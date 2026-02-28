War in the Middle East--Krystal and Sager
Richard C. Cook comments: We have been spending the day watching the news coverage on the Trump-Netanyahu War against Iran. The best coverage so far is by Krystal and Sager here:
K&S React: TRUMP LAUNCHES REGIME CHANGE IRAN WAR
I can encourage you to watch Rachel Blevins' interview with the director of Free Palestine TV. Mr.Marouf has truthful information on the attacks that the billionaires' news outlets won't relay to you. https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/iran-retaliate-israel-attack-laith-marouf?r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=
REGIME CHANGE?
FROM GOOGLE
Core Elements of the Eurasian Power Struggle:
The Heartland Theory: Geopolitical theory argues that whoever controls the "heartland" of Eurasia (roughly Russia/Central Asia) commands the "World-Island" and consequently, the world.
North/Atlantic vs. Eurasia: Throughout the 20th and 21st centuries"offshore" powers—primarily the United States and its allies (the North Atlantic/NATO)—have sought to prevent any single power from controlling the vast resources, population, and territory of the Eurasian continent.
The Russia-China-Iran Axis: Modern "Eurasianism" has evolved into a strategic partnership between Russia, China, and Iran, aiming to create a cohesive continental bloc that challenges Western (American) sea-based hegemony.
Strategic Objectives:
Energy and Resources: Control over the energy reserves of Central Asia and the Caspian region.
Transportation Corridors: Development of overland routes (like China's Belt and Road Initiative) that bypass U.S.-dominated maritime chokepoints.
Military Dominance: Establishing a contiguous landmass from Japan to Norway that can challenge the North Atlantic power structure.
