing their 3rd and final planned world war.
The "battle between unipolarity vs multipolarity" seems to be a cover to me. I propose they're all in on it (or controlled by "it") and are in fact working towards a common goal. The synthesis to be brought about from it all will be, of course, the long-planned NWO/one world government. It may initially look like that Club of Rome technate state map and multipolarity, however the grand design is centralized control.
Still trying to figure out how they plan to pull that ultimate "Great Work" off...cue the Independence Day movie again perhaps, lol.
ORDER OUT OF CHAOS
How Hegelian Dialectic Strategy Is Used Against You
https://donotcomplyguy.substack.com/p/order-out-of-chaos?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2