The World Health Assembly (WHA) is now meeting in Geneva (19–27 May 2025) to, once again, discuss, dispute, push, modify, trick, and finally cheat the “Pandemic Treaty” through a majority of the Assembly vote. All this happened without any transparency, partially behind closed doors. The world’s globalist mandate: it MUST pass, come hell or high water.

Because – let us state this from the start – the globalist cabals objective number one of the infamous UN Agenda 2030 has been and still is a massive reduction of the world’s population. This was expressed already in the Club of Rome’s “Limits to Growth” (1972), and repeated in 2022 by the chief-author of this book Dennis Meadows – see this video clip (about 2/3 down the article).

“WHO Was Founded by the Cartel as a Criminal Organization.” Dr. David Martin