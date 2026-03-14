Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bô Yin Râ at Age 41

“What is a ‘Master’?” From the book “BÔ YIN RÂ: A Master of Life and His Work”

by Rolf Schott (1891-1977)

Translated from German by Klaus Weingarten. Edited for Three Sages by Richard C. Cook. All rights reserved.

Richard C. Cook comments: We are accustomed to believe that scholarship has uncovered and dug up everything worth knowing about the history of the world in which we live. This particularly applies to the last couple of centuries in that part of the world with which we are more or less familiar—Europe and the US. But what if that viewpoint is radically mistaken? What if we know almost nothing of things that really matter, especially of things that affect or influence our world that emanate from the domain of the spirit?

Coming out of that domain was an individual about which Westerners know almost nothing—at least those Westerners belonging to the English-speaking portion of humanity who fancy themselves the undisputed rulers/owners/proprietors of everything that really matters. That individual is the German Luminary Bô Yin Râ, by and about whom the Three Sages Substack has devoted a large portion of its space over the past year.

This greatest of all modern European spiritual masters was born in Aschaffenburg, Franconia, in 1876, with the given name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken. He studied and practiced as a landscape painter, became an initiate of the society of Luminaries of the Primordial Light (Leuchtenden des Urlichts), wrote and published his 32-volume “textbook” of spiritual guidance entitled Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden”), and spent his mature years residing and working in Switzerland after leaving Germany in 1923. With over a million readers, his works were banned by the Nazis, but today are seeing a profound revival as they are being translated into multiple languages causing his influence to grow worldwide. The complete Hortus Conclusus is now available in English translation from Books to Light, with selected readings in English and German available on the new Books to Light YouTube channel.

For additional works by and about Bô Yin Râ available on the Three Sages archive, click and browse HERE.. For the Books to Light website with ordering information, click HERE. For the Books to Light YouTube channel, click HERE.

The following selection entitled “What is a ‘Master’” is from a biography published in German in 1954 by Rolf Schott entitled “BÔ YIN RÂ: A Master of Life and His Work.”

What is a ‘Master’?

What is a “Master”? The word is often misused but now must be restored to its rightful place. It is ancient, derived directly from Latin (Magister), but also from Greek (Megistos), and even Etruscan, from which we have a story of a hero named “Mastarda,” later equated with the Roman king Servius Tullius (fl. 578-535 BC).

Aside from the fact that the Old German language uses it to refer to a learned poet, the word’s origin proves that it is meant for a person who is more and greater than others, though with an almost ceremonial meaning, not of an official title, but of a private, honorable form of address. Thus it may apply to a master craftsman or an outstanding artist, but always to a person perceived as somehow creative.

So if a man transcends all that is separate and specialized because he understands how to master the universal in its broadest and highest sense—not only in the material and animal-human realms, but also, and especially, the spiritual realm—and is thus empowered to “bind and loose,” then no more fitting designation could be offered for him than the word “Master.” Bô Yin Râ, however, has shown us that such mastery encompasses something quite essential and concrete.

Thanks to the legends of the Grail and King Arthur’s Round Table, romantic Rosicrucian tales, and the peculiar fragment The Secrets from Goethe’s later years, we Westerners are not entirely unprepared for this essential and concrete aspect.

Nevertheless, it must have surprised and aroused skepticism when, a generation ago [Schott published Bô Yin Râ: Leben und Werk in1954.], a man from Main-Franconia calling himself Bô Yin Râ tirelessly spread the word of those helpers, mediators, and bridge-builders of both East and West in a series of rapidly published, short, but all the more substantial books.

Not only did he include Lao Tzu and Jesus among this circle of saviors headquartered somewhere in the Himalayas—a group of both living and deceased men, some of whom continued to work in spirit form—but he also declared himself to be an emissary and member of these sages, bearing the spiritual name Bô Yin Râ and identifying as their spiritual brother.

[The only known literary reference to this “circle of saviors” calls it “Teshu Maru.” This reference may be found in the Appendix to this article, along with two depictions of paintings of Bô Yin Râ’s own mentor—ed.]

A bold claim, wouldn’t you say? But there were, and still are, some people in whose souls this strange tale resonated like a memory, like a warning in the heart of the prodigal son to leave the pigsty and seek his way back to his father’s house. In the East, the concept of such intermediaries and masters, such “gurus,” is more common than in the West. There, people know of inwardly awakened beings, fully conscious figures whom Buddhism calls Bodhisattvas, who voluntarily renounce Buddhahood and Nirvana in order to remain with fallen humanity, awaiting their own salvation until the end of days.

Bô Yin Râ explains very clearly that without these intermediaries, the spiritual liberation of humankind would likely be impossible. The legend of Christ in Limbo hints at this mystery. These and many other connections are described repeatedly in almost all of the master’s books, [i.e., his 32-volume “textbook” known as Hortus Conclusus (“The Enclosed Garden)], using the language and thought patterns of our time.

Is there any external proof of this? No, there isn’t. Buddha himself refused to support his insights with proofs and theories. He simply stated what he had realized and referred his students to meditation, since all of this can only be experienced inwardly. Bô Yin Râ also points to introspection, which, of course, can only be attained by those who have established a harmonious order within their inner world and enjoy the inner guidance of a guru, a teacher; this will inevitably be enjoyed once the first condition has been met.

[Jesus also refused to provide “proof” of his identity and mission, even when threatened with the death he was soon to suffer—ed.]

Whether Bô Yin Râ was, and—on the other hand—continues to be, such a master, can for the time being only be decided by intuition, before one resolutely embarks on the path of experience through meditation and the practice of wisdom. In any case, after twenty-five years of examination, we ourselves have found nowhere that his spiritual advice is harmful; rather, it is conducive to happiness, peace, and inner certainty in spiritual matters. It might therefore be worthwhile to consider such a teaching more seriously, even if some aspects of it initially seem somewhat fantastical.

As for the name Bô Yin Râ, why should it be so difficult to accept it as the seal of his being? Certainly, etymology and searching for Indian, Chinese, Egyptian, or Slavic word roots won’t get us anywhere. Names can be inexplicable word symbols for the spiritual atmosphere of a being. They can also express a desire for self-expression and aspiration, as is usually the case when we name our newborn children.

It is enough that people who are on the path shown by Bô Yin Râ have become accustomed to and fond of this name; they feel the entire blessing emanating from his life’s work, gathered in its expressive and resonant seven letters. But it should be added that his given name is Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken. The master lived in this earthly form from 1876 to 1943.

Among many other objections, two in particular have been raised against Bô Yin Râ. 1) His teachings are “syncretistic,” meaning they appear to be merely a composite of other teachings, thus having been obtained and compiled through a kind of “mediumship” [e.g., “channeling”]. 2) The second accusation is that his teachings are his revenge against followers of spiritualism [i.e., seances, etc.], whose terrible errors he exposed like no other.

The first accusation is more serious because his teachings resonate with many worldviews and mysteries that reveal a profound religious content. In significant ways, his teachings approach ancient Indian Vedanta and its recent renaissance in America, as well as Buddhism, especially in its Mahayana, Vajrayana, Zen, and even Tantric forms. They certainly also relate to Hellenic mystery traditions and Platonism, but above all to Christianity, perhaps more so in its Johannine and early Byzantine forms, and moreover Arian forms and their mystical surges in the Middle Ages and Baroque periods. Chinese Taoism, indeed ancient Chinese wisdom in general, Gnosis, alchemy, and Jewish mysticism in its Kabbalistic and Hasidic branches must also not be forgotten.

Of course, Bô Yin Râ would have had to read and study extensively to be able to distinguish the genuine pearls from the false ones in all these connections. But he had neither the time nor the opportunity for this, nor did it fit into his lifestyle, which always strongly urged him toward creative activity [i.e., not reclusive scholarship-ed.]. His nature, which ceaselessly strove for unity and harmony, and possessed an expressive “self-containedness” like a large, healthy tree, would not have been capable of gathering a thousand heterogeneous things and assembling them into a seemingly harmonious mosaic of chance.

Rather, we can consistently observe that in his doctrinal framework, the substance so similar to the most diverse traditions takes on a completely new form, one that immediately appeals to us as modern people. Furthermore, things that, while not new in themselves, are entirely new to us today, appear on the scene, whereby the more or less frozen and theologically obscured essences of other doctrines and religions suddenly appear revived and integrated.

We are thinking in particular of what Bô Yin Râ has to say about the soul, polarity, the temple, and immanence; unfortunately, we must content ourselves here with a mere enumeration. His messages touch the soul like ancient songs, once sung by us but long forgotten. One suddenly feels: Oh my God, I’ve known this all along, I finally know it again, this is my blessed homeland, how could I have forgotten it?

When someone allows you to experience this, right at the beginning and long before the certainties later attained thanks to their teachings, long before the Kingdom of Heaven to be “seized by force”—is that not mastery?

Beyond the so-called holy scriptures of all peoples and times, beyond all revealed literature in general, the teachings left behind by Bô Yin Râ possess the unique advantage of having suffered no historical redaction by foreign hands that have acted upon the original form of expression like corrosive acids through rearrangement and omission, addition and translation, alteration and substitution. His teachings represent the exhaustive and reliable, indeed the only possible, expression of what has been called revelation, about which there is a kind of tacit and prejudiced agreement that it only occurred in the past and was long since concluded.

Today, of course, there is now a legion of books claiming to be prophetic that make such claims, including many that openly or covertly seek to connect with science. Without wishing to comment on this literature here, it must be emphasized that the intended connection to science reveals the paths such writing takes. This is not meant to be a criticism of science itself, which, quite rightly, feels hindered by such an inappropriate proximity.

But the necessary exceptional position of genuine revelation lies precisely in the fact that every document of inspired divine wisdom stands unconditionally outside all purely intellectual attempts and deductive endeavors of what might call theology or theosophy—knowledge, research, speculation, and philosophizing. All such documents draw—or claim to draw—from a source that neither feeds the usual epistemological methods nor can be arbitrarily accessed for the purposes of such speculation. The reason lies in the fact that genuine—and also much purported—revelatory literature refers to the unconditional certainty, truth, and reality of what is presented, thus asserting that certainty of knowledge and understanding which is encapsulated by the mysterious word “faith.” This word does not mean mere acceptance, but rather experiential confidence in knowledge; that is, a vow, a pledge of unwavering fidelity to the path leading to the recognized goal. This has nothing to do with scientific searching and supposed discoveries.

Only through veils could one ever speak of that true knowing which Bô Yin Râ calls knowledge through self-transformation and which should simply be the central experience of humankind. The apparent diversity of linguistic symbols merges into a single meaning when one begins to sense what, in all revelation and unveiling, remains eternally veiled and cannot be communicated. It has been called “Tao,” the “Kingdom of Heaven,” “Divination,” “Self-Knowledge,” “Mystery of the Golden Blossom,” and various other names at various other times.

Bô Yin Râ speaks with unsurpassed clarity of the “birth of the Living God within the self.” It is the fundamental theme of his writings. Morality is never preached in these writings, as they deal with something far deeper, so that, to use Kant and Vischer’s terminology, the moral, or ethical, dimension is self-evident.

Perhaps it should also be mentioned that two sub-themes follow this central theme: 1) the theme formed by the imperishable human soul, and 2) the theme already touched upon at the beginning of this reading, which encompasses the saviors and redeemers, the bridge-builders and guides of the souls of fallen and to-be-saved humankind.

In his book The Mystery of Golgotha, Bô Yin Râ gives the following definition for the first: The soul is an organism perceptible only to the highest inner senses, formed from countless units, the “spiritual forces.” Undoubtedly, this explanation of the soul as something figurative and highly complex seems novel and more concrete than what has generally been heard on the subject.

Regarding the second sub-theme, we will limit ourselves to citing the names given to those mediators or “Luminaries of the Primordial Light” [Leuchtenden des Urlichts], as they are called by Bô Yin Râ. In his truly monumental Book of the Royal Art, he also calls them “Masters of the Seven Gates,” “Clouds of Knowledge,” “Stones of the Great Wall,” “Harps of the Sacred Mountain,” “Lions of Silence,” and “Clear Eyes.” Such vivid imagery, reminiscent of Eastern traditions, perhaps offers a more immediate glimpse than any more detailed discussion could provide of what Bô Yin Râ and his spiritual brothers are all about.

Those who seek the path in order to find a teacher and guide will not progress if they begin with doubt and brooding. They must maintain trust in the guidance until the experiences on the eternal path paved by the teacher and his peers radiantly confirm their initial courage to trust.

One might say that the teachings presented by Bô Yin Râ are nothing more than philosophical experiments, perhaps with a religious tinge, which are not so fundamentally different from the ideas of Plato. It may be true that many a great philosopher has, in his own way, been elevated to a decisive insight. But even the most sublime philosophical concepts all essentially offer something external and learnable, a technique for understanding the world and conducting life, with more or less demanding prerequisites. Some of these may have touched upon the fundamental religious experience, less so in modern philosophy than in ancient and medieval philosophy, not to mention Indian and Chinese philosophy.

The teaching that Bô Yin Râ, like Lao Tzu and Jesus before him, offers us, however, is not a philosophy, a mythology, or a religion, but religion itself. It refers to something fundamentally different, something that cannot be learned but is experienced and lived, entirely unique and new in each individual case—something ultimately ineffable. While human language, as always employed by the masters throughout the ages, is capable of delimiting, surrounding, and sensing the experience, it can only do so much; just as the crater rim only circumscribes the essence, the abyss, the emptiness, the violence of the volcano, and merely defines the essential element separating them.

Perhaps that says enough. Perhaps now we will know what can and cannot be found in Bô Yin Râ. We will thus find what is truly worth finding. And we will leave behind what is ultimately of itself worthless.

Appendix: The Society of Luminaries of the Primordial Light ( Leuchtenden des Urlichts )

“In 1911, a series of articles appeared in the journal La France Antimaçonnique, to which René Guénon initially contributed anonymously and later under the pseudonym Le Sphinx. These articles constituted a veritable attack on the Theosophical Society. The author of these articles, with whom Guénon had been in contact at that time and even earlier, was a rather peculiar individual, allegedly of Hindu or Sikh origin, who signed his work with the pseudonym Swami Narad Mani and whose real name was Hiran Singh.

“Let us now read what Paul Chacornac writes in La Vie Simple de René Guénon about the Swami and the aforementioned initiatory organization: ‘We would like to quote an anecdote about the person in question, which we believe is little known. In one of his articles, Swami Narad Mani mentions a Mongolian organization that is said to serve as a “cover” for an important spiritual center. He refers to this organization as “Taychoux Maroux,” whose correct transcription is Teshu-Maru. One day in 1913 or 1914, Hiran Singh brought a young German painter to Guénon, whom he introduced to him as the only European member of Teshu-Maru. This young German, who at that time was only called Joseph Schneider, would later achieve a certain notoriety under the pseudonym Bô Yin Râ....Many years later, Guénon was in eastern France visiting the chief dignitary of one of Bô Yin Ra’s inspired organizations. When Guénon visited this, the person showed him a portrait of his “master,” in whom Guénon recognized one of the leaders of Teshu-Maru.’

“This transcription of the organization’s name is generally the only one known. However, there is at least one other that is closer to the source, as it is, albeit indirectly, from Bô Yin Râ himself. In his presentation of a series of mantras in German, which he published in the Leipzig journal Theosophie between 1921 and 1922, it is stated that Bô Yin Râ had already given this series of mantras to his Taku Meru in 1916, who performed exercises under his guidance (Theosophie, XI, 1922, Issue 7-12, p. 241). Scholars of Eastern languages ​​(Sanskrit, Tibetan, Mongolian, and Japanese), when asked about these terms, declined to assume responsibility for an interpretation without knowing the words in their original language.”

The following illustrations are the only known likenesses of Swami Narad Mani (aka, “Hiran Singh”).