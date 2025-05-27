Richard C. Cook comments: One of the primary means of population control in our era is through the medical establishment and their relentless infliction of dangerous, expensive, and often unnecessary treatments. We are also inflicted by an endless barrage of drug company propaganda to promote all this, especially with respect to vaccinations. Why do doctors go along with it? Here’s an article from Children’s Health Defense that helps explain.

By John-Michael Dumais

May 6, 2024

In an interview on Children’s Health Defense’s “Vax-Unvax” bus, Dr. Paul Thomas exposed the financial incentives pediatricians receive for administering vaccines, including kickbacks of up to $240 per visit.

Can pediatricians afford to run their medical practices without the generous kickbacks they receive for vaccinating every child?

Dr. Paul Thomas, a Dartmouth-trained pediatrician, discussed this dilemma during an April 16 interview with Polly Tommey on Children’s Health Defense’s “Vax-Unvax: The People’s Study” bus tour.

“You cannot stay in business if you’re not giving pretty close to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] [childhood vaccine] schedule,” said Thomas, who ran a general pediatrics practice with 15,000 patients and 33 staff members.

Thomas also addressed the risks and harms of vaccines — including COVID-19 mRNA vaccines — and the importance of boosting our immune systems naturally.

