As the Trump administration takes steps to wind down the war in Ukraine and engage with Russia in rebuilding a sense of normalcy in Europe and elsewhere, the crazies in Britain, France, and some other places are still determined to sucker the US into World War III.

Now the crazies are talking about a return to the Oval Office next week for a full-court press involving the UK’s Starmer, France’s Macron, and clown-puppet Zelensky crying more alligator tears. They will be begging Trump to pressure Putin for a cease-fire so they can fill Ukraine with their “boots on the ground and planes in the air,” to use Starmer’s faux-Churchill parlance.

Again, we turn to Russian media for information on the actual state of affairs. Too bad the US/EU MSM never speaks the truth.

First, top Trump adviser Elon Musk points out that what Europe is looking for is “endless war.”

Next, Secretary of State Marco Rubio admits the Ukraine conflict has been a “proxy war” against Russia and that President Trump wants to be a peacemaker.

Let us also point to the Democrats’ “resistance” movement against Trump that they have gleefully mounted. Guess they want World War III too.