Richard C. Cook writes: President Donald Trump has accused former President Barack Obama of “treason” for his part in allegedly ordering US national security officials to diametrically reverse their assessment from “no Russian interference” to a Russian plot to tamper with and materially alter the outcome of the 2016 presidential election in order for Trump be denied the fruits of his defeat of Hillary Clinton in becoming President of the United States.

Trump’s accusation mirrors and is based on findings and documents now being released to the public, including previously classified material, by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

A verdict of “guilty” in a court of law could subject Obama and others to the death penalty, according to the US Constitution.

Such a verdict would follow eight years of precedent-setting “lawfare” carried out against Trump by Democratic Party officials, including those from the Joe Biden administration, which could have subjected Trump to millions of dollars in fines and prison sentences of centuries.

The anti-Russia narrative also certainly contributed to a shaping of US and world opinion in the direction of conditioning the public to support the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine in a way that likely would not have been possible otherwise.

Thus the attack on both Trump and Russia through the Obama-instigated false narrative was not just an assault on one man and on the US constitutional system, but also a potent factor in making the world a much more dangerous place as shown by millions of people in Ukraine having been driven into exile and killed on the battlefield. The false narrative also likely has contributed to hatred and fear directed toward Russia from elsewhere in the world, especially Europe, where nations are now preparing for a major war against Russia they expect soon to take place.

But was Obama acting alone? If not, who were his associates? Might we even ask who was giving the orders? True, it’s easy to make up conspiracy theories, naming the usual suspects among the global elite, but is there more to be said than that?

The answer is “Yes.” In fact, when I published my recent book, Our Country, Then and Now in October 2023, I included a section in Chapter 17 that quoted international reporting on a conspiracy against Donald Trump by a group designated as the “Shadow Men.” This was a group that launched their campaign as soon as Trump was elected in November 2016 in order to remove him from office.

The timetable for this conspiracy laid out a series of actions leading to Trump’s first impeachment that took place almost exactly on the schedule the Shadow Men projected. Financial gain amounting to trillions of dollars was cited as a motivation for their actions.

Obama’s apparent culpability in redirecting US intelligence toward bogus Russian participation in Trump’s election fits in perfectly with the plot of the “Shadow Men.” Therefore we can say with near certainty that Obama’s actions had to have been coordinated with this group.

Let’s now turn to Chapter 17 of “Our Country, Then and Now” and see what I published almost two years ago. The section comes after an overview of the 2016 election, where I stated that it was Hillary Clinton’s designation of Trump’s supporters as “deplorables” that seemed to best explain Trump’s victory and her loss.

I will then leave readers with this material from my book. Three Sages will continue to report on the case against Obama and his associates.

This is what I published in October 2023:

The Shadow Men

What we shall call the “Shadow Men” are those who sit atop the Deep State pulling strings on behalf of the ultimate heavies—the financial controllers and those who rule them. In Europe, the biggies include the Rothschilds, like those who run the Economist. In the US, it remains the Rockefellers, or at least their successors, like Jamie Dimon, the King of Wall Street.[i] Another name that frequently pops up is Bill Gates. One of the chief string-pullers, Henry Kissinger, like Obama a Nobel Peace Prize winner, is still around at age 100, at least at this writing.

On January 22, 2017, a curious article appeared in the Sunday Guardian-India entitled, “Shadow Men Work to Remove President Trump.” [ii] The author was a highly placed Indian academic and journalist, Madhav Nalapat. Nalapat states that his sources were knowledgeable individuals “based in Chicago, Washington, New York, and London.” He writes, only two days after Trump’s inauguration:

“If the plans activated since November 8, 2016 [election day], by the Shadow Men succeed, the 45th President of the United States will not last in office beyond a thousand days from his swearing-in on January 20, 2017. The term Shadow Men refers to officials and policymakers operating in a stealthily coordinated manner to ensure the furtherance of specific agendas unrelated to the public interest….They represent the hitherto ubiquitous and dominant Wall Street-Atlanticist alliance that has devised and implemented policy in Washington for several decades. These Shadow Men form an informal club of intelligence operatives, businesspersons, officials, and politicians whose relevance to policymaking and whose monetary wealth depend on the continuation of policies helpful to the interests they support, even though these may be harmful to the country they belong to.” [iii]

The existence of a cabal like the “informal club” described by Nalapat has long been suspected by observers of the American scene. A certain amount of flesh was put on the bones of suspicion early on by Professor Carroll Quigley in The Anglo-American Establishment. Nalapat continues:

“Individuals with direct knowledge of the ‘1,000-day plan’…warn that January 20, 2017, marked not just Donald J. Trump’s first day in office as the 45th US President, but the acceleration of an ongoing campaign that has been designed to ensure that President Trump ‘does not continue in the world’s most powerful job for more than a thousand days.’”

Nalapat describes the planned mechanism for getting rid of Trump:

“According to individuals revealing details of the 1,000-day ouster plan, ‘the preferred route is a steady increase in public pressure, which would lead to the 45th President’s impeachment by the US Congress on the basis of presumed misdemeanors. These would be played up by media persons, who regularly get briefed by officials active in the shadow network….It was explained that the Shadow Men are apprehensive that the strong-willed billionaire may refuse to get house-trained in the manner that Hillary Clinton so transparently was. In their view, the role of an elected head of state is in many aspects ceremonial, and on matters of national security and strategy, he or she should, in essence, follow the agenda set for him by the interests represented and protected by the Shadow Men.’”

President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives on December 13, 2019. This was 1,057 days after Trump’s inauguration, almost exactly on the Shadow Men’s timetable that Nalapat revealed. Like so much else that was going on at the time, the impeachment also revolved around Ukraine and Russia, with Trump supposedly soliciting Ukrainian President Zelensky in a single phone call for dirt on Joe Biden.

Trump fought back by going on Twitter. Trump called the impeachment inquiry “a coup.” He said it was intended “to take away the power of [the] people, their vote, [and] their freedoms" and that the Democrats were “wasting everyone's time and energy on bullshit.” He said: “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here—a lynching! But we will WIN!”

In House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff’s opening argument at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, he chastised Trump for abusing the US relationship with Ukraine by citing a statement from a witness at the House impeachment inquiry: “The United States aids Ukraine and her people so that they can fight Russia over there, and we don’t have to fight Russia here.” Thus, the impeachment attempt had a close relationship to the fearmongering of “Russiagate.”

But the impeachment failed. Trump was acquitted in the Senate on February 5, 2020, and continued in office.

Nalapat continued:

“Although media reports claim that US intelligence agencies are hostile to the just sworn-in President, ‘in actual fact most within the middle layers (of these agencies) are supportive of his (Trump’s) views,’ with only the politically-connected higher levels signing on to the 1,000-day agenda now in the process of being implemented. The sources say that the new head of state of the world’s most powerful country ‘has an astonishing amount of goodwill within the operational level of the investigative and intelligence agencies.’”

From Nalapat’s final paragraph:

“Given the pervasive influence of businesses dependent on China and the Middle East in Washington, a key objective of the Shadow Men is to ensure that the Enemy Number One slot remains with Moscow and its allies such as Iran and not migrate to Beijing or to Saudi Arabia. Another is to ensure that the interests of Wall Street and the Atlantic Alliance continue to be given primacy in US policy. The worry of the Shadow Men is that a US President ‘who has yet to be house trained by the bureaucracy the way Barack Obama was in his very first week as President of the United States, and who has over three decades developed strong and consistent views on geopolitics and on economics over decades’ of careful cogitation may succeed in shifting US policy away from the Wall Street-Atlanticist embrace that has been the norm since the 1980s. ‘Trillions of dollars are at stake, so there is nothing to get surprised about that tens of millions have been spent these past months on ensuring that the agenda of the Wall Street-Atlanticist alliance continues to be official US policy,’ a source said, adding that ‘President Trump represents the most potent threat to such interests in two generations.’ [iv]

On the bright side, they didn’t do to Trump what an earlier generation of Shadow Men did to John F. Kennedy. At least not yet.

On the other hand, we may be seeing a slow-motion assassination attempt against Trump by Democratic prosecutors carrying out their agenda during the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. This includes, of course, the second Trump impeachment after the January 6, 2021, “riot” at the US Capitol, the indictment of Trump by New York district attorney Alvin Bragg, the two federal indictments by special counsel Jack Smith, and more coming from state prosecutors in Georgia and possibly Arizona.

Cumulative sentencing of Trump if convicted on all charges would exceed 700 years. Never mind that this growing weaponization of the judicial process could eventually destroy the rule of law in the US altogether. [v] The Democrats’ assault on Trump has coincided with growing indications of financial corruption by President Joe Biden in league with his son, Hunter, of Ukrainian Burisma fame. House Republicans are inching toward a possible vote on impeachment. On August 21, 2023, Washington, DC, attorney Robert Barnes explained on a Duran program with Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou that while the charges against Trump are without merit, it will likely be up to the Supreme Court to sort out the question of whether an incumbent party can utilize “lawfare” to destroy a political appointment.

But the surprising thing was that so many voters formerly characterized as “liberal” have flipped to become gung-ho supporters of the Democratic Party’s adoption of the Bush/Cheney posture of “forever wars” and of the Democrats’ fanaticism in marching lockstep into the various levels of societal shutdowns and dictated Big Pharma “solutions” to the Covid crisis. Word is that with the alleged appearance of a new Covid variant, masking and lockdowns may resume in the fall of 2023.

The Democrats’ current alignments have historical roots. In the 1930s, the Rockefeller banking/industrial dynasty broke with what was then the Morgan/Rothschild alliance with the conservative-minded Republican Party by embracing Roosevelt’s New Deal. As recounted earlier, the Rockefeller-funded Council on Foreign Relations became the primary booster of US post-World War II financial and military hegemony. Roosevelt and most other Democrats fully embraced these measures. [vi]

The Rockefellers also became the dominant force behind the liberal wing of the Republican Party, with Nelson Rockefeller a chief advisor to Eisenhower, later becoming VP under Ford, with his brother David the architect of global finance and chief sponsor of Democrat Jimmy Carter. Thus the Rockefellers controlled both parties while also performing as the godfathers of the CIA which was entrenched as the enforcers of the national security state.

But after Republicans Bush and Cheney implemented the disastrous “War on Terror,” the power of the liberal/globalist/totalitarian mind set gravitated back to the Democratic Party via Obama, Hillary Clinton, and now Biden. Obviously, Trump, once the Democrats’ New York City darling, became the outlier. Now in 2023 Trump has pledged to destroy the Deep State and end the Ukraine war in twenty-four hours by bringing Zelensky and Putin together to negotiate.

We have been watching as the Shadow Men have been trying to destroy Trump for the last seven years. Thus far he has proven a stronger adversary than they may have expected.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. He has recently been named a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

