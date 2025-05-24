“WHO Was Founded by the Cartel as a Criminal Organization.” Dr. David Martin
From Global Research
The World Health Assembly (WHA) is now meeting in Geneva (19–27 May 2025) to, once again, discuss, dispute, push, modify, trick, and finally cheat the “Pandemic Treaty” through a majority of the Assembly vote. All this happened without any transparency, partially behind closed doors. The world’s globalist mandate: it MUST pass, come hell or high water.
Because – let us state this from the start – the globalist cabals objective number one of the infamous UN Agenda 2030 has been and still is a massive reduction of the world’s population. This was expressed already in the Club of Rome’s “Limits to Growth” (1972), and repeated in 2022 by the chief-author of this book Dennis Meadows – see this video clip (about 2/3 down the article).
