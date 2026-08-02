Three Sages

Three Sages

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Carl R Williams's avatar
Carl R Williams
3h

I have listened to some of those videos, especially when reading. If the eyes get tired, take in a few minutes of the scenery. They are very nice. Of late I have been into the smooth jazz vids. When I still worked, the Baton Rouge High Magnet School had acquired and older FM channel and made running it part of the curriculum. They played jazz. I would sometimes tune it in during my work commute: WBRH, but can't recall the frequency.

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