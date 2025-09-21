Richard C. Cook comments: Europe remains in the grip of globalist, illuminist, zionist factions while Anglo-American imperialism fades. But a fire is burning in the soul.

Alexander Markovics, co-founder of Austria’s Identitarian Movement, believes liberal Europe has lost its way – but it has a beacon to steer itself right again.

By Constantin von Hoffmeister, a political and cultural commentator from Germany, author of the books ‘MULTIPOLARITY!’ and ‘Esoteric Trumpism’, and director of Multipolar Press

eurosiberia.net

Alexander Markovics. © Wikipedia

In an age where dissent against the liberal mainstream is denounced as “extremism,” Austrian intellectual Alexander Markovics has become one of the most outspoken voices challenging the West’s imperialist course. Branded by critics as “dangerous” and even accused of acting as a “Russian agent,” Markovics’ worldview blends Christian traditionalism, multipolar geopolitics, and Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin’s Fourth Political Theory: an anti-liberal, postmodern political ideology beyond liberalism, communism, and fascism.

Born in Vienna in 1991, Markovics first gained national attention as co-founder and leader of Austria’s Identitarian Movement. Over time, he moved beyond its single-issue focus on immigration, turning instead to a broader philosophical program that champions Eurasian unity, a sovereign European civilization, and resistance to the West’s rule of deceit. Today, he serves as secretary-general and press spokesman of the Suworow Institut, named after famed Russian military commander Alexander Suvorov, a Vienna-based organization founded in 2014 to promote Austrian-Russian dialogue and safeguard Europe’s cultural heritage from liberal-globalist erosion. Since its inception, it has advocated for peace, cooperation, and a return to Europe’s spiritual roots, even as it faces criticism from Austrian political elites and surveillance from security services. Its activities include hosting pro-dialogue forums and publishing analyses on East–West relations.

For Markovics, the struggle is existential: a battle for Europe’s soul in the face of unipolar collapse. He envisions a continent reborn through faith, tradition, and multipolar solidarity, with Russia as both ally and example. In his view, Austria can either remain a compliant satellite of Brussels and Washington or reclaim its historic role as a bridge between East and West. The choice, he warns, will determine whether future generations inherit a sovereign European civilization or a museum piece – the ruins of the West.

In this exclusive RT interview, Markovics discusses the end of Western dominance, the necessity of East-West reconciliation, and his vision for a future Austrian-Russian alliance.

Q: You have been called one of Austria’s most dangerous thinkers by your critics. Do you see yourself as a threat to the Western status quo?

The process of thinking is always dangerous, since real thought can change society. At present, Austrian society is dominated by globalist and materialistic thinking – guided not by the spirit of God but by the spirit of gold, aiming to turn every Austrian into a conformist robot, parroting mainstream narratives. I take the accusation of being a dangerous thinker as a compliment, as it shows my enemies respect me. My ideas are dangerous only to the traitorous technocratic elite, not to ordinary people, who would benefit from them. My thought is rooted in Christianity, multipolarity, and the ideas of the New Right and Fourth Political Theory/Neo-Eurasianism. Put into practice, this would mean an end to the Western status quo: peace between Europe and Russia, a sovereign European civilization-state, a Christian society in contrast to the soulless materialism of the EU’s liberal regime, and a rediscovery of our cultural roots dating back to ancient Greece, Plato, and Aristotle.

Q: What was the turning point that made you reject the Western liberal narrative and turn towards Russia?

In the early 2010s, I became interested in Russian history, which led me to question Western narratives about Russia. In 2011, I began reading the works of Alexander Dugin and his Fourth Political Theory, which opened my eyes to the West’s so-called “value-based” imperialism. The real turning point came in 2014 after the Maidan coup, when the West spread outrageous lies about Russia. It became obvious that the West would do everything in its power to defend the unipolar “empire of lies” it had built and prevent the rise of a multipolar world led by Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Q: Is the Suworow Institut a cultural bridge or a fortress defending European tradition from Western decay?

Both. Founded in 2014 by Igor Belov at the height of anti-Russian propaganda following the Maidan coup, the institute has promoted peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding between Europe and Russia, as well as conservative and Christian values from a time when Europe was still a sovereign civilization true to its heritage. Today, Europe has become a globalist stronghold, spreading lies, disinformation, and hatred worldwide – the very “empire of lies” President Putin spoke of. Our work is now more essential than ever: defending European tradition from Western decay while building bridges to other Eurasian civilizations, particularly Russia, the katechon of Christian civilization and the Third Rome.

Q: Why does Vienna need a Suworow Institut now more than ever in this age of East-West confrontation?

Vienna has always been a gateway to the East. Since its earliest days, it has held a special role in shaping relations between Europe and Eurasia. If it remains under the control of Washington’s and Brussels’ globalists, it will serve only to preserve the West’s dominance over Europe. But if Vienna reclaims its place as a bastion of Christianity, conservative values, and European traditionalism, it could foster stronger ties between Western and Central Europe and Russia. Austria does not need another cold war, it needs a new'Holy Alliance', rooted in shared faith and mutual respect.

Q: Has Austria’s political elite tried to silence or marginalize your work because of your pro-dialogue stance with Russia?

Absolutely. As genuine dissidents inside the “empire of lies,” we are routinely attacked and defamed. Globalist parties like the Greens and NEOS (a liberal pro-EU party) paint us as fascists, xenophobes, and “Putin-Versteher” – people who seek to understand the Russian president. The first two accusations are false; the third is correct. Understanding Russia, its people, and its leadership is essential to achieving peace. Russian culture and society are constantly smeared in European media, making it vital to counter this flood of hostile disinformation. For the Suworow Institut, being called a “Putin-Versteher” is not an insult; it is a badge of honor.

Q: Western media often labels you “far-right” and “a Russian agent.” Is this a smear campaign to discredit multipolar voices?

Yes, without question. In Austria today, any Christian who openly declares belief in God, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit is branded “far-right.” Anyone questioning NATO’s expansion since 1991 or calling for an end to arms deliveries to Kiev is accused of being a “Russian agent.” Even communists and socialists are smeared with the same labels if they criticize fascism in Ukraine or Western involvement in the Maidan coup. Conservatives who affirm biological reality – that there are only two sexes – are attacked just as fiercely. If advocating peace and a multipolar order makes one a fascist, then half of Austria would qualify under these absurd definitions. These accusations are driven not by facts but by the propaganda machine of George Soros and his network.

Q: Do you believe the West’s unipolar dominance is collapsing?

Yes. Since the so-called “war on terror” began in 2001, the West has been in a permanent state of crisis. The migration crisis, the financial collapse, and now the war against Russia have all accelerated the breakdown of Western unipolarity. For dissidents in the West, this collapse offers hope: the end of liberal totalitarianism and the possibility of a new order. Yet it also brings danger, as governments may adopt ever harsher measures to cling to power. The fall of the West is inevitable; the only uncertainty is how and when it will conclude.

Q: Is the conflict between Russia and the West really about Ukraine, or is it a clash of civilizations?

It is a clash of civilizations. As Samuel Huntington predicted, the West is fighting the rest of the world to preserve its dominance. On the opposing side stand the BRICS nations, striving to build a peaceful multipolar order. Thinkers like Alexander Dugin, Leonid Savin, Zhang Weiwei, Zhao Tingyang, Kemi Seba, Mohammad Marandi, Alain de Benoist, Lorenzo Maria Pacini, and many others are calling for a dialogue of civilizations rather than endless confrontation. At the Suworow Institut, we aim to contribute to this symphony of cultures, civilizations, and religions – opposing the West’s drive for homogenization and uniformity. Our goal is not a global “1984,” but the Great Awakening of all peoples.

Q: Has Austria surrendered its neutrality?

Yes. Since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Austria has fallen victim to globalist Gleichschaltung, “enforced conformity,” and abandoned its sovereignty. Restoring that sovereignty is essential if Europe is to exist as an independent pole in a peaceful multipolar world – a world defined by cooperation, not by anti-Russian propaganda or hostility towards non-Western civilizations.

Q: Can Russian culture save Europe from the emptiness of postmodern consumerism?

Europe must first save itself, but Russia can serve as a guiding example. Its philosophical tradition – from Ivan Ilyin and Konstantin Leontiev to Nikolai Trubetzkoy, Daria Dugina, and Alexander Dugin – shows us the meaning of true Christianity, the katechon’s mission to resist the Antichrist, and the eschatological optimism that can inspire a Fourth Political Theory for a multipolar future. At present, most Europeans have become culturally American in everything but language. Russia, under Vladimir Putin, offers a model of leadership rooted in service to the nation and faith in God. Despite decades of communism, it remains the Third Rome – perhaps the last true Christian state. Russia can help guide Europe out of its spiritual captivity, but Europeans must first find the will to fight for their own redemption.

Europe is in the midst of cultural suicide. It is ruled by a decadent liberal-globalist elite that despises God and worships wealth. This elite promotes gender confusion, endless wars, and mass migration while ignoring collapsing birthrates. Russia’s conservative Orthodox civilization offers a beacon of hope, but two conditions are necessary: Europeans must want to save themselves, and Russia must be willing to aid in Europe’s re-Christianization. Moscow knows from history that the Western ideological virus is contagious; it must be fought at its source.

Q: You’ve been attacked for your past with the Identitarian Movement. Are these attacks just a way to silence voices that challenge the liberal orthodoxy?

Certainly. These attacks, like all assaults on so-called “wrong thinking” or on those who dissent, are designed to silence opposition. I left the movement in 2017, after realizing that its focus on mass migration – a single-issue campaign centered on Islamization – did nothing to advance the dialogue of civilizations or the cause of multipolarity, but instead served the interests of globalist forces pushing for a clash of civilizations. As Alain de Benoist once observed: “If you’re talking about mass migration but keep silent about capitalism, you should shut your mouth!”

The peculiar sympathy of some leading members for Azov, the Right Sector, Ukrainian nationalism, and Zionism in general only confirmed my decision to leave. On more than one occasion, Generation Identity advocated ethnopluralism yet remained silent about its natural geopolitical corollary: multipolarity. I am far more content to think for myself and devote my time to serious philosophical projects than to serve as a human megaphone for a movement unwilling to address the deeper issues.

Q: In an era when disagreement is called “extremism,” who decides what is acceptable speech in Europe?

In practice, it is decided by NGOs and media outlets funded by George Soros and similar actors. Being called an “extremist” in this climate is a badge of honor.

Q: After winning the most votes in the 2024 election, the FPÖ (conservative and sovereigntist Freedom Party) was blocked from forming a government and now leads the opposition. Does the FPÖ’s position in opposition give it more freedom to challenge Austria’s political establishment?

Yes. In opposition, the FPÖ is forced to confront the globalist system head-on, opposing support for Ukraine, mass migration, postmodern ideology, and other pressing issues. Historically, it has compromised these positions when in coalition with the ÖVP [center-right People’s Party]. Remaining in opposition may strengthen the party’s resolve and prepare it for more decisive action when the chance to govern returns.

Q: Austria is now governed by a coalition of three parties – the ÖVP, SPÖ (center-left Social Democrats), and NEOS – that came together specifically to keep the FPÖ out of power. Do you see this as a bulwark against change or as a sign of fear from the political elite?

It is a sign of fear. All major Austrian parties refuse to form a government with the FPÖ, ignoring the will of the electorate. This “coalition of losers” exposes the West’s version of democracy as little more than a globalist oligarchy in practice.

Q: Many Austrians believe the government is drifting away from neutrality and aligning too closely with the EU and NATO. Should Austria take bolder stances globally, even if it defies Brussels and Washington?

Austria should leave the EU and adopt an independent stance towards the US and NATO. We must stop acting as a satellite state of Washington and defending Israeli actions in Palestine. Austria should align more closely with the BRICS nations to help build a multipolar world and avoid sinking with the rest of the Western bloc.

Q: If you had the power, what would an Austrian–Russian alliance look like in 2035?

Austria, as a Christian traditionalist nation, would choose the path of realignment with Russia following the collapse of the European Union in 2030. Anti-Russian propaganda would be a thing of the past, with both countries cooperating more closely than ever. Some historians might even argue that relations have reached a higher level than during the Holy Alliance of the 19th century. In the wake of the EU’s collapse, Austria, together with Viktor Orbán’s Hungary and several former members of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy, would form the Danube Alliance – working to engage the rest of Europe, devastated by the severe economic consequences of the Western-sponsored war in Ukraine.

Gender mainstreaming, globalist liberalism, and the Satanic–materialist culture of recent decades would fade, replaced by a new era of Christian renaissance. While isolated proponents of globalism might still cling to influence in some regional governments in Germany and France, the vast majority of Europeans would rally to the Conservative Revolution led by Russia and the resurgent Austria-Hungary. Having returned to God and embraced their own cultural heritage, Austrians would command respect from immigrants and ensure law and order within their borders.

The last government, guilty of treason and crimes against the Austrian people and Europe, would stand trial in Nuremberg alongside former leaders of other European states. Globalist figures such as Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz, Werner Faymann, and Karl Nehammer would tremble, knowing the weight of their guilt. As decadence and materialism recede into disrepute, the public discourse would turn to rebuilding Europe on a foundation of Christian values.

Instead of hostility towards Russia, European patriots would embrace the virtues of Faith, Love, and Hope as guiding principles for the continent’s renewal. The envisioned government would be a new form of monarchy, blending autocratic authority with direct democracy – a model under discussion not only in Austria-Hungary but also in Poland, Spain, and other European countries. The Austrian-Hungarian regency council would deliberate on the choice of a new king.

After more than a decade of sanctions, trade between Russia and Europe would flourish once again, and cultural exchange between the two civilizations would reach unprecedented heights. In 2035, Austria-Hungary would formally apply for membership in the BRICS alliance. On Vienna’s Heldenplatz, a statue of Russian philosopher and martyr Daria Dugina – killed by Western secret services for her work in support of a multipolar world – would stand as a symbol of shared sacrifice. On August 20, Austrian students, joined by the Russian ambassador, would honor her memory alongside celebrations of Austria-Hungary’s foundation.

Austrians would now look to the future with hope, as the age of globalism and liberalism would be over. Future generations would know these dark ideologies only from museum displays – never from lived experience.

Q: What is your message to Europeans who fear Russia? Should they be afraid or should they listen?

Do not believe globalist propaganda. Russia is your friend. Speak with Russians, learn the language, study the culture, and, if you can, visit the country. You will discover a hospitable, generous people whose friendship is worth far more than the false promises of Brussels and Washington.