Dear Friend of St. Jude,This week’s readings focus on humility. The first reading from the book of Sirach proclaims, “Humble yourself the more, the greater you are, and you will find favor with God.” We strive to conduct ourselves with humility, because that is how Jesus lived.In Jesus’ parable in the Gospel, He warns us against seeking to be recognized for our status. Instead, He teaches us to approach life with humility and to help others—especially those who cannot repay us.

We pray together:St. Jude, the Lord opens the way to eternal life. May my sharing in this gift increase my love and strengthen my faith.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province