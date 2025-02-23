Share this postThree SagesWas COVID-19 A Military Operation? Full Spectrum DeceptionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWas COVID-19 A Military Operation? Full Spectrum DeceptionFeb 23, 20255Share this postThree SagesWas COVID-19 A Military Operation? Full Spectrum DeceptionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareFrom Global Research. “Was COVID-19 a Military Operation?” by Mark TalianoClick here.5Share this postThree SagesWas COVID-19 A Military Operation? Full Spectrum DeceptionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
Superb scholarship from Prof Chossudovsky. I have passed this on to all I know and some I do not knkow. The Professor gets the highest praise available today from the terrorist, deep and pharmaceutical state he exposes - Prof is on the CIA/UkroNazi published Mirotvorets ("Peacemaker") Ukro Nazi deathlist. That is now a clearer sign of significance and truth than a Pulitzer Prize or an Oscar or BAFTA, not to mention an OBE from *uckingham Palace.
A DARPA bioweapon aimed at ethnicities with high levels of ACE2 receptors & elderly.
As Dr Michael Yeadon put it, a one-two punch, 1st the virus, then the gene "therapy ."