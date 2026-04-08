Three Sages

Three Sages

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Andrée Crépeau's avatar
Andrée Crépeau
15m

Mr Putin will prove to be THE statesman of this century. He is the almost perfect version of a true leader and human being. I love to watch his videos without the sound or text, he radiates calm assurance and kindness not visible in any other current world figure, try it sometime.

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