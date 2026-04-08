The US-Israeli attack on Iran starting on February 28, 2026, was the culmination of Israel’s attempt to assert itself as the controlling factor in the Middle East and ultimately the world.

This was the result of more than a century of a Zionist anti-Christian revolution as documented by British journalist Douglas Reed in his classic book The Controversy of Zion, written in the 1950s but suppressed until recent years. Reed predicted the situation in which we now find ourselves.

U.S. President Donald Trump had become the instrument of Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu via the longstanding Epstein enterprise, including control through the Rothschild financial system. The Rothschild’s were Epstein’s employers.

Israel ordered the attack on Iran as the final phase of the seven-nation regime-change strategy disclosed by General Wesley Clark more than two decades ago, shortly after 9/11.

Netanyahu’s intent was to obliterate the Iranian state. The now-looming global financial collapse was likely not anticipated. Nevertheless, Netanyahu opposed Trump’s cease-fire that was declared tonight with Iran’s concurrence but has been overruled. This likely ends the Zionist revolution permanently.

Through his intransigence, Trump had lost the support of the American electorate, except for Zionist apologists and controllers. Lost in particular were his erstwhile MAGA supporters on the side of traditional Christian conservatism, especially the Catholics. Pope Leo, an American, has come out against the US-Israeli war of aggression.

But the strongest backing for Iran has come from Russia, China, and, now, France, combining to block a UNSC resolution authorizing force against Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

But there is a deeper level.

The one person on earth with the power to completely annihilate the U.S. is Russian President Vladimir Putin. We can be certain, as indicated by Col. Douglas MacGregor, that Putin has warned Trump that he risked nuclear war with Russia. This is a war the U.S. cannot survive.

Of course we will never know the complete truth, but that is my assessment.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the “greatest tragedy of the Space Age” in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.