St. Paul to the Romans 8:28-30

Brothers and sisters:

We know that all things work for good for those who love God,

who are called according to his purpose.

For those he foreknew he also predestined

to be conformed to the image of his Son,

so that he might be the firstborn

among many brothers.

And those he predestined he also called;

and those he called he also justified;

and those he justified he also glorified.