It becomes more clear every day that the world of humanity is descending into a crisis unprecedented in historic times. German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), whose works are now being published in English translation by two US publishers—Books to Light and Kober Press—writes that we are at the end of a “cosmic cycle,” while an entirely new type of spiritual human being is starting to be born.

There is little need to enumerate what is going on as the world in which we live collapses. War on the level of human extermination breaks out globally. Humane values have collapsed in the face of militarism, total surveillance of humankind, corporate profiteering, genocidal release of gain-of-function microbes and even more dangerous “vaccines,” subversion of all forms of media for purposes of propaganda and manipulation—the list goes on.

Yet millions of people are awakening to this constant state of tension and peril. The wars in Ukraine and Gaza, where sheer barbarism has awakened in all its ugly forms behind monsters like Zelensky and Netanyahu, combined with the fake COVID genocidal “plandemic,” are a massive wake-up call.

Individuals around the world, including within Western nations along with millions within the “Global South,” instinctively feel the need to “bail out” of the current paradigm. But how can this be done when we are all so caught up and dependent on the material culture modern times has wrought?

There is no shortage of individuals with “reforms” to propose. Yet it is clear that no matter how obvious the need for change, nothing seems to have power to stand up to the juggernaut that wants only more war and oppression as the path forward. Within the Western world in particular, power is a monopoly of a “Deep State” that only desires to lash out, control, and kill whomever stands in their way. Behind the Deep State is a global financial elite, signified by such entities as BlackRock and the World Economic Forum, that only want to satisfy their greed for more money, more power.

Perhaps the most egregious “hot spot” today is found in the Israeli genocide against the Palestinians of Gaza and the West Bank. Even as Israel collapses economically, strategically, and morally in the eyes of the entire world, they cannot stop their regime of wanton murder. Increasingly, it’s the Samson Option, where they look to destruction of themselves while bringing down as much of the rest of the world as possible as the logical denouement of their insanity, that seems the likely outcome.

But isn’t the rest of the Western world, especially within the US, Britain, and the EU, pushing their own version of the Samson Option as they risk nuclear holocaust against Russia and China rather than taking the screamingly obvious path toward a peaceful settlement of differences? And here it’s the puppet actor Zelensky, who doesn’t seem to utter a word not scripted by MI6, who pushes and pushes and pushes toward endless war, endless escalation, against Russia already with its back to the wall, ready, willing, and able to unleash Armageddon if its own survival is truly at stake. And faced with all this, where is US President Donald Trump, the self-declared man of peace?

So what is to be done?

This is a question that each human individual must answer for himself or herself. As the song goes:

“You got to walk that lonesome valley.

Well, you got to walk it for yourself.

Ain't nobody else, can walk it for you.

You got to walk it for yourself.”

And yet….we are not alone. We have each other—friends, families, communities, nations. And we have the opportunity to find inner strength through our spiritual faith. But here we need help. We need help from human beings who have walked this lonesome valley before us. And we also need help from human beings who are capable of transmitting spiritual energy derived from the level of the angels and from God.

My own view is that Bô Yin Râ is the human teacher, master, and prophet who has been most capable of framing the issues and defining the spiritual path forward in this great transition between cycles. One thing he teaches is not to worry about bringing about great changes in human life and society but to start by seeking within for our own experience of our divine spark of Self and finding in this experience the strength to resist the temptations emanating from the “Prince of this world” and his minions who desire our destruction.

The key word is “Resist,” with all our power and inner strength. By finding our own real Self, we also gain access to Conscience, which is part of the divine spark of being that is our birthright. We then can refrain from doing to others and ourselves the horrible things we see being acted out all around by people who have sold out to the forces of power, greed, and barbarism.

This is a long, lonely valley, but there are mountain peaks in the distance at the summit of which is our own fulfillment. We may even at long last have the experience of what Bô Yin Râ calls the birth of our Living God within. This is a birth and experience spoken of by Jesus as the “Kingdom of Heaven.” It is an experience we can carry across the gulf between life in this mortal human body and eternal life in our spiritual body which extends into the next world and onward forever. This is our real human destiny, not murdering each other for gratification and profit, which is what society at large has devolved into. It is these actions by individuals today that will prepare for humanity’s glorious future.

In Jesus’s holy name, Amen.