Special to Three Sages posted with author’s permission

What is the Constituency of the New York Times?

I first became aware that maintaining the “narrative” was the job of the mainstream news by listening to a radio program called “CounterSpin,” produced by Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting (FAIR). This was in the early 1990s. I was offered my own slot as a programmer at a local community radio station from which I sought out whistle-blowers, including Daniel Ellsberg, Sibel Edmonds, Ray McGovern and the like.

So, who reads the New York Times and why do they read it? In other words, for whom is the NYT written? There is one general demographic and two specific demographics. The Times informs the first specific demographic what to do and what to think. This demographic includes Congress and those who have the power to make war, to ignore the existence of genocide, to cover up the guilt of the protected and ascribe guilt where they choose. The truth is irrelevant. That is why Congress et al read it. They want pure, unadulterated instructions. Nor are these instructions particularly subtle. No time for truth, alternatives or equivocation. “Iraq has depleted uranium. Attack.” “Bin Laden sent the evil doers to destroy us! Attack.” Willful ignorance is the prescription for political survival, and the Times has the pills.

The second specific demographic is advertising. I need not explain except to mention that advertising must not present a threat to the narrative. Those who were denied advertising space can attest to that.

A sage told me in an interview many years ago, "The Times is Israel." Keeping that in mind, I figured out what keeps the Times afloat, who advertises, why they lead the US into wars, for whom they lie, what they lie about, and for whom they lay out the path of action. For me, the warning of their slimy mendacity was their coverage of the assassinations of JFK, RFK, MLK, Gulf of Tonkin, genocide in Indonesia, USS Liberty, Oklahoma City, and 9/11. Now it's the genocide in Gaza, grift from the Ukraine war, the Nord Stream sabotage, lawfare, and the existence and causes of excess deaths since the covid “vaccines” were imposed on us.

When a congressperson reads the New York Times, he or she knows the paths of least resistance and the paths that certain lobbyists insist upon. Congressional and Senatorial committees are known for their limited hangouts that go far enough to give themselves credibility, but that stop short of evidence that leads in the wrong direction. Able Danger comes to mind. Certain aspects of the 9/11 attacks come to mind. The Times diligently examines every possible aspect that doesn't implicate the wrong target. Michael Chertoff and the “dancing Israelis” come to mind. The Epstein networks come to mind. How difficult would it be for a giant vacuum like the Times to ferret out the information that individuals like Whitney Webb, Daniel Hopsicker, Christopher Bollyn and many more have already ferreted out on their own? How difficult would it have been to tell the truth about Gary Webb and Michael Hastings?

The general constituency of the Times are the subscribers who want and/or need to know the news and the details of the news. They don't throw down the Times in disgust over lies and omissions. They may not recognize the smarmy insinuations unless they also read C&C news or Jim Kunstler. It may not bother them that the Times left out references to the late Pope's pleas for peace. Do they swallow the narratives? Are they vaxxed and boosted?

Finally, here's a quote from the top, from a man who knew the power of the press. President Johnson exposed their racket after the fake news of The Gulf of Tonkin ushered us into Vietnam: “They got their war.”

Jim Hogue is the author of the soon-to-be-released novel, RACK. His comedy screenplay, “Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys,” has won many best screenplay awards. He is active in the public banking movement and has written articles about Vermont History and public banking for VermontIndependent.net.