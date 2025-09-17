Candace Owens speaks. We all should be listening.
Who Ordered the Hit on Charlie Kirk? Candace ep. 237
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
Candace Owens speaks. We all should be listening.
Who Ordered the Hit on Charlie Kirk? Candace ep. 237
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
No posts
Thank you for connecting us to Candace's close look and analysis, Richard.
I value what she has to say.
I strongly feel that the public is being told a manufactured story, and the playwright of the story is not good.
Now--it is time for me to hop into my vehicle, and wish you all a good night. I hope and pray that we will retrieve the true story soon.
Thanks for looking into this. Let's hang in there with the questions. Where are Dan and Kash?