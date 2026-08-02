Waterfall Mountain Peace with Soothing Music by Tim Janis
Richard C. Cook comments: Tim Janis is a composer and videographer who lives with his wife Elizabeth in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Here at the Cozy Cottage in the Maryland Blue Ridge we often listen to his YouTube videos in the morning. This one entitled “Waterfall Mountain Peace” has particularly beautiful wildlife imagery.
Waterfall Mountain Peace with Soothing Music by Tim Janis
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I have listened to some of those videos, especially when reading. If the eyes get tired, take in a few minutes of the scenery. They are very nice. Of late I have been into the smooth jazz vids. When I still worked, the Baton Rouge High Magnet School had acquired and older FM channel and made running it part of the curriculum. They played jazz. I would sometimes tune it in during my work commute: WBRH, but can't recall the frequency.